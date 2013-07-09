 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Listen, and understand. Shark Week is here again. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you pretend to enjoy it   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Stupid, Shark, Great white shark, Shark Week, Megalodon, Alien Sharks, Fish, Discovery Channel, Elasmobranchii  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 2:20 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
steklo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For some strange reason, my oldest son is TERRIFIED of sharks.

As in he won't go on a cruise, or fly over open water.

The kicker?  He lives in damn near the middle of the US.  The only aquatic danger he might face is a rabid mutant catfish jumping out of the Missouri River as he crosses it to go to work.

/CSB
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Could be worse..

"Fark Week"

<shudder>
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You are TEN TIMES more likely to die from a coconut than a shark.

/still waiting for "Coconut Week"
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: For some strange reason, my oldest son is TERRIFIED of sharks.

As in he won't go on a cruise, or fly over open water.


Flying over open water is a known hazard.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: For some strange reason, my oldest son is TERRIFIED of sharks.

As in he won't go on a cruise, or fly over open water.

The kicker?  He lives in damn near the middle of the US.  The only aquatic danger he might face is a rabid mutant catfish jumping out of the Missouri River as he crosses it to go to work.

/CSB


Bull Sharks can do fresh water, and they've been caught FAR up the mississippi river....
 
steklo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When Discovery was actual documentaries, Shark Week was interesting if you were interested in Sharks. Once all channels became 'All Reality, All the Time' Shark Week became the same vapid bullshiat as everything else. I bet it's doing very well in the ratings now.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Went fishing last Friday after work, caught this little fella.  Atlantic Spinner, very young (only about 24" long)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: For some strange reason, my oldest son is TERRIFIED of sharks.

As in he won't go on a cruise, or fly over open water.

The kicker?  He lives in damn near the middle of the US.  The only aquatic danger he might face is a rabid mutant catfish jumping out of the Missouri River as he crosses it to go to work.

/CSB


I saw that documentary footage where that big shark jumped right out of the ocean and grabbed that jet liner out of the sky. Because of that I refuse to even fly over a damn wading pool.

And don't get me started on candygrams!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is why smart caped avengers always carry shark repellant.
 
steklo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i0.wp.com image 623x337]


*Shakes tiny bat-gloved fist*
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, how did y'all get a hold of my period tracker?

... oh. Never mind.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.