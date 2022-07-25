 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   You know inflation is bad when drinkers are ditching their usual beer and pushing up sales of Milwaukee's Best   (newsnationnow.com) divider line
48
    More: Sad, Tobacco, Cigarette, Unemployment, Inflation, Economy, Deflation, Brand, Consumer prices  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 11:05 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: When you say the words "Milwaukee's Beast" to anyone who graduated from a Midwestern college, it automatically triggers a flashback hangover.

/Ow
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Fun fact: When you say the words "Milwaukee's Beast" to anyone who graduated from a Midwestern college, it automatically triggers a flashback hangover.

/Ow


[yurp**]
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hate to see Milwaukee's Worst....
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would prefer no beer over bad beer.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thats a special occasion beer, I will stick to Natty Ice
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In my more budge conscious days, I would purchase 30 packs of Beast Ice.  It was the best alcohol to price ratio.  Then I decided I should probably stop doing that.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's what my dad has done for decades now, buy the cheapest beer he can stand for his daily consumption.

Gets slightly nicer stuff for the special occasions
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
there's a run on "Screamers", and "pounders" to boot...
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: In my more budge conscious days, I would purchase 30 packs of Beast Ice.  It was the best alcohol to price ratio.  Then I decided I should probably stop doing that.


In college, I would occasionally invest in Steel Reserve for that reason.

/last time i smelled a SR i wanted to retch.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Alcoholics gotta alcoholic.  They will drink whatever they can afford in the bulk they need.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Come on, hearken back to the days of 50 cent pitchers of Schlitz and Old Mud! We were a lot happier back then, no? So it correlates. Old Mud = happiness.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I could drink a bunch of bad tasting swill and get bloated? Sign me up!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bougie mother farkers. Toilet wine is more affordable, you don't even need fresh fruit.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What, no love for Keystone heavy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Alcoholics gotta alcoholic.  They will drink whatever they can afford in the bulk they need.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There used to be a beer called "Old Vienna", referred to in advertising as "O.V.".   After trying it, I decided that O.V. meant "old vomit".   Wonder what ever happened to it?

/off to wikipedia
 
snapperhead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes, the 'I drink it for the taste' brigade strikes again.
 
whidbey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've handed myself down to drinking the 4-pack of Redhook 16 ounce tallboys.  6.99 at Safeway.  Up a dollar.  No, not the 8%+ stuff.  Jeez.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Al And His Friends Try A New Beer | Married With Children
Youtube h8P6aIjJSXE
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My days of downing six-packs are long behind me, so how much can one good beer cost, $10?  Paid $8.50 for an Imperial pint yesterday, at Gilgamesh Brewing - The Terry Porter (named after some jock, I guess).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: Rapmaster2000: In my more budge conscious days, I would purchase 30 packs of Beast Ice.  It was the best alcohol to price ratio.  Then I decided I should probably stop doing that.

In college, I would occasionally invest in Steel Reserve for that reason.

/last time i smelled a SR i wanted to retch.


Steel Reserve Triple Export is the worst beer I've ever drank.  I actually took a few sips and poured it down the drain.  I'm so cheap that I'll power through anything rather than feel like I wasted money, but that was too much.

It was worse than the time in college that the liquor store was selling cases of Colt Maximum Ice in 22oz bottles for $12.  This seemed like a great deal until we actually consumed Colt Maximum Ice.  I've never seen it since and likely for good reason.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: there's a run on "Screamers", and "pounders" to boot...
[external-preview.redd.it image 640x480]


Drank a lot of Genny in my college days. It was that or Bud (this was the early 70s and Bud went on sale for a buck a six)
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay, Hon, call me when you're done sipping that high-faluting fancy beer and want a real brew
icdn.bottlenose.wineView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Generic beer is best beer
 
Spego
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meister Brau was cheaper and much, much worse.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have found myself buying Miller High Life lately instead of any kind of craft stuff.  $11 per six-pack is well into the stupid territory.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: Rapmaster2000: In my more budge conscious days, I would purchase 30 packs of Beast Ice.  It was the best alcohol to price ratio.  Then I decided I should probably stop doing that.

In college, I would occasionally invest in Steel Reserve for that reason.

/last time i smelled a SR i wanted to retch.


Utica Club...

Or Lionshead... although their 1847 is a good beer,
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xanadian: I'd hate to see Milwaukee's Worst....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd give up drinking if it came to that.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: PineappleOnPizza: Rapmaster2000: In my more budge conscious days, I would purchase 30 packs of Beast Ice.  It was the best alcohol to price ratio.  Then I decided I should probably stop doing that.

In college, I would occasionally invest in Steel Reserve for that reason.

/last time i smelled a SR i wanted to retch.

Steel Reserve Triple Export is the worst beer I've ever drank.  I actually took a few sips and poured it down the drain.  I'm so cheap that I'll power through anything rather than feel like I wasted money, but that was too much.

