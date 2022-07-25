 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WIVB)   In other gardening news, a NY state parole officer gently plants new evidence while growing an entire deposition out of thin air   (wivb.com) divider line
33
    More: News, Police, Buffalo Police officer's body camera, Parole Officer Eliezer Rosario, Sheriff, Constable, state parole officer, Sean Kelly, last month's jury trial  
•       •       •

927 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 3:50 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I will never cease wondering how many people are in prison just because a police officer decided they "looked" like they were trouble.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a Buffalo man

Dreadlock Rasta?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Never surprising, yet constantly confusing as to why this kind of thing happens. Bad cops/law-enforcement like this individual don't GAIN anything by doing this stuff. At best they just create more work for themselves. But asshats with authority in a position to abuse their power seem to do precisely that for no good reason other than to assert authority over someone else.

/ACAB
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How I imagine the defense cross examining the parole officer who planted the ID about said ID.

therajblogcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I will never cease wondering how many people are in prison just because a police officer decided they "looked" like they were trouble.


Thousands
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Those right wing owned privatized prisons aren't going to fill themselves.

More bodies in jail means more $$ for Blue Lives Matter gang.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So this is part of why racists feel safe traveling to Buffalo and attempting hate crimes.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Never surprising, yet constantly confusing as to why this kind of thing happens. Bad cops/law-enforcement like this individual don't GAIN anything by doing this stuff. At best they just create more work for themselves. But asshats with authority in a position to abuse their power seem to do precisely that for no good reason other than to assert authority over someone else.

/ACAB


Duh. Why else do you think I became a cop. Now pick up that can, citizen.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Bad cops/law-enforcement like this individual don't GAIN anything by doing this stuff.


Sure they do.  They almost never get called on it, and often get the conviction even when they can be proven to have falsified evidence because they really, really believed in the guy's guilt.  So, they close a case and don't have to do more than minimal work and/or meet arrest quotas despite not being able to find actual crime.  "They don't gain anything good" =/= "they don't gain anything"
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Every time some crooked cop, parole officer, judge, whatever does some crooked shiat to frame someone, the punishment should be the maximum sentence for the crime they were setting someone up for, plus some additional punishment because they abused a position of public trust to do so:
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The investigation will examine not only these allegations but there will also be an attempt "to identify any potential previous malfeasance or misfeasance," she said.

This is where it gets interesting.

He did this deliberately, to frame a guy. He's done this before. The question that remains is just identifying how many times and to whom he's done this before.

And if they're still alive.
 
jmr61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're all lying assholes.

Every farking one.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do they ever say why they plant evidence?

Well I just wanted him to go to jail, Just cuz
no rhyme or reason, just cuz
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I will never cease wondering how many people are in prison just because a police officer decided they "looked" like they were trouble.

Thousands


I wouldn't be surprised if it's at least two orders of magnitude more than that.

We have the #1 prison population in the world with even China lagging quite a-ways behind us in total number of  incarcerated. It's so f*cked up.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From TFA: "Even if you're in a situation where you feel that you're innocent, it might be something that you think about because you're afraid that you're going to get double digits on years in prison," Kelly said. "And when it appears as though the evidence is stacked up against you, until we find this one-in-a-million, needle in a haystack, 'Where's Waldo' situation."

Don't hurt yourself bending over backward to pretend this is a "one-in-a-million" situation, dude. More like one in five. Though I get that he probably doesn't want cops pulling him over every day for the rest of his life.

So totally weird that the Buffalo cops who were with the parole officer, and whose body cams captured the planting, aren't getting any punishment. Except maybe an hour of mandatory "body cam awareness" training so they remember to turn away next time someone plants evidence in front of them.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I imagine that his admission in open court now calls into question all of his previous testimony and court appearances. How many other guys are sitting in jail because of this prick?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So he put this guy's ID next to something. I can see how he lied about doing that, but how was an ID card being there used as evidence against him? These articles are always more lacking in detail than Japanese porn.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Do they ever say why they plant evidence?

Well I just wanted him to go to jail, Just cuz
no rhyme or reason, just cuz


I wonder if they have some bonus structure that relies on how many people they send back to jail. When you give cops quotas, they're going to fill them. Doesn't matter to them how.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Do they ever say why they plant evidence?

Well I just wanted him to go to jail, Just cuz
no rhyme or reason, just cuz


No.  They didn't really cover reasons, just the provable actions and how the lawyers found it in the first place.  And he was smart enough to not say any more than necessary once he admitted on record to both planting "evidence" and falsifying his report.  It'll probably be found in the special investigation into him but doubt we'll ever hear about it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So he put this guy's ID next to something. I can see how he lied about doing that, but how was an ID card being there used as evidence against him? These articles are always more lacking in detail than Japanese porn.


