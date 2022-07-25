 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Pillow Man says out loud what we've all known for years   (independent.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Obvious, Saudi Arabia, Arabian Peninsula, Oman, Riyadh, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Mecca, Saudi Arabia's landscape  
•       •       •

1813 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 12:35 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So I guess there are some actual drawbacks to doing crack.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: So I guess there are some actual drawbacks to doing crack.


I've heard it is wack.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ain't no such thing as leftover crack
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I'm Batshiat Insane!" screams area man who is clearly batshiat insane.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Crack and huffing Trumps farts.
 
eKonk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mike Lindell used to do crack. He still does, but he used to, too.

/apologies to Mitch
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What do you think those pillows are filled with?  I have a warehouse full of used up ones.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Still  probably not as disillusioning to find that out those weren't trump's pillows he was laying on...
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, this certainly explains a lot about him.

I bet he has a fancy crack pipe that he got made special for himself.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If Commercials were Real Life - MyPillow
Youtube v1CJxhaBcbg
 
zez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How did that dude ever get his hands on crack? He looks like what a shiatty undercover cop would look like with that doughy face and pornstache.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't care that he's been smoking crack. What matters is he's been beating people over the head with Jesus and lording moral superiority over others to sell shiatty pillows.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pretty much everyone is on drugs these days. Marijuana's legal now in a lot of places. Other types of drugs seem to be easily accessible from your local drug dealers. Even the government was giving away free crack kits or "safe smoking kits".

https://thenationaldesk.com/news/americas-news-now/investigation-confirms-presence-of-crack-pipes-in-government-funded-safe-smoking-kits-psaki-biden-free-beacon-facebook-fact-check-hhs-baltimore-washington-boston

https://nypost.com/2022/05/12/crack-pipes-given-to-addicts-in-safe-drug-sites-up-for-biden-report/
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FYI, Good Pillow is taking orders. I'm waiting till Christmas.
 
schubie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He invented the My Pillow by tearing up other foam pillows and stuffing pillow cases with the pieces until he made a pillow that satisfied him. Imagine how many of those pillow pieces he came across on the floor as he carpet surfed for dropped crack rocks. Imagine how much foam he smoked in addition to crack.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lol
 
danvon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've heard of a "dry drunk". I guess we need to add "smokeless crackhead" to our lexicon.
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ya know, if he included free crack with any of his other products, I might consider being a customer.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you've ever been to rehab or NA, you will usually see that people on Crack or meth never truly return to us if you know what I mean...
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Pretty much everyone is on drugs these days. Marijuana's legal now in a lot of places. Other types of drugs seem to be easily accessible from your local drug dealers. Even the government was giving away free crack kits or "safe smoking kits".

https://thenationaldesk.com/news/americas-news-now/investigation-confirms-presence-of-crack-pipes-in-government-funded-safe-smoking-kits-psaki-biden-free-beacon-facebook-fact-check-hhs-baltimore-washington-boston

https://nypost.com/2022/05/12/crack-pipes-given-to-addicts-in-safe-drug-sites-up-for-biden-report/


Are you surprised? Man I can't imagine the kind of person who could just raw dog this reality without some kind of self medication.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What are the odds?

/for you casuals, that's a deep cut of Lindell lore
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: FYI, Good Pillow is taking orders. I'm waiting till Christmas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
northernmanor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Addiction is not funny. But this is.. I LOLed
 
spacechecker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CSB

An acquaintance of mine was going on and on about the pillow guy's "evidence" of voter fraud and I said "Wait. Isn't that guy a crackhead?"

His response was something about how he's the embodiment of the American Dream or something and that his "evidence" was too technical for the average person to understand.

I replied by trying to put the fact that he's trusting the word of a crackhead over hundreds of experts and courts that have found that there's no evidence of voter fraud.

He still believes the election was rigged. It's a cult. Funny enough, the guy is a married, self-avowed Christian but hires prostitutes every time he goes out of town.

/CSB
 
dracos31
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Pretty much everyone is on drugs these days. Marijuana's legal now in a lot of places. Other types of drugs seem to be easily accessible from your local drug dealers. Even the government was giving away free crack kits or "safe smoking kits".

https://thenationaldesk.com/news/americas-news-now/investigation-confirms-presence-of-crack-pipes-in-government-funded-safe-smoking-kits-psaki-biden-free-beacon-facebook-fact-check-hhs-baltimore-washington-boston

https://nypost.com/2022/05/12/crack-pipes-given-to-addicts-in-safe-drug-sites-up-for-biden-report/


Not sure if troll, stupid, or liar.

safe-smoke kit crack pipe fact check
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

spacechecker: CSB

An acquaintance of mine was going on and on about the pillow guy's "evidence" of voter fraud and I said "Wait. Isn't that guy a crackhead?"