It was worse than the time in college that the liquor store was selling cases of Colt Maximum Ice in 22oz bottles for $12.  This seemed like a great deal until we actually consumed Colt Maximum Ice.  I've never seen it since and likely for good reason.


My associates would play Edward Fortyhands with King Cobra. That shiat was pretty rank, but paled in comparison to the 6er or Schlitz I bought as a gag in 2001. The grossest flattest, skunkiest crap I'd ever tasted. Rumor is they've changed their recipe since then.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Spego: Meister Brau was cheaper and much, much worse.


Yikes! Hadn't heard of that since my Army days in the 80's!

/do they even make that stuff anymore?!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Milwaukee's Best -- the only product made of beer flavored water with a small dash of ethanol added.  Many speculate that Kool Aid made the flavoring powder, after the horse developed a bladder infection.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

natazha: My days of downing six-packs are long behind me, so how much can one good beer cost, $10?  Paid $8.50 for an Imperial pint yesterday, at Gilgamesh Brewing - The Terry Porter (named after some jock, I guess).


A Tall Dos Equis is $7.50 where i am.  (not really high end but the best on tap where i go)
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think Steel Reserve is just fermented corn syrup. At least that's what it tastes like.

When you need a beer real bad, they got a real bad beer.
 
Spego
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Spego: Meister Brau was cheaper and much, much worse.

Yikes! Hadn't heard of that since my Army days in the 80's!

/do they even make that stuff anymore?!


Looks like it is "retired".

https://www.ratebeer.com/Ratings/Beer/Beer-Ratings.asp?BeerID=415
 
gkcook
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The best cheap beer is Coors banquet, followed by maybe PBR.

Not sure if it's nationwide but my cheap go to beer is Yuengling, which is usually a dollar per 16oz can.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xanadian: I'd hate to see Milwaukee's Worst....


Black Label?  That stuff was $3.50 per case with returnable bottles when I was in college.  $3.50 per case.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Spego: Meister Brau was cheaper and much, much worse.


Truly awful.

I think I'll raise and throw in Black Label.

picclickimg.comView Full Size
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Rapmaster2000: PineappleOnPizza: Rapmaster2000: In my more budge conscious days, I would purchase 30 packs of Beast Ice.  It was the best alcohol to price ratio.  Then I decided I should probably stop doing that.

In college, I would occasionally invest in Steel Reserve for that reason.

/last time i smelled a SR i wanted to retch.

Steel Reserve Triple Export is the worst beer I've ever drank.  I actually took a few sips and poured it down the drain.  I'm so cheap that I'll power through anything rather than feel like I wasted money, but that was too much.

It was worse than the time in college that the liquor store was selling cases of Colt Maximum Ice in 22oz bottles for $12.  This seemed like a great deal until we actually consumed Colt Maximum Ice.  I've never seen it since and likely for good reason.

My associates would play Edward Fortyhands with King Cobra. That shiat was pretty rank, but paled in comparison to the 6er or Schlitz I bought as a gag in 2001. The grossest flattest, skunkiest crap I'd ever tasted. Rumor is they've changed their recipe since then.


We once drank a half keg of Piels that spat out raw rice and hops in every pour. Pretty sure I also used up a lifetime's worth of forehead and nose grease that night.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kid Lester: I think Steel Reserve is just fermented corn syrup. At least that's what it tastes like.

When you need a beer real bad, they got a real bad beer.


I think technically it's malt liquor, not beer.
 
whidbey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Spego: Meister Brau was cheaper and much, much worse.

Yikes! Hadn't heard of that since my Army days in the 80's!

/do they even make that stuff anymore?!


Used to call it "Mr. Bro."

Tasted ok if you were already drunk.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gkcook: The best cheap beer is Coors banquet, followed by maybe PBR.

Not sure if it's nationwide but my cheap go to beer is Yuengling, which is usually a dollar per 16oz can.


aka Youlingers because if you drink them, the next day you linger where ever you go.  And it's not a pleasant type of linger either, it's an offensive linger.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: 1.bp.blogspot.com


Fark user imageView Full Size


When that first came out, they had a handwritten sign on it at the grocery store:
"BEER, ask for it by name. Accept no substitutes!"
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stopped buying Corona. Switched to Monterey from Aldi. $3 a six less and darned close to corona.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Interestingly enough, I haven't noticed a significant price increase on my Tecate rojo 30pks. However the price of Miguel's Tamales at Walmart (actually a pretty good tamale) have gone from $10 to about $15 in the last year. So no more tamales for breakfast for me, eggs bacon and hash browns are actually far less expensive than 2 tamales for breakfast
 
Spego
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Used to drink this almost exclusively in college. A case of bar bottles was cheap, decent tasting, and returnable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.