(ABC News)   Today's episode of Reset The Clock is brought to you courtesy of Dallas Love Field Airport   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFK unavailable for comment.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, let Texas have all the mass shootings. They've earned it. Maybe we can setup a relocation program. We'll put $10k in your prison commissary account if you do your mass shooting in Texas
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot in the legs only? Wonder what color she is...
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Shot in the legs only? Wonder what color she is...


Yep, I made a similar observation
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guns ok though, right? Please tell me that gun will shoot again someday.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: REDARMYVODKA: Shot in the legs only? Wonder what color she is...

Yep, I made a similar observation


bettywhite.jpg
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Hate Field Airport, AMIRITE?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Shot in the legs only? Wonder what color she is...


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
sid244 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas huh.  Wouldn't have guess that.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sid244: Texas huh.  Wouldn't have guess that.


As I said in another thread that was red-lit, give it 15 minutes and we'll have another shooting
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a woman in Texas airport decided to gun down the phantom spiders on the ceiling and we get a "reset the clock" post?

In the meantime two killed, six injured at a mass shooting in San Pedro, California at a car show and just crickets?

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/multiple-wounded-at-san-pedro-park-lafd/
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please tell me the gun is ok
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

krispos42: In the meantime two killed, six injured at a mass shooting in San Pedro, California at a car show and just crickets?


There are so many happening every day that in order to keep up, Drew would need to create a new "Mass Shooting" tab.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was just letting the person who she was picking up know where she was. There was no missing her
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you saying the shooting was 'terminal'?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

krispos42: So a woman in Texas airport decided to gun down the phantom spiders on the ceiling and we get a "reset the clock" post?

In the meantime two killed, six injured at a mass shooting in San Pedro, California at a car show and just crickets?

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/multiple-wounded-at-san-pedro-park-lafd/


Yeah I almost wonder if this could have been resolved by not shooting the woman...she wasn't trying to hurt anyone just get their attention. I wonder if she was trying to make a speech when she was shot.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she was trying suicide by cop
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Good, let Texas have all the mass shootings. They've earned it. Maybe we can setup a relocation program. We'll put $10k in your prison commissary account if you do your mass shooting in Texas


This isn't a mass shooting. Crazy lady discharges firearm at ceiling and was shot by authorities.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love Field
Youtube R9QY8XdDkt8
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fark you, cat!  I know you're up there!"
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: krispos42: In the meantime two killed, six injured at a mass shooting in San Pedro, California at a car show and just crickets?

There are so many happening every day that in order to keep up, Drew would need to create a new "Mass Shooting" tab.


In this climate, that may not be a bad idea
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: The Exit Stencilist: Good, let Texas have all the mass shootings. They've earned it. Maybe we can setup a relocation program. We'll put $10k in your prison commissary account if you do your mass shooting in Texas

This isn't a mass shooting. Crazy lady discharges firearm at ceiling and was shot by authorities.


This is fark and I dutifully uphold the solemn oath I swore upon signing up to never read an article before commenting
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So ... a white woman.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

krispos42: So a woman in Texas airport decided to gun down the phantom spiders on the ceiling and we get a "reset the clock" post?

In the meantime two killed, six injured at a mass shooting in San Pedro, California at a car show and just crickets?

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/multiple-wounded-at-san-pedro-park-lafd/


It was in Texas and we all know Fark thinks of Texas
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An officer shot the woman in the lower extremities

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yer honor, ladies and gennelmans of the jury, the defendant invokes the "needed killin'" defense, as is her right in the blessed state of Texas. She clearly knowed that that ceiling needed killin' and took it in her hands to handle it for the good of all Texans.

Judge: not guilty.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That was a bad broad with a gun. Still looking for the good girls with guns.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: krispos42: In the meantime two killed, six injured at a mass shooting in San Pedro, California at a car show and just crickets?

There are so many happening every day that in order to keep up, Drew would need to create a new "Mass Shooting" tab.


aka 'republican foobies'
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: krispos42: So a woman in Texas airport decided to gun down the phantom spiders on the ceiling and we get a "reset the clock" post?

