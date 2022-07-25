 Skip to content
(Vox)   And the deadliest road in the country, US-19 in Port New Richey comes to us from Florida   (vox.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby... that's New Port Richey... doesn't mattern if you're dead but, still...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biatch, imma stab you
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: biatch, imma stab you


Aw yeah, Polk county realness, this ain't gone go in your favor.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy, just build a pedestrian bridge

Fark user image


Ok maybe not but we tried
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, I used to live and work within three miles of that intersection. Within six months of arriving in Florida in 2015, I saw more and worse accidents than I'd ever seen in 20 years in living in So Cal.

People cannot drive in Florida, simple as that. They don't have any clue where they are on the road, they're all either drunk, stoned, or old, and they all drive cars that are either too big or too broke-down to be anywhere near a highway.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Port Richey tries to kill you with traffic, drugs, Florida man on drugs and also sadness.

Actually most of Pasco county is just sadness
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Port Richey tries to kill you with traffic, drugs, Florida man on drugs and also sadness.

Actually most of Pasco county is just sadness


/former resident of East Pasco co.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My son's mom lived in New Port Ritchie before she moved up north. I wonder what she would have said to this article
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can we rename Florida to "Borderlands Infinity"?  At least that would set people's expectations better.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Holy shiat. If you're crossing on the left side, you're crossing 10 lanes and a left turn from the oncoming lane.

That's essentially a highway with stoplights. Pedestrians shouldn't be anywhere near that.
 
Gdiguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah that's absolutely nuts; I'm uncomfortable crossing 4 lane (2+2) 'highways' here (with stoplights etc); a 10 lane road is just ludicrous to be trying to cross as a pedestrian
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also:

Highway 522 in the Seattle area.

https://www.heraldnet.com/news/state-sued-for-fatal-crash-on-sr-522-the-highway-of-death/
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers:
Holy shiat. If you're crossing on the left side, you're crossing 10 lanes and a left turn from the oncoming lane.


The holy shiat to me is the little painted bike lanes you can see in that photo. Six inches from a meth-smoking gravel truck driver going 70 mph.  But, damn it, bike infrastructure!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Also:

Highway 522 in the Seattle area.

https://www.heraldnet.com/news/state-sued-for-fatal-crash-on-sr-522-the-highway-of-death/


I can't read the article because of the paywall, but is it because of crosswalks? There are a couple of intersections on 522 that ought to be interchanges, I can accept that, but what makes 522 any more dangerous than, say, SR-18?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: People cannot drive in Florida, simple as that. They don't have any clue where they are on the road, they're all either drunk, stoned, or old, and they all drive cars that are either too big or too broke-down to be anywhere near a highway.


Florida gives out driver's licenses in boxes of Cap'n Crunch.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I remember driving around Clearwater/St. Pete back in the day and seeing cars with bumper stickers that read "Pray for me, I drive on US-19".
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers:
Holy shiat. If you're crossing on the left side, you're crossing 10 lanes and a left turn from the oncoming lane.

That's essentially a highway with stoplights. Pedestrians shouldn't be anywhere near that.


So if you're not driving you should just have to stay home?

I used to drive through there pretty frequently. I hardly ever hit any pedestrians.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: what makes 522 any more dangerous than, say, SR-18?


Or, for that matter, the entirety of I-5 between Fife and Lakewood? You'd think "well, you can't really have fatal incidents when traffic is at a standstill" but apparently it's a thing.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The_Sponge: Also:

Highway 522 in the Seattle area.

https://www.heraldnet.com/news/state-sued-for-fatal-crash-on-sr-522-the-highway-of-death/

I can't read the article because of the paywall, but is it because of crosswalks? There are a couple of intersections on 522 that ought to be interchanges, I can accept that, but what makes 522 any more dangerous than, say, SR-18?


The most dangerous stretch is between Woodinville and Monroe....cars are doing freeway speeds without any real dividers in the middle.

/Take that route every time I visit my parents.
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers:
Holy shiat. If you're crossing on the left side, you're crossing 10 lanes and a left turn from the oncoming lane.

That's essentially a highway with stoplights. Pedestrians shouldn't be anywhere near that.


