 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   "Inflation is crippling rural America and may even drive people to the cities," where we all know the cost of living is cheaper, or something   (npr.org) divider line
131
    More: Unlikely, Alan Blinder, Monetary policy, Peak oil, City, rural America, Petroleum, fuel prices, Inflation  
•       •       •

709 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



131 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump gave them 13 billion. Welfare queens.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CoL is higher, but wages are higher and jobs are available.

#letthemdie
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, I was right yet again....🙄
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, it's us Suburb types that win?
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it funny how the "Rural" communities seem to always live on the edge and need the most government support to exist, yet they keep electing the folks that take away those subsidies in the GOP?

Then their kids and family all move to cities to get jobs and raise a family in a worthwhile setting
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Sell your shiatty F350  and get something with good gas mileage.

No I don't want to hear any shiat about it.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see they've added some new spots on the wheel of reasons people are leaving no-future land. Next week, Amazon Prime shipping times.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who live in rural areas are f*cking stupid. Like farmers, for instance. What a bunch of morons. Don't they know you can just get whatever produce you want at the supermarket?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may actually be a wash.

Housing may be cheaper out here. However, longer distances mean more gas. Groceries actually cost morein the small towns than driving to the larger ones. That is one example. And the fresh produce from the farm stands is nice and all, but also can be more expensive than the local grocer. Local produce much tastier, though

Amazon is our friend tho.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: CoL is higher, but wages are higher and jobs are available.

#letthemdie


And food. There's no food out there unless you grow your own, are fine eating crap from the Dollar Stores or want to go on a road trip for groceries once a week or so

And the gas is way higher in those areas, usually a good $0.50 to $1.00 per gallon higher than in metro areas

As a "digital nomad" I spend a lot of time in rural areas and I and others have wondered how the locals manage to get by - well, apparently they don't
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where we all know the cost of living is cheaper, or something

Cities have higher wages, more available jobs, and more services for the un- and under-employed. It's the Sam Kinnison commandment: GO WHERE THE FOOD IS!!!
 
Magnus_Jager
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rural America home of those who couldn't escape or got ahead of the generational wealth lottery.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Oh look, I was right yet again....🙄


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hereinNC: Isn't it funny how the "Rural" communities seem to always live on the edge and need the most government support to exist, yet they keep electing the folks that take away those subsidies in the GOP?

Then their kids and family all move to cities to get jobs and raise a family in a worthwhile setting


'Free stuff" farming, indeed.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up around poverty in the middle of Maine. Only a tiny portion would leave for jobs. They rest will sit right there and rot and starve.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: People who live in rural areas are f*cking stupid. Like farmers, for instance. What a bunch of morons. Don't they know you can just get whatever produce you want at the supermarket?


and what's the deal with manufacturers?  don't they know we can just get what we need at Wally World?  morons.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are supposed to chase higher wages and lower cost-of-living.  That's the free market utopia Republicans want.  Subsidizing factories in rural areas and mines for materials that would otherwise be more expensive than alternatives is SOCIALISM!!!
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wozzeck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That actually makes sense. It is gas prices that have risen the most.

I live right outside of Philadelphia and live a few minutes from my job. I can ride a bike to work. I drive mostly because the health club where I go to the pool at lunch doesn't have a safe route to ride a bike to from the office. My wife works from home. We really only use gas on the weekends, going place for shiats and getting groceries from Aldi and Trader Joe's.

So between the not driving much and having easy access to discount grocers, the only place inflation has any major effect on us is home heating.

I can't imagine, though, what it must be like for people that have to drive 200 miles back and forth just to get to the one Wal-Mart in their part of the state.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: People who live in rural areas are f*cking stupid. Like farmers, for instance. What a bunch of morons. Don't they know you can just get whatever produce you want at the supermarket?


Mitchell and Webb situation - Farming - FULL VIDEO
Youtube f5RrGFBbbSY
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: dv-ous: CoL is higher, but wages are higher and jobs are available.

