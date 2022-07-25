 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times of Israel)   Yeah, we noticed   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
33
    More: News, Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ukraine, Arab League summit, Lavrov's remarks, Western allies, Russian officials, Ukrainian people  
•       •       •

3710 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Jul 2022 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kelwen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...what?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, we get it, Russia.  You're trying to renazify Ukraine by getting rid of the Jewish politicians.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is a democracy. Russians could wait until next elections instead of killing Ukrainians.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it really that obvious? he seems to be going about it in a really roundabout way.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.travalliancemedia.comView Full Size
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes we get that you're trying to install a puppet government to make Ukraine a vassal state.

That's been clear the entire time.

No, Ukrainians aren't likely to turn on their immensely popular president because they trust you on your word.  I mean, the world is quite aware of how little value a Russian promise holds.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<brian_BLESSED.gif>
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

turboke: <brian_BLESSED.gif>


DIIIIIVVVVVVEEEE!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FlameDuck: Ukraine is a democracy. Russians could wait until next elections instead of killing Ukrainians.


It doesn't always work.  See the US.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

enry: FlameDuck: Ukraine is a democracy. Russians could wait until next elections instead of killing Ukrainians.

It doesn't always work.  See the US.


They just need to gerrymander the voting districts so the donbass region will carry the election. That's what they would do here.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I, don't understand how the Russian economy is still running
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine is the test case for the US.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Russia's aim is to overthrow one man?
And instead they have killed tens of thousands of other Ukrainians?
That would be an example of historically bad marksmanship then.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I, don't understand how the Russian economy is still running


By now it should be a smoking pile of ruble
 
Veloram
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FlameDuck: Ukraine is a democracy. Russians could wait until next elections instead of killing Ukrainians.


It's almost as if Russia is not as popular in Ukraine as....

Oooooooooooh.....
 
Ashcroftx360
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [c.tenor.com image 474x334] [View Full Size image _x_]


came for this...leaving satisfied
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I, don't understand how the Russian economy is still running


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I, don't understand how the Russian economy is still running


It is slowly imploding. And Russia still gets billions from oil and gas sales, so Putin can prop it up for quite a while. Gazprom and the other oil and gas companies are basically state run enterprises instead of actual companies, so they do whatever Putin tells them to do.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

McGrits: turboke: <brian_BLESSED.gif>

DIIIIIVVVVVVEEEE!


The "V" is silent.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FlameDuck: Ukraine is a democracy. Russians could wait until next elections instead of killing Ukrainians.


Well the whole elections didn't go their way despite fixing them is what 2014 was all about.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

enry: FlameDuck: Ukraine is a democracy. Russians could wait until next elections instead of killing Ukrainians.

It doesn't always work.  See the US.


"See the U.S."?

What are you talking about? Purin had Failed Republican Ex-President Donald Trump sh*tting in America's soup for 6+ years and he's still going strong.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Global powers are known for their reason and patience.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I, don't understand how the Russian economy is still running


It's only been a few months and it's cratering spectacularly. It's just that as a near absolute dictator Putin has all sorts of tools to keep the charade going. But he's running out of them and fast.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey, Putin's stooge, you know what makes one country an "eternal enemy of Russia?"  Invading them on complete bullshiat grounds.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes & ?
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that part of Russia's aim is creating social discord in America, and thru social media manipulation, pushing "conservative values" that endear people to the "state's rights" arguments.  Russia wants to see us going back to a loosely aligned nation of 50 states with 50 sets of rules that is ineffective as a NATION.

It's working.

Gun laws are already a joke, Roe V Wade down and they are coming for Loving vs Virginia, Hodges V Obergfell,etc..

Civil Rights should not be 50 varying sets of rights.
 
Glicky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks for saying the quiet part out loud.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: Pretty sure that part of Russia's aim is creating social discord in America, and thru social media manipulation, pushing "conservative values" that endear people to the "state's rights" arguments.  Russia wants to see us going back to a loosely aligned nation of 50 states with 50 sets of rules that is ineffective as a NATION.

It's working.

Gun laws are already a joke, Roe V Wade down and they are coming for Loving vs Virginia, Hodges V Obergfell,etc..

Civil Rights should not be 50 varying sets of rights.


Apologize for the completely off-topic post (free to remove mods) but this is tangentially related to Russian activity in Ukraine as well.  They want Russian power to expand and it's much easier if NATO is waning with the US busy with partisan idiocy at home.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I, don't understand how the Russian economy is still running


They have 15-20k less people to feed, so they got that going for them...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: Pretty sure that part of Russia's aim is creating social discord in America, and thru social media manipulation, pushing "conservative values" that endear people to the "state's rights" arguments.  Russia wants to see us going back to a loosely aligned nation of 50 states with 50 sets of rules that is ineffective as a NATION.

It's working.

Gun laws are already a joke, Roe V Wade down and they are coming for Loving vs Virginia, Hodges V Obergfell,etc..

Civil Rights should not be 50 varying sets of rights.


It's ColdWar 2.0.  Brought up to date by the technology for granular profiling thanks to social media and hard work on the part of psychologists and economists and the mistaken belief by the Republican party that Capitalism, meaning Wall Street, can cure anything given enough government money.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I, don't understand how the Russian economy is still running


It's basically being held together by magical unicorn farts, creative accounting practices, continuous sacrifices to various elder Gods, lying continuously, and using Vladimir the Incompetent's personal Praetorians to force industries to continue working at gunpoint.

Russia is essentially bankrupt. They're hemorrhaging hard currency to get what supplies they can through clandestine channels, and the cash coming in is far less than what's going out.

The russian economy isn't 'running' so much as 'tumbling into a well'.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: PineappleOnPizza: Pretty sure that part of Russia's aim is creating social discord in America, and thru social media manipulation, pushing "conservative values" that endear people to the "state's rights" arguments.  Russia wants to see us going back to a loosely aligned nation of 50 states with 50 sets of rules that is ineffective as a NATION.

It's working.

Gun laws are already a joke, Roe V Wade down and they are coming for Loving vs Virginia, Hodges V Obergfell,etc..

Civil Rights should not be 50 varying sets of rights.

It's ColdWar 2.0.  Brought up to date by the technology for granular profiling thanks to social media and hard work on the part of psychologists and economists and the mistaken belief by the Republican party that Capitalism, meaning Wall Street, can cure anything given enough government money.


WARNING BSAB INCOMING:

It'd be much easier to fix if so many Democrats weren't ALSO addicted to the Wall Street donations.


/incumbents were supposed to mean experienced and better at diplomacy/law-making... ours only are better at staying until they are corrupted by the donations for re-election and making themselves rich along the way.
//BSAB
/\ don't try to constrain my slashies.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.