In the meantime two killed, six injured at a mass shooting in San Pedro, California at a car show and just crickets?

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/multiple-wounded-at-san-pedro-park-lafd/

Yeah I almost wonder if this could have been resolved by not shooting the woman...she wasn't trying to hurt anyone just get their attention. I wonder if she was trying to make a speech when she was shot.


You know, people used to go streaking to get attention...

We had joy, we had fun
We went streaking in the sun
'Til the Sun burned our b*lls
And we had to wear our overalls.

Get the f*ck off my terrace.
 
suid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: krispos42: In the meantime two killed, six injured at a mass shooting in San Pedro, California at a car show and just crickets?

There are so many happening every day that in order to keep up, Drew would need to create a new "Mass Shooting" tab.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPF1IZVvenE
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Good, let Texas have all the mass shootings. They've earned it. Maybe we can setup a relocation program. We'll put $10k in your prison commissary account if you do your mass shooting in Texas


I agree.  But. Is this a mass shooting? Come on guys. Play fair.  🥳
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 400x225]


Roger in the background with the wig and bikini always cracks me ip.
 
steklo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Still looking for the good girls with guns.


here's one

fitnessvolt.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*up
 
yellowjester
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Good, let Texas have all the mass shootings. They've earned it. Maybe we can setup a relocation program. We'll put $10k in your prison commissary account if you do your mass shooting in Texas


Bitcoin Only
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: krispos42: So a woman in Texas airport decided to gun down the phantom spiders on the ceiling and we get a "reset the clock" post?

In the meantime two killed, six injured at a mass shooting in San Pedro, California at a car show and just crickets?

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/multiple-wounded-at-san-pedro-park-lafd/

Yeah I almost wonder if this could have been resolved by not shooting the woman...she wasn't trying to hurt anyone just get their attention. I wonder if she was trying to make a speech when she was shot.


If she wouldn't put down the gun, probably not. "Relax guys, she only shot the ceiling" isn't considered adequate reassurance of one's safety when it comes to approaching someone who seems unstable and is waving a gun around.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As reported by the Ministry of Love Field...
 
Abox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An officer shot the woman in the lower extremities

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Shot in the legs only? Wonder what color she is...


She changed into her superhero costume, so she must have been flying.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let me guess. Some moron though the whole "fire my gun in the air to command attention before I start making my demands" thing was a good idea.

All she did was confirm that 1) she had a gun; 2) she was willing to use it, and; 3) she wasn't pointing it at anyone presently. So, of course the cop shot her in "the lower extremities" to put her stupid ass on the floor.

FFS, it's just going to get dumber & dumber, isn't it?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: Social Justice Warlock: Still looking for the good girls with guns.

here's one

[fitnessvolt.com image 850x540]


Well, if one had to choose Death by Snu-snu, one could do worse.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Yeah I almost wonder if this could have been resolved by not shooting the woman...she wasn't trying to hurt anyone just get their attention. I wonder if she was trying to make a speech when she was shot.


Fark that.

The second you pull out a gun and pull the trigger, your thoughts, dreams, opinions, wishes, etc. become irrelevant. You're a combatant that's just used a lethal weapon. Ensuring you can't do it again becomes the P0.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: Social Justice Warlock: Still looking for the good girls with guns.

here's one

[fitnessvolt.com image 850x540]


I'll see that, and raise you

static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: That was a bad broad with a gun. Still looking for the good girls with guns.


There are some out there...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

f30.bimmerpost.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ their guns look sweet
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: I'll see that, and raise you


there isn't enough eye bleach in the world to unsee that.

Thanks!!!!
 
steklo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: There are some out there...


wish I could find it, but there's some video on youtube of a woman firing a gun wearing a spaghetti strapped camisole and the shell casing comes flying out and lands between her boobs.

Oh the hilarity.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shooting the ceiling counts as a mass shooting now?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She fired her gun up in the air. For all we know, she was talking with someone at the ticket counter and just trying to shoot the breeze.
 
