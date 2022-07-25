 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Wake up, scientists have some terrible news for you people who love napping   (9news.com.au) divider line
40
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Article says it's the associated poor sleep at night. So you can pry my weekend naps from my warm sleeping fingers pretty easily, actually. *Snore*

/Awful "wake up early" insomniac
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Remind me to read it when I wake up.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
although taking a nap itself is not harmful, many people who take naps may do so because of poor sleep at night. Poor sleep at night is associated with poorer health, and naps are not enough to make up for that

Whew! I only nap because I'm chronically depressed.
 
aperson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Worth it!  😴
 
Daeva
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They are farking dumb as fark.

Its not the napping dumb farks, its al the stress and shiat that causes the need to nap, naps just another symptom  not the cause.

How is this not the obvious conclusion.
 
markhwt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good. I get to die sooner.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So if I start getting the urge to nap, it might mean that I'm ready to start having strokes?  Sweet.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What nicer way to go than to lay down for a nap and never wake up?

Have you ever had a nap? They are wonderful. Especially those ones on Sunday afternoons after a bit of outdoor work and a beer. You lay down at 1:15, then you wake up at 3:30 and no one is home, so you grab another beer, watch some golf, then nap again until 5:00 when the family comes home with some take out dinner.
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah no, bullshiat.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I nap because my body clock wakes me up after about 6 hours of sleep. If I could sleep 8 continuous hours I would. Till then, naps!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is backwards.

I know for a fact that feeling like you need a nap all the time (falling asleep in front of the TV etc.) is a symptom of heart diseasenot that napping causes it.

That's like saying people with fevers are likely to have COVID.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I honestly enjoy my life more when I'm dreaming then when I'm awake. I go so many places and even in between things when I dream. No I'm not talking dirty dreams I'm talking taking the staircase in the wall kind of dreams that leads to the floor between the first and second floor nobody ever goes to. That is fun.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure and stroke, study finds"

Totally worth the risk.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fark you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My high blood pressure causes me to nap.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: So if I start getting the urge to nap, it might mean that I'm ready to start having strokes?  Sweet.


I quite enjoy a good stroke before a nap.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've discovered the joys of going to bed early.

It's like sleeping in late, but you don't miss breakfast.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
wishafriend.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wax_on: I nap because my body clock wakes me up after about 6 hours of sleep. If I could sleep 8 continuous hours I would. Till then, naps!


You don't need 8 hours of sleep, much less "continuously." That's a myth invented by the mattress and sleepingpill manufactures. If your body wakes you up after 6, that's enough sleep.

If you skip the nap, you'd probably sleep a little longer.

Sleeping in two-four shifts is how humans used to sleep before the Industrial Revolution.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And people with sniffles are at high risk of having a cold. Come on.
 
assjuice
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Daeva: They are farking dumb as fark.

Its not the napping dumb farks, its al the stress and shiat that causes the need to nap, naps just another symptom  not the cause.

How is this not the obvious conclusion.


Who says it's not, dumbfark? Did you read the actual journal article or the stupid linked press release?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I set a timer for 32 minutes. Perfect nap length.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
meh, i don't want to live a long life. By the time i'm 50 the world will be a dumpster fire and that's only 14 years away.

I'm off to have a nap.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm a poor sleeper at night, but napping just makes it into a vicious cycle.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I could swear they always used to say napping is good for you.  Now it's bad.  So napping is the new coffee, eggs, reading Fark...

I may have made up that last one
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dear Science,

Blow me.

Sincerely,

Flucto.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

assjuice: Daeva: They are farking dumb as fark.

Its not the napping dumb farks, its al the stress and shiat that causes the need to nap, naps just another symptom  not the cause.

How is this not the obvious conclusion.

Who says it's not, dumbfark? Did you read the actual journal article or the stupid linked press release?


Y'all need a nap.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
what's up with the lack of TF?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Other way around. Sometimes I have a stroke, and then take a nap.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Daeva: They are farking dumb as fark.
Its not the napping dumb farks, its al the stress and shiat that causes the need to nap, naps just another symptom  not the cause.
How is this not the obvious conclusion.


That's......what the article says.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chicken meet egg, correlation you go to this corner, causation you stay here.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have to nap or I'm utterly exhausted. I got a sleep study done a few days ago and it turns out I have sleep apnea. Hopefully the CPAP will improve my sleep enough to where I don't have to nap.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Most of the people in the study who took regular naps smoked, drank and reported being an evening person.


Fun people, IOW.
 
chawco
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Daeva: They are farking dumb as fark.

Its not the napping dumb farks, its al the stress and shiat that causes the need to nap, naps just another symptom  not the cause.

How is this not the obvious conclusion.


I mean, sure, we can forgo research and say "yeah but that's obvious" and ascribe simpler outcomes based on covariance with other factors.

And probably be right 50 or 60% of the time.

Which is assuming the people assuming are reasonable which is progressively less often. A lot cheaper than research anyways, so that's a win.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
After following health news regarding the latest threats and breakthroughs, I've determined the best thing a human can do for their health is to kill themselves.  Because everything, everywhere, is bad for you.  Until a study comes out that says it's good for you.  And then another study comes out and says it's bad.

/Health 'journalism' is terrible.
//Gotta get those clicks.
///Remember, no on gets out of life alive.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The article says "regularly". The only people I know that nap regularly are fat farks half-way to death.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"If you have chronic insomnia we don't encourage napping because it takes away the drive to sleep at night."

The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine says BS, short naps are fine. I can't link to the article because it's subscription only. As someone who has been dealing with chronic drug-resistant insomnia, the money I pay has been more than worth it.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
/CSB On

For some reason I have a really hard time taking naps.  Once I'm up for the day, it's really, really hard for me to fall back asleep.  There's a window of about 30-40 minutes after I wake up; where I can take the dog out, feed both of us breakfast, and I can often go back to sleep after that.  However, once I'm up, I'm up for the day.  I wish I could regularly nap, but it's just not in the cards for me. :(

/CSB Off
 
