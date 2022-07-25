 Skip to content
(The Sun)   You go in the cage, cage goes in the water, you go in the water. Shark's in the water, our shark (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not a cage.  That's floating Tupperware.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Packaged for freshness.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farewell and adieu . . .
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salsa Shark
Youtube HusokNYOPSY
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or does it seem that the cage was designed to fail so they can get footage like this? That just seemed like they could have gone with a cardboard box and had the same structural rigidity.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: Is it just me or does it seem that the cage was designed to fail so they can get footage like this? That just seemed like they could have gone with a cardboard box and had the same structural rigidity.


I was thinking the exact same thing. Something about it feels completely set up. Either that or Discovery had a redneck version of Shark week
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: That's not a cage.  That's floating Tupperware.


Yup - snack box.
 
gas giant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Shaw was drunk when he did the Indianapolis scene although he did have to retake it and not much of the original drunk take made it into the movie.

https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/jaws-robert-shaw-blackout-drunk-filming-indianapolis-speech-the-first-time.html/
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: ssa5: Is it just me or does it seem that the cage was designed to fail so they can get footage like this? That just seemed like they could have gone with a cardboard box and had the same structural rigidity.

I was thinking the exact same thing. Something about it feels completely set up. Either that or Discovery had a redneck version of Shark week


i don't think it was a setup so much as just a moron who doesn't understand physics or engineering.  when someone asks how high the sides should be our how strong the joints you need a better metric than "kinda high" and "pretty strong".

because he has been around sharks he must have seen them breach to ambush food. other than arrogance and stupidity i don't know why they wouldn't have planned for that, most obvious of outcomes.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Baby Shark Dance | #babyshark Most Viewed Video | Animal Songs | PINKFONG Songs for Children
Youtube XqZsoesa55w
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Clear box,
"Oh neat, unobstructed view"
Shark
"Possible seal, doesn't seem to run away, will check"

They are sight predators, the bars in a normal cage they will see
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: hotmoonsauce: ssa5: Is it just me or does it seem that the cage was designed to fail so they can get footage like this? That just seemed like they could have gone with a cardboard box and had the same structural rigidity.

I was thinking the exact same thing. Something about it feels completely set up. Either that or Discovery had a redneck version of Shark week

i don't think it was a setup so much as just a moron who doesn't understand physics or engineering.  when someone asks how high the sides should be our how strong the joints you need a better metric than "kinda high" and "pretty strong".

because he has been around sharks he must have seen them breach to ambush food. other than arrogance and stupidity i don't know why they wouldn't have planned for that, most obvious of outcomes.



You probably don't accept "sorta drunk" and "kinda pregnant" as valid measures either.

Elitist.
 
Spego
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder if you can just hose out a wetsuit after something like that?
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Canned meat is not my favorite - do you know how hard it is to run a can opener under water?
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: That's not a cage.  That's floating Tupperware.


Are you saying they're going to need a bigger Tupperware?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nope.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: I wonder if you can just hose out a wetsuit after something like that?


No
You need a good full rinse, however , if it's lined, I have no idea how long it would take
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ssa5: Is it just me or does it seem that the cage was designed to fail so they can get footage like this? That just seemed like they could have gone with a cardboard box and had the same structural rigidity.


This certainly isn't a new concept, although depending on the age of the people that came up with this particular stunt they could be too young to have seen it the first time or just not been to a place where it was showing.  In the 90s, there was an IMAX movie about Great Whites where they created a clear polycarbonate shark "cage" to use during filming.  It was basically a tall clear cylinder -- no corners and the only openings were at the end, so when it was underwater the diver could film without the container showing in the footage.  It made for some amazing footage, and the container was apparently sturdier with fewer joints and tall enough (like 3 M tall I think) that the occupant wasn't going to get randomly knocked out of the top.

Anyhow -- it worked well then and seemed way safer and led to better footage.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That "cage" is open on top.  The shark can simply tip it over.
Are they trying to train sharks to attack divers?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Robert Shaw was drunk when he did the Indianapolis scene although he did have to retake it and not much of the original drunk take made it into the movie.

https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/jaws-robert-shaw-blackout-drunk-filming-indianapolis-speech-the-first-time.html/


My uncle was Special Forces during Vietnam... he got the Silver Star for being the only survivor of a raid on his outpost by the NVA... a very large force of the NVA where his machine gun barrel melted from over firing. Only survived because a mortar landed next to him and knocked him out... He only told that story to my father once, when he was also totally blackout drunk.

Only saying that because it fits that story kinda well... the only way a guy would tell the story the way he did in real life is if they were pretty sauced because no one wants to relieve that kind of horror in any kind of sober state.

Even for a movie, as a kid, that scene really grabbed me and held me in my seat. Same with the reactions of Roy and Dreyfuss to him telling it. One of the most visceral scene in movie history.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Even for a movie, as a kid, that scene really grabbed me and held me in my seat. Same with the reactions of Roy and Dreyfuss to him telling it. One of the most visceral scene in movie history.


The build up from a group of disgruntled men coming together over whiskey and shared stories in a dark corner leading into the speech was genius. Up until that point in the movie there would have been no reason for quint to share anything like that and no reason for anyone to listen. Opening up that small window of comradery made the speech much more powerful and those reactions believable.

I feel this was one of the best scenes in cinema history.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Blathering Idjut: Warthog: That's not a cage.  That's floating Tupperware.

Are you saying they're going to need a bigger Tupperware?


That depends.  Are we asking from the perspective of the shark or the leftovers?
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Swim With A Shark!
Youtube xXSRvQlALMA


/ I'm in the cage, the shark's in the cage, the same cage...
// It's all fine
 