He lied about it in a documented sworn statement.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even when we have confessions, the punishment is almost never appropriate for the seriousness of the crime.

I'll be surprised if he gets any jail time.  I'll be surprised if he gets fired.  He's on administrative leave.  That's another way of saying "on vacation".
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So he put this guy's ID next to something. I can see how he lied about doing that, but how was an ID card being there used as evidence against him? These articles are always more lacking in detail than Japanese porn.


The video in the article is worth watching if you can make it past the anchors being total hams. Not included in the written article is the defense attorney commenting on how useless it was to do that. They surmise the officers decided it would just be a "cherry on top".
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was 16 years old driving on Chicago's South Side with 3 friends around midnight when two cops pulled me over, made us get out of the car and stand with our hands on our heads and Cop 1 told us to answer every question truthfully otherwise this will happen:

Cop 2: (coming out of my car, holding something) WHOSE GUN IS THIS?

We didn't have any guns, obviously, so we knew what was going on. They asked about some gang activity that night, was satisfied and then let us go.

Farking cops, man.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Russ1642: So he put this guy's ID next to something. I can see how he lied about doing that, but how was an ID card being there used as evidence against him? These articles are always more lacking in detail than Japanese porn.

He lied about it in a documented sworn statement.


Yes, I saw that. That wasn't my questien.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: HotWingConspiracy: Russ1642: So he put this guy's ID next to something. I can see how he lied about doing that, but how was an ID card being there used as evidence against him? These articles are always more lacking in detail than Japanese porn.

He lied about it in a documented sworn statement.

Yes, I saw that. That wasn't my questien.


So you can't see how lying about the evidence he found is a problem?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Russ1642: HotWingConspiracy: Russ1642: So he put this guy's ID next to something. I can see how he lied about doing that, but how was an ID card being there used as evidence against him? These articles are always more lacking in detail than Japanese porn.

He lied about it in a documented sworn statement.

Yes, I saw that. That wasn't my questien.

So you can't see how lying about the evidence he found is a problem?


Maybe I'm misunderstanding who "him" is here...
 
indy_kid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Every time some crooked cop, parole officer, judge, whatever does some crooked shiat to frame someone, the punishment should be the maximum sentence for the crime they were setting someone up for, plus some additional punishment because they abused a position of public trust to do so:


Exactly.

Misdemeanor for the POS cop, double-digit prison sentence for the victim.

IANAL, but maybe the defense team should have let that guy perjure himself first, and then recalled him to the stand to show the video.

Yeah, I know, the defense had to provide the video to the prosecutor, and then enter it into evidence, but do they have to point out the part they were going to use? It took the defense awhile to find the plant; prosecutor might never have looked for it.
 
steklo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
heh-heh, I thought the headline was about a cop planting pot.  You know, actual, planting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: From TFA: "Even if you're in a situation where you feel that you're innocent, it might be something that you think about because you're afraid that you're going to get double digits on years in prison," Kelly said. "And when it appears as though the evidence is stacked up against you, until we find this one-in-a-million, needle in a haystack, 'Where's Waldo' situation."

Don't hurt yourself bending over backward to pretend this is a "one-in-a-million" situation, dude. More like one in five. Though I get that he probably doesn't want cops pulling him over every day for the rest of his life.

So totally weird that the Buffalo cops who were with the parole officer, and whose body cams captured the planting, aren't getting any punishment. Except maybe an hour of mandatory "body cam awareness" training so they remember to turn away next time someone plants evidence in front of them.


You're skipping the context, it's the one in the million where they had the evidence that the evidence was planted.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The officer faces a misdemeanor charge for signing that false statement. It should be perjury, a felony. I am sometimes warned about perjury when I sign something, and it's not even MY JOB.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: HotWingConspiracy: Russ1642: So he put this guy's ID next to something. I can see how he lied about doing that, but how was an ID card being there used as evidence against him? These articles are always more lacking in detail than Japanese porn.

He lied about it in a documented sworn statement.

Yes, I saw that. That wasn't my questien.


"I'll put his ID next to the bullet to prove it was his bullet"

Dumb cop logic, man.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Russ1642: HotWingConspiracy: Russ1642: So he put this guy's ID next to something. I can see how he lied about doing that, but how was an ID card being there used as evidence against him? These articles are always more lacking in detail than Japanese porn.

He lied about it in a documented sworn statement.

Yes, I saw that. That wasn't my questien.

"I'll put his ID next to the bullet to prove it was his bullet"

Dumb cop logic, man.


What was an officer doing with the guy's ID? I never said I doubted the story just that there's so little detail given that we don't even know what happened or why.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Same energy as a McDonald's employee who half-asses their job so they can say 'It's done' and get the boss off their back.

Except instead of no ketchup on a burger, you're ruining people's lives.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.