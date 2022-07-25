 Skip to content
(CNN)   Good news, T-Mobile customers. You're about to share in a fat, $350 million payout due to their huge data breach. Which, after deducting lawyers' fees, should amount to *runs calculations* about $1.54 and a half pack of gum   (cnn.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkin' lawyers, am I right?  Do you realize that almost all politicians are lawyers?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*chewed* gum.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Last time the had a breach they signed us all up for a credit monitoring service...that also got breached.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My, have things changed....
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The amount paid to lawyers should never exceed the amount paid to the victims.
 
AeAe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They have 108 million subscribers. $350 divided by 108 is like $3 per customer.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The sad part is that subby's math likely not far off. The only folks to make out on this "deal" are those tapping that fund for their "legal and administrative costs."
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ski9600: Farkin' lawyers, am I right?  Do you realize that almost all politicians are lawyers?


Please...Next thing your going to tell me they also fly around in their own private jets while demeaning us about climate change and they do not have to pay for healthcare.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There needs to be a maximum percentage for how much these class action lawyers can take from settlements

And there needs to be far stiffer penalties for lapses in data security. A persons info, privacy and security is worth a hell of a lot more than $1 and change
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be nice to have a class action system where the lawyers didn't walk away with half the settlement? Perhaps make it a fixed fee is 10% of the settlement regardless of the time spent? Chances are the legal system would work much more efficiently as well as there would be a financial benefit for getting out early.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ski9600: Farkin' lawyers, am I right?  Do you realize that almost all politicians are lawyers?


Yes, but why be a lawyer and screw only a handful of people when you can be a Congressman and screw the whole country
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AeAe: They have 108 million subscribers. $350 divided by 108 is like $3 per customer.


It's only about 76 million subscribers that are included in the class, but it sure as hell won't be $350M that gets split among them, not after 30-50% of that fund is drained in "legal and administrative costs."
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hello? T-Mobile subscriber?  Hi, I've got some good news, and some bad news."
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'mma gonna hold out for tree fiddy an a pack of gum.
 
Vern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Plus the Big Pink gum is mostly bones anyway.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Could be worse.   Could be Verizon Wireless customers.  And it could be worse than that - could be on AT&T
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Even without the lawyers' ridiculous fees, a quick Google says they have 109.5 million customers in the US as of May, and I think the breach in question was "damn near everyone", so yeah, we're looking at $3.50 BEFORE the fees. So uhhh... you might get the sales tax comped on one month's bill.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ski9600: Farkin' lawyers, am I right?  Do you realize that almost all politicians are lawyers?


That used to be the case, but Republicans now prefer businessmen and celebrities.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB:

I was involved in a  Class Action Lawsuit against a credit card company, who among other things, deliberately held onto payments, not posting  them until after the grace, so they could enact service charges

Well my cut came to a paltry $75, and the very next month I saw I was charged $75 as a 'membership fee'
 
