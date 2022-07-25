 Skip to content
Caption these two dogs working together
19
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
heraldweekly.com
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"We could have been adopted by that Wegman guy, but nooooooooo.  You had to piss all over his foot.  Asshole."
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Oooh yeah, right there..."
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Form Dogtron!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Smells like daddy is coming this way!"
"Whatever, it smells like your bunghole is on my back to me."
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I should have never married that biatch.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
"Why did I let him do this to me on Taco Tuesday?"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Look, noob, when he says "Sit!" it's ok to move a bit to the side before obeying!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You see the stuff I have to put up with?"
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Todd was happy being a Weimaraner, but Frank desperately wanted to be an Irish Setter.
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Look, if you're going to lay all over the only piece of carpet in the whole house, I have to scratch my butt on something."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Welcome to Fark"
 
starlost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is not a reverse cowgirl.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I knew I should have hired a more reputable doganatrix.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a dog-seat-dog world.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He aint heavy, he's my...  oh wait.  He is heavy
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I went for a cut rate chiropractor.  Save your money and skip the cat scan.
 
LF1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why me?
 
Cache
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Let's try a new position" is not the smartest idea I've had.
 
