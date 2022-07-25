 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   This is a nude beach, not 'Nam, there are RULES   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
63
63 Comments     (+0 »)
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was he keeping the gun?
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so petit are you now, eh Mort?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the victim was pointing his gun at a woman so the old guy emptied his gun into him?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article says it was handgun, the Sun says it was a hunting rifle.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19303752/flasher-shot-dead-nudist-beach-by-naked-old-man/
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim had reportedly fondled his erection while deliberately staring at a female nudist when an argument broke out between the men.

Okay, yeah, that's a problem on an ordinary nude beach.  Granted, not one that should result in a death sentence.  I think a good defense here is a counteroffensive: go up to him and join in the jerking off, except stare directly at him instead of whatever woman he's looking at.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he'll get off.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The elderly nudist, who has not been named in accordance with French privacy laws, has been accused of deliberate homicide but may escape prison time if convicted because of his age.

If you're old you can do crimes without going to prison in France?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: This article says it was handgun, the Sun says it was a hunting rifle.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19303752/flasher-shot-dead-nudist-beach-by-naked-old-man/


From the original article's linked french: "Le suspect, âgé de 75 ans a tiré sur la victime au fusil de chasse." Not sure if french is the same as spanish, but in Spanish I typically see fusil (same word there) used to mean 'rifle'.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: This article says it was handgun, the Sun says it was a hunting rifle.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19303752/flasher-shot-dead-nudist-beach-by-naked-old-man/


This article says it's a hunting pistol.

/Nude hunting.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Where was he keeping the gun?


zompist.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: The victim had reportedly fondled his erection while deliberately staring at a female nudist when an argument broke out between the men.

Okay, yeah, that's a problem on an ordinary nude beach.  Granted, not one that should result in a death sentence.  I think a good defense here is a counteroffensive: go up to him and join in the jerking off, except stare directly at him instead of whatever woman he's looking at.


Uh...yeah! That's a great idea.
( backing slowly away...)
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude got whacked.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds fair.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: The victim had reportedly fondled his erection while deliberately staring at a female nudist when an argument broke out between the men.

Okay, yeah, that's a problem on an ordinary nude beach.  Granted, not one that should result in a death sentence.  I think a good defense here is a counteroffensive: go up to him and join in the jerking off, except stare directly at him instead of whatever woman he's looking at.


I wouldn't know, but I don't think that would stop him.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, Americans aren't the only ones that think a firearm is an essential thing to pack for a beach trip.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: The elderly nudist, who has not been named in accordance with French privacy laws, has been accused of deliberate homicide but may escape prison time if convicted because of his age.

If you're old you can do crimes without going to prison in France?


In the US if you are rich and in politics, you can do an insurrection without going to prison.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
died...doing what he 'loved'.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one guy rubbed one out in the ocean.  The article refers to "the shooter".

I am very confused.
 
Prince Of Farkness
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So the victim is now...truly stiff.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's some good police work there Inspector

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: The one guy rubbed one out in the ocean.  The article refers to "the shooter".

I am very confused.


Rigor mortis started before death in this case.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: The elderly nudist, who has not been named in accordance with French privacy laws, has been accused of deliberate homicide but may escape prison time if convicted because of his age.

If you're old you can do crimes without going to prison in France?


You must have slept through high school French club.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: New Rising Sun: The victim had reportedly fondled his erection while deliberately staring at a female nudist when an argument broke out between the men.

Okay, yeah, that's a problem on an ordinary nude beach.  Granted, not one that should result in a death sentence.  I think a good defense here is a counteroffensive: go up to him and join in the jerking off, except stare directly at him instead of whatever woman he's looking at.

I wouldn't know, but I don't think that would stop him.


Its certainly never stopped me, imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.
 
germ78
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They told him to beat it earlier.
 
debug
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Where was he keeping the gun?


