 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Oh good now we have the eye bleeding virus to worry about   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Infection, Infectious disease, European Centre, Disease Prevention, UK Health Security Agency, Blood, Mortality rates, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 9:49 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dang it, I had that on my 2021 bingo card.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I really have an urge to quite my job, sell everything, and just have one last hurra before the deadly plagues spread around more in the USA where healthcare is a profit business and half the population eats horse paste when they have to get a vaccination shot.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Crimea. 1571.  Let's march to Moscow and burn the place down.
Crimea.  1944.  Let's attack the invader with eye bleeding, mood swinging fatal disease.
Crimea.   2022.  Let's just wait for tourist beach season.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does it happen when they use their telekinesis powers?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.com
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a rare but unpleasant disease not native to the UK...


Implying that some diseases are pleasant?  I mean, those might have more success from an evolutionary point of view.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's like the planet is pissed at us or something
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Doctor: You have Rocky Mountain spotted fever from a tick
Patient: omg

Doctor: You have Lyme Disease from a tick
Patient: OMG!!!

Doctor: You were bitten by a Lone Star Tick and are now allergic to meat
Patient: OMG!

Doctor: You were now bitten by a tick that passed along a virus that will make you bleed from the eyes, could lead to organ failure and internal bleeding, and is fatal in 30% of the cases.
Patient:

(no reply cause they're dead)
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh good. I thought this was just a rehashed article about the Marsburg outbreak in Ghana. Glad to see another super deadly hemorrhagic fever is on deck. Between that, the increasing pace of climate change meeting or beating expectations, the looming global economic crises and food & water shortages, plus increasing hostility between nuclear powers (India and Pakistan are so reasonable) it looks like Armageddon is right on track
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.