As a "digital nomad" I spend a lot of time in rural areas and I and others have wondered how the locals manage to get by - well, apparently they don't


Meth labs, smuggling, and new drug testing experimental subjects.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

munko: Chemlight Battery: People who live in rural areas are f*cking stupid. Like farmers, for instance. What a bunch of morons. Don't they know you can just get whatever produce you want at the supermarket?

and what's the deal with manufacturers?  don't they know we can just get what we need at Wally World?  morons.


Exactly. It's 2022 for cryin' out loud. You don't need to make stuff anymore. You can just buy it.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Rise, skyscrapers! Rise from the shells of single family suburban homes!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: I grew up around poverty in the middle of Maine. Only a tiny portion would leave for jobs. They rest will sit right there and rot and starve.


I'm still in Maine and it hasn't changed much. Folk are still whining about the mills that shut down in the 1980's.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Once again, it's us Suburb types that win?


Fark user imageView Full Size

What winning looks like.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL Fark hates 1/2 of America, the half they look down on.  Rural America is what feeds you, neck beard.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: SVC_conservative: Once again, it's us Suburb types that win?

[Fark user image 425x238]
What winning looks like.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Cajnik: SVC_conservative: Once again, it's us Suburb types that win?

[Fark user image 425x238]
What winning looks like.


Grrr image upload...

Imagine your most curated bad picture of rural america and a city.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: TIL Fark hates 1/2 of America, the half they look down on.  Rural America is what feeds you, neck beard.


Man. You just learned that today???!!!???
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Once again, it's us Suburb types that win?


Between the urbanites and the rural folk, you suburbia denizens have it worst. It's just the worst to live in the suburbs. All the affordability of living in the sticks, and even less convenience and natural beauty. Still got a long-ass commute to work. Plus, you get the depressing little "bonus" of living in an 80's text adventure game.

"You are surrounded by houses, that all look distinctly different, yet similar, with identically manicured lawns.
Exits are: ....."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point the people that live in these dead/dying areas decided that the work should come to them. Why should they move to create opportunities? That shiat is for immigrants.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: TIL Fark hates 1/2 of America, the half they look down on.  Rural America is what feeds you, neck beard.


I love rural America. It allows me to own a couple square miles of forest around my home so I don't have to deal with any pesky neighbors. Hell is other people.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come sh*t ain't loading on this Fark page
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Written by someone who has no idea how the financially burdened operate.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL NPR, stay cool...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: TIL Fark hates 1/2 of America, the half they look down on.  Rural America is what feeds you, neck beard.


And cities are what drive the economy, hayseed. Everyone has a role to play.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x424]
Rise, skyscrapers! Rise from the shells of single family suburban homes!


Actually, single family homes are the number one cause of lack of access to affordable housing in metro areas across the US

While this would do nothing to address the issues in rural areas, moratoriums on single family housing development in urban areas nationwide and a focus on mixed use buildings providing retail, commercial and residential space all in one building as well as better urban planning to increase public transit and pedestrian traffic would actually be a good thing

But that's it for you. Please fark back off to  /pol/
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snapperhead: hereinNC: Isn't it funny how the "Rural" communities seem to always live on the edge and need the most government support to exist, yet they keep electing the folks that take away those subsidies in the GOP?

Then their kids and family all move to cities to get jobs and raise a family in a worthwhile setting

'Free stuff" farming, indeed.


Why do you consider farming the only rural people?    There are plenty of people that live 60 minutes+ from their city jobs in rural areas using more roads, more utilities resources, and more public resources such as sending kids to school.  Then they gripe about how "Independent" they are and cut the tax money that helps them exist so far away from their jobs.

Farmers by definition need rural areas, and need subsidies to make them competitive in many markets.  So don't talk about how farmers are rugged independents. They rely on infrastructure and taxes to make their livelihoods a go in many areas.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This when they find out, LAND CAN"T VOTE! and they still got to drive to work at the corporation owned farms that really own all that rural red area...
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Trump gave them 13 billion. Welfare queens.


Lol no shiat. A noticeable amount of the non-Amish farms in my state went from borderline-derelict to the wealthiest properties around after 2016. All proudly flying racist flags. Some of them are barely even growing crops. They must be terrified of getting separated from the teat.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid asked me again how much it costs to fill up my Prius.

I put about $40-50 in it every two weeks or so.

His mom drives a big Dodge truck so I know he's asking because he sees what she pays when she fills up.

