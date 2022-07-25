 Skip to content
(Fox Baltimore)   I'll just have a 12 year old drive me around at 2am on a Sunday night. What could possibly go wrong?   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guy would probably better off not surviving. Hope the girl's family gets answers and they're not too nightmarish.
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Old enough to be forced to have a rape baby, too young to drive
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
School's out.  What' the problem?  Not like either of you have to be anywhere in the morning.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That was Sunday morning.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Old enough to be forced to have a rape baby, too young to drive


If you're a Republican, any age is old enough to have that baby...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Old enough to be forced to have a rape baby, too young to drive


But she can still buy a gun, right?
 
Cashew
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm swedish so I can't read your stupid news, the fark did I do to deserve this?
 
suid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cashew: I'm swedish so I can't read your stupid news, the fark did I do to deserve this?


Oh, you're much better off that way, trust me.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cashew: I'm swedish so I can't read your stupid news, the fark did I do to deserve this?


You can write in English but can't read the language? That's farked up.
 
genner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She was probably the only one sober enough to drive on a beer/smokes run.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She could have been driving to work for Hyundai.
 
