(WXYZ Detroit)   Shop fined for using customer's truck to dump illegally. Authorities have twenty seven eight-by-ten colour glossy photographs with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one explaining what each one was   (wxyz.com) divider line
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope the Judge is blind
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm still confused re: how the lizard people factor into this....
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"It's not something that you can just do and think it's going to be okay. This is a serious matter," Russell added.

Then don't issue them a $15,000 fine. Make it $500,000.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wanna know what's on the menu.
 
amb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least it will keep them from being drafted.
 
debug
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
7 Action News asked a manager of Diesel Repair Inc. if they were going to terminate any worker involved in the illegal dumping of the oil. He said it would be too difficult to figure out who did it.

This means the manager/owner is the one that did it or ordered someone to do it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
7 Action News asked a manager of Diesel Repair Inc. if they were going to terminate any worker involved in the illegal dumping of the oil. He said it would be too difficult to figure out who did it.


"My wife told me to give her dipshiat brother some work and he screwed it up like everything else"
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So... it wasn't the business who did it, it was an employee acting on his own, but it would be too difficult to figure out which one cost the business $15,000?

Right.

This was standard practice for them, and they got caught. Can't fire the employee or he'll report all the times he was ordered to just dump oil somewhere.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Investigators then issued the owner of Diesel Repair Inc. a $5,000 ticket for improper transport of hazardous waste and a $10,000 ticket for dumping hazardous waste on public/private property.

Probably need to raise those fines a lot if you want this kind of thing to stop...or at least slow down.
 
Campanula
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"And it was also caught on one of the many surveillance cameras Detroit police have set up in all parts of the city to crack down on illegal dumpers."

Maybe stick a couple of these bad boys outside this business. Guessing Detroit's finest will get another violation from them before too long.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aungen: I wanna know what's on the menu.

Anything

you want!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
aungen: I wanna know what's on the menu.

You can get anything you want....
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A smart diesel repair shop would not be dumping that oil in some abandoned Detroit field, where it will hardly be noticed, but selling it to fried-food restaurants for oil fryers.

Wait, maybe it's the other way around.

Also: $15,000 isn't a fine, dipshiats.
 
scanman61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: "It's not something that you can just do and think it's going to be okay. This is a serious matter," Russell added.

Then don't issue them a $15,000 fine. Make it $500,000.


EPA hasn't gotten involved.....yet.

Seven drums of used diesel engine oil?  Depending on soil remediation costs I could easily see it hitting a half mil.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As an auto shop employee who is overworked and underpaid, I habitually put my job on the line and risk nail time by lifting customers cars, and loading them up with some waste to dump in random places. Why? Because I have nothing better to do and it personally benefits me in so many ways.
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hammettman: A smart diesel repair shop would not be dumping that oil in some abandoned Detroit field, where it will hardly be noticed, but selling it to fried-food restaurants for oil fryers.

Wait, maybe it's the other way around.

Also: $15,000 isn't a fine, dipshiats.


Sell Motor oil to fried food restaurants?

Tell me more about this cunning plan.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: "It's not something that you can just do and think it's going to be okay. This is a serious matter," Russell added.

Then don't issue them a $15,000 fine. Make it $500,000.


Fixed monetary penalties are basically worthless by themselves anyway.  As the saying goes, if the only penalty for breaking a law is a fine, then it is only a law for the lower class.

Make them pay for and/or participate in actually cleaning up their mess.  Then levy the fine on top of it, if you insist on a fine.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
LEVENDIS: On Friday the 4th of October, he found an interstate trucker dumping badly sealed canisters of phenazine in an isolated picnic area outside Philipsburg, Kansas. He shot him three times in the head. The body was wedged into one of the large, nearly empty trash barrels near the picnic benches.

-Harlan Ellison
'The Man Who Rowed Christopher Columbus Ashore'
 
PvtStash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
and this is why nothing will ever improve under the current system.

like this:
we got way way way more people than are ever going to get their first chance in the first place.
when a position of trust, demonstrates they were abusing the trust, then you're fooking stupid to carry on allowing them to carry on in their  position of authority/trust.

No 2nd chances, until everyone else got a first chance. Then we'll come back round to see if you might be allowed to do anything besides staff the fry basket.

but yeah once you showed us we should not have trusted you, it is a sign of the kleptocracy to just let them carry on in the same position of authority trust they already showed us they do abuse and are not worthy of.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, I'm curious - and I mean this - why wasn't the customer's truck considered stolen at the point where police discovered that it had been used in committing a crime?

The customer didn't give permission for its use. The shop is claiming that an employee performed a criminal act on their own recognizance. Doesn't that mean, technically, that the employee stole the customer's truck to commit a crime?
 
mossberg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Used motor oil sells for $0.50/gallon - so why are they dumping it instead of selling it to a re-refiner?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: As an auto shop employee who is overworked and underpaid, I habitually put my job on the line and risk nail time by lifting customers cars, and loading them up with some waste to dump in random places. Why? Because I have nothing better to do and it personally benefits me in so many ways.


Yeah, it's impressive as hell how quickly the shop threw their employee under a bus.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
subby - take a seat on the Group W bench.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You can take small amounts of used oil to a recycling center and give it away. If you have a large amount of used oil, you have to have a pumper truck collect it, and probably pay to have it done. Used oil can be refined just like crude oil. "One gallon of used motor oil provides the same 2.5 quarts of lubricating oil as 42 gallons of crude oil." -- sayeth the EPA

Something really sucks about the way this works.
 
