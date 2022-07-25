 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Want your own cow? There's a drought sale going on   (cnn.com) divider line
33
    More: Murica, Cowboy, Ranch, Cattle, Livestock, American Farm Bureau Federation, Governor Mike Parson, Western states, Extreme drought  
•       •       •

917 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dry-aged steaks?  yes please.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


sorry, Mel.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My freezer isn't big enough for an adult cow. Got any cheap veal?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should get a bigger freezer and see if my cousins will sell me half a cow.

I don't eat that much beef tho.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't buyin' no thirsty cow.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drought you say?  It's almost like the climate is changing.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before this moment, I never thought I needed a cow in my life  other than the dairy aisle...


// I still don't. But it's a cute thought.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farmers forced to sell their cows as drought conditions worsen across US...

The same farmers who voted for Trump because they just knew global warming was a lie.
How sad.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there were laws against interstate sex trafficking
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tired of the same old milk run day in and day out?
Looking to beef up your resources?
Act now as inventory is moooooooooooving fast!
Our prices are udderly ridiculous!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, cheaper steak prices are around the corner! Thank you Trump Administration!
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To a major extent, the livestock industry's contribution to climate change is making the livestock industry unsustainable. Rather than do anything about it, they've consumed all the resources in their area down to the last blade of grass and drop of aquifer water and then started crying about it like real, bootstrappy Americans. Color me unsympathetic.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else get this pic at the top of the article?
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's one hell of a rough drought.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Anyone else get this pic at the top of the article?
[Fark user image 499x280]
That's one hell of a rough drought.


Judging by the angle of those telephone poles, the cows are probably now  a few states away....
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: Farmers forced to sell their cows as drought conditions worsen across US...

The same farmers who voted for Trump because they just knew global warming was a lie.
How sad.


Yep, gonna have to slaughter them and sell at a loss.
How very sad.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best I can do is three magic beans.  Take it or leave it.

Magic toot beans.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Boo_Guy: Anyone else get this pic at the top of the article?
[Fark user image 499x280]
That's one hell of a rough drought.

Judging by the angle of those telephone poles, the cows are probably now  a few states away....


tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Anyone else get this pic at the top of the article?
[Fark user image image 499x280]
That's one hell of a rough drought.


Usually the only time you see poles leaning is when they're being replaced. They lean the pole, put in a new one, transfer stuff to the new pole, and then remove the old one. But you can't be sure what's going on in that picture.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Boo_Guy: Anyone else get this pic at the top of the article?
[Fark user image image 499x280]
That's one hell of a rough drought.

Usually the only time you see poles leaning is when they're being replaced. They lean the pole, put in a new one, transfer stuff to the new pole, and then remove the old one. But you can't be sure what's going on in that picture.


Judging by everything in that pic and having been through several, I'm willing to bet that's from a hurricane.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Russ1642: Boo_Guy: Anyone else get this pic at the top of the article?
[Fark user image image 499x280]
That's one hell of a rough drought.

Usually the only time you see poles leaning is when they're being replaced. They lean the pole, put in a new one, transfer stuff to the new pole, and then remove the old one. But you can't be sure what's going on in that picture.

Judging by everything in that pic and having been through several, I'm willing to bet that's from a hurricane.


Isn't a hurricane the opposite of a drought?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is a scary fact. So many ranchers in the west are selling all but their breeding stock.

When those animals go to slaughter they take 4-6 weeks to make their way through the system to end up at your store.

If all these animals go to slaughter in the next 1 to 3 months expect by end of November to not be able to find affordable beef.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just getting started.  America spent the last 150 years building massive cities and populations in unsustainable climate zones.

WaterWars are coming
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: NewportBarGuy: Russ1642: Boo_Guy: Anyone else get this pic at the top of the article?
[Fark user image image 499x280]
That's one hell of a rough drought.

Usually the only time you see poles leaning is when they're being replaced. They lean the pole, put in a new one, transfer stuff to the new pole, and then remove the old one. But you can't be sure what's going on in that picture.

Judging by everything in that pic and having been through several, I'm willing to bet that's from a hurricane.

Isn't a hurricane the opposite of a drought?


Not at all.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Cache: Farmers forced to sell their cows as drought conditions worsen across US...

The same farmers who voted for Trump because they just knew global warming was a lie.
How sad.

Yep, gonna have to slaughter them and sell at a loss.
How very sad.


Who's buying slaughtered farmers, exactly?
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So concerned about yet another cow incident.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: [Fark user image 331x221]
So concerned about yet another cow incident.


He still has plenty of grapefruit to comfort him.

/squishing sounds intensify
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Has anyone notified Devin?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have a deep freezer I can re- home one of them in.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But they cow? Why? I'm getting the milk for free!!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

goodncold: Here is a scary fact. So many ranchers in the west are selling all but their breeding stock.

When those animals go to slaughter they take 4-6 weeks to make their way through the system to end up at your store.

If all these animals go to slaughter in the next 1 to 3 months expect by end of November to not be able to find affordable beef.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Gyrfalcon: Cache: Farmers forced to sell their cows as drought conditions worsen across US...

The same farmers who voted for Trump because they just knew global warming was a lie.
How sad.

Yep, gonna have to slaughter them and sell at a loss.
How very sad.

Who's buying slaughtered farmers, exactly?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And yet beef prices will somehow go up because of that sale.  Farking capitalism.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.