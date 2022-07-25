 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Newly released bodycam footage shows that they Uvalde police chief who claims he wasn't in command was in command, and that there were lots and lots of cops standing around doing nothing   (cnn.com) divider line
41
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 11:20 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope you farkers are all sitting down because imma drop a truth bomb on y'all

Cops lie
Cops lie all the time
Cops lie to protect themselves and each other
Cops get away with lying
All cops lie
They testilie all the time
Cops lie
ACAB
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder how loudly he would have been proclaiming the fact that he was the official in charge if the response actually had gone well and his department did look like brave professionals instead of cowards.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They have a future
In the tsa.

The victims do not have a future.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How long before people figure out that they were waiting around because of victims' -uh- race?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought he didn't have his radio because the antenna was bumping his arm or some bullshiat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I hope you farkers are all sitting down because imma drop a truth bomb on y'all

Cops lie
Cops lie all the time
Cops lie to protect themselves and each other
Cops get away with lying
All cops lie
They testilie all the time
Cops lie
ACAB


Where's my fainting couch?
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think this whole thing might have been somewhat mismanaged.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Standing around not doing your job? You're fired. That's how it is for most of us commoners.

No more double standards.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They have a future
In the tsa.

The victims do not have a future.


Defund the police and abolish all the post-September 11th security theater: Homeland Security, the Patriot Act, the TSA, ICE, they all have to go.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
focus on the cops, not the killer, not society.  that's the important thing, the cops did not respond the way America demands at all times while also declaring ACAB and they should be defunded.

the luxury of opinions is amazng.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But the real problem will be that the footage was released.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: vudukungfu: They have a future
In the tsa.

The victims do not have a future.

Defund the police and abolish all the post-September 11th security theater: Homeland Security, the Patriot Act, the TSA, ICE, they all have to go.


who will handle the thousands of daily domestic violence calls?  you?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At this point, I'd be surprised if any new footage showed they weren't just standing around.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skybird659: How long before people figure out that they were waiting around because of victims' -uh- race?


Yeeaahhh, from what I read of the demographics of the community, I don't think this was the case. They cops were cowards through and through. They just let the children and teachers get shot to death to protect themselves. They had their riot gear, and guns-remember, they are the good guys with guns!- and stood by while innocent people were being murdered.
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Editor's Note:  The sound of children screaming has been removed.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"No, no, I meant I wasn't taking command. The bodycam footage totally backs up my statement. I clearly didn't take command of shiat."
 
abbarach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I hope you farkers are all sitting down because imma drop a truth bomb on y'all

Cops lie
Cops lie all the time
Cops lie to protect themselves and each other
Cops get away with lying
All cops lie
They testilie all the time
Cops lie
ACAB


How do you tell if a cop's lying?  Their lips are moving.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: focus on the cops, not the killer, not society.  that's the important thing, the cops did not respond the way America demands at all times while also declaring ACAB and they should be defunded.

the luxury of opinions is amazng.


Counterpoint: 0 cops could have done the same job that 400 did. What would be the harm in defunding them with respect to the Uvalde attack?

Counterpoint x 2: Defunding the police does not mean you take away all their funding. It means some of the funding gets reallocated to the EXACT PROGRAMS THAT WOULD ADDRESS THE KILLER AND SOCIETY, LIKE YOU SUGGEST.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where are we at with gun control legislation?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


The only people surprised by this will be bootlickers, idiots, and people who think they have a better chance than anyone else at winning the lottery.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

asciibaron: not the killer, not society.


Part of defunding the police is to funnel those funds to the very programs that would have helped the killer and society at large (and which COULD STILL help those in the future), but that we are constantly told are "TOO EXPENSIVE" because we have to be "TOUGH ON CRIME" and give most of the money to police and not to mental health programs, social safety nets, etc.

But sure, stick your head in the sand about what "focus on the killer and society" actually means. It means FUNDING PROGRAMS are mental health, poverty, family instability, etc., at the expense of new toys for bloated (physically and metaphorically) police.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They were not doing nothing.  They were making money the entire time, adding to the gross domestic product.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well we figured if we were patient and waited long enough, the problem would just go away on its own. No harm, no foul right? It's not like most those kids were white or even from English speaking households
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Bith Set Me Up: vudukungfu: They have a future
In the tsa.

The victims do not have a future.

Defund the police and abolish all the post-September 11th security theater: Homeland Security, the Patriot Act, the TSA, ICE, they all have to go.

who will handle the thousands of daily domestic violence calls?  you?


Maybe someone who isn't statistically more likely to commit domestics violence's than just about anyone else on the block.

Without cops, who will stop rapes, or solve thefts, or murders? It's not like the cops actually managed to do any of that even before there were calls for defunding the police, but they did manage to shoot a lot of chained up dogs. So at least you have something to wank to.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Where are we at with gun control legislation?


Uhhh....nowhere. Because it appears guns and gun rights matter more than people's lives.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*patiently waits for the shiat show to begin*
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kubo: asciibaron: focus on the cops, not the killer, not society.  that's the important thing, the cops did not respond the way America demands at all times while also declaring ACAB and they should be defunded.

the luxury of opinions is amazng.

Counterpoint: 0 cops could have done the same job that 400 did. What would be the harm in defunding them with respect to the Uvalde attack?

Counterpoint x 2: Defunding the police does not mean you take away all their funding. It means some of the funding gets reallocated to the EXACT PROGRAMS THAT WOULD ADDRESS THE KILLER AND SOCIETY, LIKE YOU SUGGEST.


i'm not saying the cops did not fark up, i'm saying the issue is this was always going to happen and will happen again.  the issue that is unaddressed is what is making people do this, why this is a thing that is happening?  it's a social issue that needs addressed.  what programs?  i don't know, i know dunking on the cops is easy but won't stop school shootings.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Where are we at with gun control legislation?