The shooter then took his registered hunting pistol from his beach bag and shot the younger man, police say.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Same thing happened at a French Arby's.   Now there are no more Arby's in France.  Even la Reunion.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Where was he keeping the gun?


...and did he have a CCW permit? Because it'd be kind of pointless here.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

debug: nmrsnr: Where was he keeping the gun?

The shooter then took his registered hunting pistol from his beach bag and shot the younger man, police say.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The victim had reportedly fondled his erection while deliberately staring at a female nudist when an argument broke out between the men.

Okay, yeah, that's a problem on an ordinary nude beach.  Granted, not one that should result in a death sentence.  I think a good defense here is a counteroffensive: go up to him and join in the jerking off, except stare directly at him instead of whatever woman he's looking at.


The perv deserved an ass kicking, but that might not work.

Comedian Brian Scolaro recommends beating off if a group of guys are whupping you.

"Stop it!  He likes it!"

Side note:

I once biked past a nude beach in Belgrade, Serbia.  The place was full of men...most of them elderly....so EuroTrip was accurate in that regard.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love that everyone who didn't read the article assumes this place in the USA.  It's a well deserved reputation.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Where was he keeping the gun?


What is French for "derrière?"
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The victim had reportedly fondled his erection while deliberately staring at a female nudist when an argument broke out between the men.

Okay, yeah, that's a problem on an ordinary nude beach.  Granted, not one that should result in a death sentence.  I think a good defense here is a counteroffensive: go up to him and join in the jerking off, except stare directly at him instead of whatever woman he's looking at.


Remind me never to piss you off.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: This article says it was handgun, the Sun says it was a hunting rifle.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19303752/flasher-shot-dead-nudist-beach-by-naked-old-man/


is "flasher" the correct term when you're already on a nude beach to begin with?

/Sun Fail
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p89tech
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Same thing happened at a French Arby's.   Now there are no more Arby's in France.  Even la Reunion.


An old, naked guy shot a younger naked guy for jerking off at an Arby's in France?

Well, at least France is free of Arby's now.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well shiat...if he was going to take it that far, he should have pulled a Robocop and shot that guy in the dick.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

p89tech: BitwiseShift: Same thing happened at a French Arby's.   Now there are no more Arby's in France.  Even la Reunion.

An old, naked guy shot a younger naked guy for jerking off at an Arby's in France?

Well, at least France is free of Arby's now.


Arbys or no Arbys that beach sounds like it has a lot of roast beef on it.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: I love that everyone who didn't read the article assumes this place in the USA.  It's a well deserved reputation.


The USA doesn't have much of a reputation for having nude beaches though.
 
englaja
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How can you pick the blind man at a nudist colony?

Its not hard.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: nmrsnr: Where was he keeping the gun?

What is French for "derrière?"


Le bum
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: This article says it was handgun, the Sun says it was a hunting rifle.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19303752/flasher-shot-dead-nudist-beach-by-naked-old-man/


Well, I'm sure he thought of it as a hunting rifle, but the problem was he was using it as a handgun.

/Oh that gun.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where, how does a nude man carry a gun?

Nevermind. I doubt I want to know.
 
Bondith
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Geriatric nudist..."

There isn't any other kind.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ok so crazy person and crazy person collide, with predictable results.

BUT i say this is a good and necessary thing to go on.
We too easily forget that the wold is in fact full of nutters, and you'd be kind of a dumb ass to go random testing strangers in public to find out if they happen to be one of the nuts ohs.

Sure you're perfectly sane, we're not doubting it. Just reminding you that you are in fact testing if that other person is or not for yourself right now.
Go on, did you wanna know if they were nutters, feel free to interact with them fook around and find out.
 
johnh2005
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What the hell?!?  Did the guy think he was in Italy or something?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's an ancient beach one near me that is still around. But it's a 300 foot cliff climb to get to it unless you take the long route at low tide. Probably for good reason. A bunch of naked white people is like a second sun.
 
p89tech
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Where was he keeping the gun?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
