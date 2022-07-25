 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   "Deputies say when the man tried to get on the base, he claimed to be warning the government about a fight happening between Chinese dragons and US aliens"   (wesh.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think I like that guys timeline better than this one. Can we move there?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
he claimed to be warning the government about a fight happening between Chinese dragons and U.S. aliens.

Where? That sounds awesome, I want to see it!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That line won't get you to first base in any universe.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet the president in question wasn't Biden. I bet it was some former orange buffoon.
 
argylez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's meth'd up

/also a VERY rough 29
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bootleg: he claimed to be warning the government about a fight happening between Chinese dragons and U.S. aliens.

Where? That sounds awesome, I want to see it!


There you go!

Dragon Wars - D-WAR
Youtube zrmVYWy9OhU
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ocala is 100 miles NW of Patrick
Reviera Beach is 150 miles South.

It sounds like a Grateful Dead song.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Bootleg: he claimed to be warning the government about a fight happening between Chinese dragons and U.S. aliens.

Where? That sounds awesome, I want to see it!

There you go!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zrmVYWy9OhU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


1) Was that even a dragon? It looked like a giant snake. Actually, what makes a dragon a dragon?
2) I question the wisdom of climbing a tower when there's a dragon chasing you.
3) Where are the Aliens, though?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some people get very weird on MSG.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
U.S aliens? What is that? An euphemism for  undocumented Mexicans in the US?

/I'll root for the Mexicans any time
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

argylez: That's meth'd up

/also a VERY rough 29


I mostly read these articles to feel good about aging. I look like a farking fitness guru compared to the dredges that make the cut here.

That dude must have been hitting the pipe since 15.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or the beginning of a Sherlock episode.
"I don't believe he is lying, Watson.  The question is, what did he really see?"
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bootleg: he claimed to be warning the government about a fight happening between Chinese dragons and U.S. aliens.

Where? That sounds awesome, I want to see it!


Me too, as long as Roland Emmerich isn't involved.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Florida Man? - Check
Deranged behavior? - Check
Mental health issues? - Check
Meth? - Maybe
Guns? - Luckily, not this time.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Chinese dragons vs US aliens? Can one of you Hollywood farkers pitch Michael Bay with this? Pretty please?

I'd pay good money to see this CGI laden explosion-fest in IMAX 3D, and I'd even buy whatever passes for a $10 tub of popcorn these days
 
IDisposable
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Normally we'd complain about someone shouting out MCU spoilers, but since he's just giving away the plot for Eternals 2, nobody cares.
 
oldfool
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A sequel to 10 rings?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who needs a writing team? Go to Florida and watch the news.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do the aliens know how to Fus-Roh-Dah?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And there's your next SyFy movie.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Chinese dragons vs US aliens? Can one of you Hollywood farkers pitch Michael Bay with this? Pretty please?

I'd pay good money to see this CGI laden explosion-fest in IMAX 3D, and I'd even buy whatever passes for a $10 tub of popcorn these days


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: U.S aliens? What is that? An euphemism for  undocumented Mexicans in the US?

/I'll root for the Mexicans any time


Don't be so hasty. With climate change and the way American Corps and landlords ass-rape American consumers, Americans could very well be fleeing to the southern border before the decade is out

In Mexico they have a constitutional right to healthcare. And their cost of living is far more reasonable

Also, while the average elevation in the US is just over 611', the avg elevation in MX is over 6,100' - meaning a cooler climate

And for the racist white nationalist a-hole who'll come in here screeching about cartel violence: you are already 100x more likely to die by gun violence in the US than you are in Mexico. And thanks to Sig Sauer's new armor defeating consumer grade AR for the savvy gun nut, and ever escalating rise of "conservative" hate speech, the rate of gun violence is only going to escalate
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wonder what his UDS was positive for.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought it was some kind of sportsball match.  Calvinball, maybe?

Whatever, I'm rootin' for the home team.  USA!  USA!

Oh, sorry.  I mean:
us-east-1.linodeobjects.com
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Jairzinho: U.S aliens? What is that? An euphemism for  undocumented Mexicans in the US?

/I'll root for the Mexicans any time

Don't be so hasty. With climate change and the way American Corps and landlords ass-rape American consumers, Americans could very well be fleeing to the southern border before the decade is out

In Mexico they have a constitutional right to healthcare. And their cost of living is far more reasonable

Also, while the average elevation in the US is just over 611', the avg elevation in MX is over 6,100' - meaning a cooler climate

And for the racist white nationalist a-hole who'll come in here screeching about cartel violence: you are already 100x more likely to die by gun violence in the US than you are in Mexico. And thanks to Sig Sauer's new armor defeating consumer grade AR for the savvy gun nut, and ever escalating rise of "conservative" hate speech, the rate of gun violence is only going to escalate


Most .223 ammo can already go through class 2 and 3 armor at urban combat range. I wonder what the 'improvements" are?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The Exit Stencilist: Jairzinho: U.S aliens? What is that? An euphemism for  undocumented Mexicans in the US?

/I'll root for the Mexicans any time

Don't be so hasty. With climate change and the way American Corps and landlords ass-rape American consumers, Americans could very well be fleeing to the southern border before the decade is out

In Mexico they have a constitutional right to healthcare. And their cost of living is far more reasonable

Also, while the average elevation in the US is just over 611', the avg elevation in MX is over 6,100' - meaning a cooler climate

And for the racist white nationalist a-hole who'll come in here screeching about cartel violence: you are already 100x more likely to die by gun violence in the US than you are in Mexico. And thanks to Sig Sauer's new armor defeating consumer grade AR for the savvy gun nut, and ever escalating rise of "conservative" hate speech, the rate of gun violence is only going to escalate

Most .223 ammo can already go through class 2 and 3 armor at urban combat range. I wonder what the 'improvements" are?


I think he's referring to the Sig MCX Spear, which is chambered in .277 Sig Fury. The cartridge is very innovative, and is Way more powerful than .223/5.56. Armor won't stop it.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
a mentally ill, FL man went to warn the most useless of government boondoggles about an obviously imaginary threat based on and equally, obviously imaginary message for the President in a truck he admittedly stole from someplace.   How does he manage to do all that and still drive a car or be able to figure out pants?

Assuming this wasn't a meth induced i feel sorry and fascinated by this guy. the thought i keep coming back to "how could so much that is obviously be wrong not trigger this guy to realize he's obviously off the rails?"  to put it another way, how do crazy people not realize they are crazy?  it seems like pretty horrifying state to be stuck in.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

