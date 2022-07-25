 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Racing to catch snails? How fast are they?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
27
27 Comments
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they only need to outrace Floridians.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bugasalt guns?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOUS? I don't think that they exist.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My understanding is that they have these little so-called 'S' cars that go very fast.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turbo Movie CLIP - This Snail Is Fast! (2013) - Ryan Reynolds Animated Movie HD
Youtube y2bgc9fNKl0
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Racing snails, you say?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, after Dale Jr's win at Daytona, I've assumed everyone was cheating to some degree, and for some races they overlook more things than others.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How much butter do you need for an African racing-snail?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
images5.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, we know what happens to the slow ones...
ediblecommunities.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Faster than a speeding oyster, fer sure.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You're gonna get parasites.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/ Lasers! Eight o'clock..DAY 1...
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmEqZMb95eQ
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

smed7: How much butter do you need for an African racing-snail?


They harbor many parasites, eating them is a seriously bad idea.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmEqZMb95eQ


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: smed7: How much butter do you need for an African racing-snail?

They harbor many parasites, eating them is a seriously bad idea.


Eating them is a suggested control measure, don't know why the current media downplay it. Of course you have to cook them. Eating any raw animal is often a bad idea.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had a giant snail in Ark named Achatina Fey
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Sleeper_agent: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmEqZMb95eQ

[Fark user image 312x161]


I always think of that scene when I think of snails.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

smed7: How much butter do you need for an African racing-snail?


They make their own "butter"...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: Faster than a speeding oyster, fer sure.
[Fark user image image 220x407]


But some enjoy oysters and snails.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Doesn't Florida have a nature solving solution, don't alligators eat anything that gets too out of control in Florida including cocaine dealers and  golfers.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Well, we know what happens to the slow ones...
[ediblecommunities.com image 480x270]


I prefer fast food.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Authorities are also trying to stamp out the giant snails by applying metaldehyde ..."

Can't you stamp on it? I mean, If you can catch one.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're okay with some garlic and hot sauce.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A little sluggish.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