My ex has stopped making fun of my Prius though.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: At some point the people that live in these dead/dying metro areas decided that the work food should come to them.


ftfy
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: asciibaron: TIL Fark hates 1/2 of America, the half they look down on.  Rural America is what feeds you, neck beard.

I love rural America. It allows me to own a couple square miles of forest around my home so I don't have to deal with any pesky neighbors. Hell is other people.


Exactly.  Rural America means hiking alone.  It means doing 80 down the highway with no traffic.  It means beautiful mountains, enthralling forests of tall pines, wildlife hanging out on the side of the road.  I went for a drive on Saturday.  There were a lot of crows and hawks flying around and sitting still on fence posts.  I had to swerve to avoid some tarantulas and a snake that was sunning itself on the pavement.  There were deer watching me as I drove past them.  Cows, horses and goats grazing.  I drove through a few ghost towns.  Very few vehicles, very few people.  It is perfect for loners like me.  You can't get any of that when trapped in a city.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: asciibaron: TIL Fark hates 1/2 of America, the half they look down on.  Rural America is what feeds you, neck beard.

Man. You just learned that today???!!!???


i was in denial, i wanted to think better of New Fark.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Once again, it's us Suburb types that win?


celebrate at Applebees then browse costco like a soulless drone... winner
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: SVC_conservative: Once again, it's us Suburb types that win?

[Fark user image 425x238]
What winning looks like.


Let's face it, for some people, that is winning, especially if you are a WASP married couple with kids.

Probably lower crime than in an urban area, no shared walls/floors/ceiling with neighbors, probably better schools than in an urban area.

Sure, you need a car to go anywhere, but that's "better" than having to take public transit (private vehicles are ready to go whenever you want, go exactly where you want, are as clean as you clean them, have the music and temperature set as you like it, can fit a whole family in one vehicle (in this, can actually be cheaper than public transit), can fit a week's or month's worth of groceries in the vehicle, can carry other large loads in the vehicle, no random people coughing on you (more important with Covid), no smelly bums, nobody picking your pocket/mugging/raping you).  Public transit has to fight against all those negatives, with only a few positives to counter (major positive, especially in a commuting situation-you don't have to drive so you can sleep/do work/watch a movie/whatever).
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medical care?
Electronics?
Meida?
Big shiny pickup trucks?
Anything that isn't an animal skin or a pointed stick?
You know where it comes from, Cletus.
Civilization is the only reason you have a human life, and you should respect it more.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: lincoln65: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x424]
Rise, skyscrapers! Rise from the shells of single family suburban homes!

Actually, single family homes are the number one cause of lack of access to affordable housing in metro areas across the US

While this would do nothing to address the issues in rural areas, moratoriums on single family housing development in urban areas nationwide and a focus on mixed use buildings providing retail, commercial and residential space all in one building as well as better urban planning to increase public transit and pedestrian traffic would actually be a good thing

But that's it for you. Please fark back off to  /pol/


Actually, rural areas definitely need cheap apartments.  We aren't all farmers, and a lot of the small homestead farms were replaced with huge corporate farms decades ago.  Gotta have places for oilfield workers, government employees, wholesale and retail workers supporting agriculture and oil, and everybody else.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kab: HotWingConspiracy: At some point the people that live in these dead/dying metro areas decided that the work food should come to them.

ftfy


Uh...farmers decided that too, that's where their customers are.

You see, you can think of cities as large towns. People live in towns, right? Are you following this so far?

So in a large town, there's even more people than a small one. Those people purchase food that the farmers grow, so the farmers have a strong motivation to move their food there after harvest so it can be purchased.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: CoL is higher, but wages are higher and jobs are available.

#letthemdie


See USA 1950s-1960s.

After WWII all of those factories built to win the war stopped making war material and started making consumer goods.  Appalachians and Southerners that went off to fight the war came back to their part of the world to find that nothing had really changed from the depression, especially Blacks.  Both southern Blacks and poor white Appalachians moved to where there was a demand for work.

So this means there should be a decade or two of financial boom followed by skyrocketing inflation, societal upheaval and chaos just like the 1970s.
 
Displayed 50 of 131 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.