His response was something about how he's the embodiment of the American Dream or something and that his "evidence" was too technical for the average person to understand.

I replied by trying to put the fact that he's trusting the word of a crackhead over hundreds of experts and courts that have found that there's no evidence of voter fraud.

He still believes the election was rigged. It's a cult. Funny enough, the guy is a married, self-avowed Christian but hires prostitutes every time he goes out of town.

/CSB


fark him. Tell his wife. You're doing her a favor.
 
danvon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

spacechecker: CSB

An acquaintance of mine was going on and on about the pillow guy's "evidence" of voter fraud and I said "Wait. Isn't that guy a crackhead?"

His response was something about how he's the embodiment of the American Dream or something and that his "evidence" was too technical for the average person to understand.

I replied by trying to put the fact that he's trusting the word of a crackhead over hundreds of experts and courts that have found that there's no evidence of voter fraud.

He still believes the election was rigged. It's a cult. Funny enough, the guy is a married, self-avowed Christian but hires prostitutes every time he goes out of town.

/CSB


So, typical self-avowed-Christian.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
spacechecker: >> the guy is a married, self-avowed Christian but hires prostitutes every time he goes out of town.

If only there were a term or word for this type of person..
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: fark him. Tell his wife. You're doing her a favor.


"Hi, Mrs. Foobar!  I farked your husband!  You're welcome!"
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He admitted he dips into the business that actually makes money.

What, you think he made his money selling pillows?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't tell Ukraine; they might hire him for something.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: How did that dude ever get his hands on crack? He looks like what a shiatty undercover cop would look like with that doughy face and pornstache.


The crack salesman who took that chance is probably a millionaire.
"I dunno.  He started paying me in MyPillow stock.  What am I supposed to do with that?"
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He still do and used to too.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Pretty much everyone is on drugs these days. Marijuana's legal now in a lot of places. Other types of drugs seem to be easily accessible from your local drug dealers. Even the government was giving away free crack kits or "safe smoking kits".

https://thenationaldesk.com/news/americas-news-now/investigation-confirms-presence-of-crack-pipes-in-government-funded-safe-smoking-kits-psaki-biden-free-beacon-facebook-fact-check-hhs-baltimore-washington-boston

https://nypost.com/2022/05/12/crack-pipes-given-to-addicts-in-safe-drug-sites-up-for-biden-report/


LOL
 
yellowjester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Ain't no such thing as leftover crack


you forgot the Umlaut....
Leftover Crack - System Fucked (Official Video)
Youtube GCFTuWdrjDs
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wonder if he uses the same supplier as half-scoop.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Vajayjay is not like warm apple pie?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: spacechecker: CSB

An acquaintance of mine was going on and on about the pillow guy's "evidence" of voter fraud and I said "Wait. Isn't that guy a crackhead?"

His response was something about how he's the embodiment of the American Dream or something and that his "evidence" was too technical for the average person to understand.

I replied by trying to put the fact that he's trusting the word of a crackhead over hundreds of experts and courts that have found that there's no evidence of voter fraud.

He still believes the election was rigged. It's a cult. Funny enough, the guy is a married, self-avowed Christian but hires prostitutes every time he goes out of town.

/CSB

fark him. Tell his wife. You're doing her a favor.


No. Fark his wife. Don't tell him.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: How did that dude ever get his hands on crack? He looks like what a shiatty undercover cop would look like with that doughy face and pornstache.


You think someone with his kind of bank is negotiating the deal themselves?

They have people for that.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The reporter from the conservative channel said "In politics over the last 10, 20, 30 years, if you look back no one cared, no one was paying attention."

"I certainly didn't. I was on crack", Mr Lindell responded, laughing.

Smart folks were paying attention.  Stupid folks not so much.  Now stupid folks read the daily drivel from Q88TRUMPFAN! while sitting on the toilet every day and consider themselves not just informed, but certain enough about facts and policy that the people who disagree with them deserve to die.

It really is the dumbest timeline.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dracos31: GreenSun: Pretty much everyone is on drugs these days. Marijuana's legal now in a lot of places. Other types of drugs seem to be easily accessible from your local drug dealers. Even the government was giving away free crack kits or "safe smoking kits".

https://thenationaldesk.com/news/americas-news-now/investigation-confirms-presence-of-crack-pipes-in-government-funded-safe-smoking-kits-psaki-biden-free-beacon-facebook-fact-check-hhs-baltimore-washington-boston

https://nypost.com/2022/05/12/crack-pipes-given-to-addicts-in-safe-drug-sites-up-for-biden-report/

Not sure if troll, stupid, or liar.

safe-smoke kit crack pipe fact check


Dude posted not one, but TWO right-wing only biased news outlets to post his point. Someday people are going to have to learn that right-wing news outlets are not accepted amongst greater society as credible sources.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.