The point where Texass Republicans boo their own... but nowhere near what we need.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asciibaron: focus on the cops, not the killer, not society.  that's the important thing, the cops did not respond the way America demands at all times while also declaring ACAB and they should be defunded.

the luxury of opinions is amazng.


Don't the killer and the cops come from the same society?  And in fact, the same violent subculture within that larger society?  Or no?  Use your own words if you can, bot boy.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: asciibaron: Bith Set Me Up: vudukungfu: They have a future
In the tsa.

The victims do not have a future.

Defund the police and abolish all the post-September 11th security theater: Homeland Security, the Patriot Act, the TSA, ICE, they all have to go.

who will handle the thousands of daily domestic violence calls?  you?

Maybe someone who isn't statistically more likely to commit domestics violence's than just about anyone else on the block.

Without cops, who will stop rapes, or solve thefts, or murders? It's not like the cops actually managed to do any of that even before there were calls for defunding the police, but they did manage to shoot a lot of chained up dogs. So at least you have something to wank to.


yes cops don't solve murders.  that is why the prisons have no killers in them.  so brave you post, so brave.
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flogirl: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Where are we at with gun control legislation?

Uhhh....nowhere. Because it appears guns and gun rights matter more than people's lives.


We're stuck between "Blessed is the fruit" and "The gun is good."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Texas - it's like a whole 'nother country.

Indeed.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Where are we at with gun control legislation?


the same place we are with mental health funding.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: focus on the cops, not the killer, not society.  that's the important thing, the cops did not respond the way America demands at all times while also declaring ACAB and they should be defunded.

the luxury of opinions is amazng.


Cops are civil servants, they serve the people. We the people absolutely have the "luxury," the right, and even the duty to demand that they do better when they fark up. We do not owe the cops anything. They owe fealty to our values.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, who polices the police when they don't do their jobs?  I always thought the FBI steps in to straighten things out. Or does this fall to the Texas state police to clean up?

Either way, something needs to be done. Enough finger pointing the problem. Time to start from scratch building a much better police force.

Imagine, speeding in Uvalde and you get pulled over.

"Great, being pulled over by the lame Uvalde police. Maybe I should just run for it...what are they gonna do? Nothing."
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Kubo: asciibaron: focus on the cops, not the killer, not society.  that's the important thing, the cops did not respond the way America demands at all times while also declaring ACAB and they should be defunded.

the luxury of opinions is amazng.

Counterpoint: 0 cops could have done the same job that 400 did. What would be the harm in defunding them with respect to the Uvalde attack?

Counterpoint x 2: Defunding the police does not mean you take away all their funding. It means some of the funding gets reallocated to the EXACT PROGRAMS THAT WOULD ADDRESS THE KILLER AND SOCIETY, LIKE YOU SUGGEST.

i'm not saying the cops did not fark up, i'm saying the issue is this was always going to happen and will happen again.  the issue that is unaddressed is what is making people do this, why this is a thing that is happening?  it's a social issue that needs addressed.  what programs?  i don't know, i know dunking on the cops is easy but won't stop school shootings.


Yeah, the underlying cause is very mysterious.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Bith Set Me Up: vudukungfu: They have a future
In the tsa.

The victims do not have a future.

Defund the police and abolish all the post-September 11th security theater: Homeland Security, the Patriot Act, the TSA, ICE, they all have to go.

who will handle the thousands of daily domestic violence calls?  you?


Sorry, the republican Supreme Court just declared that women are property of men and the state. Ergo, it's his right to hit her when she suggests that she might need health care.
 
abbarach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Bith Set Me Up: vudukungfu: They have a future
In the tsa.

The victims do not have a future.

Defund the police and abolish all the post-September 11th security theater: Homeland Security, the Patriot Act, the TSA, ICE, they all have to go.

who will handle the thousands of daily domestic violence calls?  you?


Funny you should ask...

Yeah, because when you call the police because of domestic violence, having almost a 50/50 chance that the person that shows up to "help" ALSO commits domestic violence is EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: focus on the cops, not the killer, not society.  that's the important thing, the cops did not respond the way America demands at all times while also declaring ACAB and they should be defunded.

the luxury of opinions is amazng.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Kubo: asciibaron: focus on the cops, not the killer, not society.  that's the important thing, the cops did not respond the way America demands at all times while also declaring ACAB and they should be defunded.

the luxury of opinions is amazng.

Counterpoint: 0 cops could have done the same job that 400 did. What would be the harm in defunding them with respect to the Uvalde attack?

Counterpoint x 2: Defunding the police does not mean you take away all their funding. It means some of the funding gets reallocated to the EXACT PROGRAMS THAT WOULD ADDRESS THE KILLER AND SOCIETY, LIKE YOU SUGGEST.


Fark user imageView Full Size


All the arguments against defunding the police would sound more persuasive if they weren't so suspiciously similar to Tucker Carlson's horseshiat.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The police chief was in on it all along. There's no way the shooter kills that many children without assistance from the police chief
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

macadamnut: asciibaron: focus on the cops, not the killer, not society.  that's the important thing, the cops did not respond the way America demands at all times while also declaring ACAB and they should be defunded.

the luxury of opinions is amazng.

Don't the killer and the cops come from the same society?  And in fact, the same violent subculture within that larger society?  Or no?  Use your own words if you can, bot boy.


bot boy, wow.  why yes the cops do come from that same society, and Fark LOVES to comment on the violence of the police but thinks people rioting in the streets is valid protest.  Fark wants to ignore one form of violence but decry another without realizing the violence is America.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.