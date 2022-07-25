 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1956, there were two ships off of Nantucket. One should have turned, but said 'fark it.' The radar, misread, resulted in many now dead, as passengers and crew kicked the bucket   (history.com) divider line
25
    More: Vintage, SS Andrea Doria, Swedish ocean liner Stockholm, Italian ocean liner Andrea Doria, Ocean liner, Radar, Atlantic Ocean, Andrea Doria, Captain Piero Calami  
•       •       •

885 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it The Andrea Doria?

* reads TFA *

Holy shiat!
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brilliantly played subby
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Brilliantly played subby


Stay away from Earth!
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my father's friends was a deckhand (or something) on the Andrea Doria when it was hit. Decades later, when there was a big fuss about opening up the safe from the ship he said there would be nothing in there. He never said how he knew and we didn't ask.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a lighthouse.  Your call."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My entire knowledge of this comes from an episode of Seinfeld.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Burma shave
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fun fact: the Andrea Doria was named after a dude.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrea_Doria
 
rfenster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The lesson learned is not to turn left.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My entire knowledge of this comes from an episode of Seinfeld.

[preview.redd.it image 656x801]


Mine as well.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

madgonad: The lesson learned is not to turn left.


Donna Noble disagrees.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My dad was, at the time a 19-year old Radar repairman fresh out of school, and he had serviced the Stockholm's radar about a week before the collision.   Since it was obvious to him that this was a "radar-assisted collision" from day one, he spent a few sleepless months until the investigation found "human error"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: Rapmaster2000: My entire knowledge of this comes from an episode of Seinfeld.

[preview.redd.it image 656x801]

Mine as well.


Last week on Final Jeopardy, the answer was Pagliacci which I only know of because of Seinfeld.  Most of my knowledge of the fine arts comes from the Simpsons or Seinfeld.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

buserror: madgonad: The lesson learned is not to turn left.

Donna Noble disagrees.


Bonus points for inserting the Doctor
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There was a young man from Japan
Whose limericks never would scan.
And when they asked why,
He said "I do try!
But when I get to the last line I try to fit in as many words as I can."
 
August11
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm nearly off to Nantucket for a couple weeks of R&R. When I saw a Fark headline containing Nantucket, my first thought was "Oh Shit."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A salvager. Just like you. You collect ships, I collect souls. And when I fill my quota, I send a boat load home. This will make management happy. You see, it's a job, given to me after a lifetime of sin. So if I lose this ship, management won't be happy, which is not a good thing.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There were some pretty amazing photos of the accident
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: manitobamadman: Rapmaster2000: My entire knowledge of this comes from an episode of Seinfeld.

[preview.redd.it image 656x801]

Mine as well.

Last week on Final Jeopardy, the answer was Pagliacci which I only know of because of Seinfeld.  Most of my knowledge of the fine arts comes from the Simpsons or Seinfeld.


The only classical music most kids in the 1960s heard was in Bugs Bunny cartoons.

"KILL THE WABBIT!!"
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's the shiattiest limerick I've ever read
In fact having read it, I wish I were dead
If subby had guts
he'd punch his own nuts  
and then kick himself in the head
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Was it The Andrea Doria?

* reads TFA *

Holy shiat!


George Costanza unimpressed
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cocozilla: There were some pretty amazing photos of the accident[Fark user image 850x562][Fark user image 850x572]


This one won the 1957 Pulitzer Prize.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FuManchu7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

madgonad: The lesson learned is not to turn left.


Something NASCAR has been flaunting in the face of fate and common decency for decades.
 
capacc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

madgonad: The lesson learned is not to turn left.


Actually, that is truer than you know! Always turn Starboard!

Navigation Rules of the Road
Rule 14 - Head-on Situation Fark user image

(a) ‹‹ Unless otherwise agreed ›› when two power-driven vessels are meeting on reciprocal or nearly reciprocal courses so as to involve risk of collision each shall alter her course to starboard so that each shall pass on the port side of the other.

(b) Such a situation shall be deemed to exist when a vessel sees the other ahead or nearly ahead and by night she could see the masthead lights of the other in a line or nearly in a line and/or both sidelights and by day she observes the corresponding aspect of the other vessel.

(c) When a vessel is in any doubt as to whether such a situation exists she shall assume that it does exist and act accordingly.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.