Your traffic engineers were so preoccupied with whether they could that they didn't stop to think if they should.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The_Sponge: Also:

Highway 522 in the Seattle area.

https://www.heraldnet.com/news/state-sued-for-fatal-crash-on-sr-522-the-highway-of-death/

I can't read the article because of the paywall, but is it because of crosswalks? There are a couple of intersections on 522 that ought to be interchanges, I can accept that, but what makes 522 any more dangerous than, say, SR-18?

The most dangerous stretch is between Woodinville and Monroe....cars are doing freeway speeds without any real dividers in the middle.

/Take that route every time I visit my parents.


<insert joke about Monroe Correctional Complex here>
 
12349876
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers:
Holy shiat. If you're crossing on the left side, you're crossing 10 lanes and a left turn from the oncoming lane.

That's essentially a highway with stoplights. Pedestrians shouldn't be anywhere near that.


You gonna buy cars for all the pedestrians?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pedestrians on I-75 and I-95.

Wut?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

12349876: We Ate the Necco Wafers:
Holy shiat. If you're crossing on the left side, you're crossing 10 lanes and a left turn from the oncoming lane.

That's essentially a highway with stoplights. Pedestrians shouldn't be anywhere near that.

You gonna buy cars for all the pedestrians?


The city designed the roads. They ought to.
 
fzumrk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My grandparents used to live a few miles south of there.  I can attest to that stretch of road being scary to drive on (checks notes) 20 years ago.  It does not appear it has gotten any better.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Gyrfalcon: People cannot drive in Florida, simple as that. They don't have any clue where they are on the road, they're all either drunk, stoned, or old, and they all drive cars that are either too big or too broke-down to be anywhere near a highway.

Florida gives out driver's licenses in boxes of Cap'n Crunch.


/CSB

My ex got her license in Pasco County after taking no (see: zero) lessons. She didn't get her license for a job, but just to be able to come and see me a few miles up the road, as she was sick of bicycling. The first day she has her car, she comes over just fine no incidents. The upon leaving, she pulls out of my driveway, drives through the security gate, and right into a palm tree. As in, jumped a curb and hit the tree at a very low speed. She said the car just lurched and hit the tree. Myself and the cop who appeared on the scene looked at each other and laughed. We had both looked in the car, seen the CD player on the floor, and put it together that she pulled the wheel right and jumped the curb, hitting the palm tree.
She was on private property, so she received no citation. However, her car was considered totaled. The low impact had bent the Ford Taurus' frame. The palm tree received no damage. She then blamed me for her negligence the rest of the short time we dated.

/End CSB
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers:
Holy shiat. If you're crossing on the left side, you're crossing 10 lanes and a left turn from the oncoming lane.

That's essentially a highway with stoplights. Pedestrians shouldn't be anywhere near that.


That's a little bit smaller than the intersection near my high school in the late 80s. I heard a rumor that an aerial photo of it was used by civil engineer schools on what not to do. Though talking to civil engineers since then I've learned that zoning ordinances most places make these sorts of intersection inevitable by law.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers:
Holy shiat. If you're crossing on the left side, you're crossing 10 lanes and a left turn from the oncoming lane.

That's essentially a highway with stoplights. Pedestrians shouldn't be anywhere near that.


Ideally a  pedestrian overpass should be there.
That would require the county government to not be both stupid and miserly.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The_Sponge: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The_Sponge: Also:

Highway 522 in the Seattle area.

https://www.heraldnet.com/news/state-sued-for-fatal-crash-on-sr-522-the-highway-of-death/

I can't read the article because of the paywall, but is it because of crosswalks? There are a couple of intersections on 522 that ought to be interchanges, I can accept that, but what makes 522 any more dangerous than, say, SR-18?

The most dangerous stretch is between Woodinville and Monroe....cars are doing freeway speeds without any real dividers in the middle.

/Take that route every time I visit my parents.

<insert joke about Monroe Correctional Complex here>


Lulz.
 
Creoena
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My grandmother lives right off of 19 in New Port Richey.  I live in small town New England so when I went down there to visit once and offered to drive, lets just say it was an experience I won't forget.  That road is shiat crazy.

Though, the thing I remember the most is almost rear-ending a guy coming to a stop at a red-light, and my grandmother saying "oh yeah you have to give yourself extra stopping time down here in Florida because the asphalt gets slippery in the Florida heat".  Had never heard that concept before.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Always watch for sudden uturns.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was a kid my best friend's grandparents retired to New Port Richey and I just assumed it was this exotic seaside locale.

This seems more like the Florida I know.
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
