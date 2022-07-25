 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 152 of WW3: UKR says they are confident of battlefield progress in southern Kherson. ORC missile strikes hit Odesa. UKR officials working on "Plan B" to get grain exports out. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Black Sea, Ukraine, Ukraine officials, resumption of vital grain exports, southern Ukrainian port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody made coffee?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Nobody made coffee?


The shiat we put up with in these threads,I swear...

_no coffee??_
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 on July 25 regarding the Russian invasion from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Enemy units fired barreled artillery at the areas of the settlements of Hawk, Grabovske and Volodymyrivka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, he carried out fire damage to our positions from tanks, barreled and jet artillery.

In the Sloviansk direction, he carried out fire destruction of the positions of units of the Defense Forces using all available fire means.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Kryva Luka, Platonivka, Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Zvanivka, Ivano-Darievka and Disputed. And airstrikes - near Grigorovka and Serebryanka.

In the directions of Berestovo - Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnekamyanka - Ivano-Daryivka, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed and forced the invaders to roll back, the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, in order to destroy the defensive positions, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Berestovo, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pokrovske, Yakovlivka, Kurdyumivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Novoluhanske, Zaitsevo and Travneve.

The occupiers launched airstrikes near Soledar, Pokrovsky and the territory of Vuhlehirsk TPP. The assault in the direction of Vershina - Luhanske ended in failure and retreat for them, the fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka Novopavlivske and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy shelled our positions with barreled and rocket artillery and armament of tanks along the contact line.

In the Yuzhnobuzhsky direction, artillery shelling was noted in the areas of the settlements of Potemkino, Chervonopillya, Kvitneve, Kiselivka, Partizanske, Pervomaiske, Luch, Posad-Pokrovske, Blagodatne, Shevchenkove, Prybuzhske, Steppe Valley, Nova Zorya. The enemy carries out intensive air reconnaissance of the UAV. He also launched an air strike near Belogorka.

According to available information, there are two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type outside the bases.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morning Jack. What's the update?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian troops attacked the area all night. They hit three districts - Nikopol, Dniprovsky and Kryvyi Rih. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Valentyn Reznichenko.

The enemy covered the Nikopol district several times with fire from the MLRS. He fired up to 40 rockets. Two communities, Marganetska and Myrivska, were hit. A 10-year-old girl was injured.

Two missiles were sent to Dneprovsky. They hit an agricultural enterprise in the Lyubimivka community. There was a fire of two hangars. The fire was extinguished, without casualties.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy fired from the barreled artillery of the Zelenodolsk community. Fortunately, without casualties or destruction.
The enemy shelled the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions: there are victims on

July 25, at about 03:00, shelling of the village of Mishkovo-Pogorilovo in the Mykolaiv region began, and a 7-year-old child was wounded. Critical infrastructure, electricity and gas supply facilities were damaged. Partially destroyed and damaged residential buildings, vehicles. There was also a fire in a two-story residential building.

In addition, the enemy continued massive shelling of the region and the city of Mykolaiv. Previously - without victims.

At night, the occupiers also hit civilian objects in the city of Chuguev, Kharkiv region. The school and the house of culture suffered destruction. In one of the premises there were people who were under the rubble, 3 people were fired by rescuers.

Unfortunately, in the village of Kulinichi, Kharkiv district, a 39-year-old tractor driver who ran into an explosive object was killed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland has already handed over PT-91 Twardy

tanks to Ukraine This was announced by the spokesman of the Polish Ministry of Defense Krzysztof Platek.

He does not name the exact number of tanks for Ukraine. However, he notes that after the transfer, Poland has a "shortage of more than 200 tanks", which they plan to close with supplies from South Korea.

The PT-91 tank is the main battle tank of the Polish Armed Forces, based on a variant of the Soviet T-72M1. The main feature of the PT-91 is the protection of the Twardy using active armor of erawa's own design.

Nice paint job, I'm not sure where this camo works though:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they change the rules on boots tanks?

https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1551448281628147714
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Morning Jack. What's the update?


welp, back in the hospital. wrote a bit in yesterday's thread. for some reason they wanted me here today even tho nothing's gonna happen till weds... took over an hr to even get a bed this morning now its 13:15 and i havent even seen a dr. so like...why did i need to be here again? christ.

looks like i hang with you guys  till its 5pm and the doctors are all gone, then i'll sneak out to the gas station on the corner and get some booze.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Nobody made coffee?

The shiat we put up with in these threads,I swear...

_no coffee??_


*Runs through the door, puts two cartons of coffee and a dozen donuts on the counter.* Sorry, day job was distracting me.

/Canadian
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Morning Jack. What's the update?

welp, back in the hospital. wrote a bit in yesterday's thread. for some reason they wanted me here today even tho nothing's gonna happen till weds... took over an hr to even get a bed this morning now its 13:15 and i havent even seen a dr. so like...why did i need to be here again? christ.

looks like i hang with you guys  till its 5pm and the doctors are all gone, then i'll sneak out to the gas station on the corner and get some booze.


Sounds like a plan. As far as your Dr.s', It's Germany, they'll get around to it eventually.
It's called a segway, see what I did there?

Today, the first 3 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns from Germany drove into the Ukraine, says Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"Today, the first three Gepards officially entered. These are anti-zenith missile systems, to which several tens of thousands of rounds have been transferred to us. Accordingly, we expect 15 Gepards. Three have already entered the Ukraine, and they are already at the disposal of the Armed Forces."
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
borrowing from the last thread, carrying it over here...


Medic Zero: Germany delivered a small part of something!

https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1551510672143519746


the cheetahs are finally arriving! 

where do you think they'll use em? do you think they'd be good sentry protection at the odessa port, like, could they hit the types of missiles the orcs were shooting the other day at the grain infrastructure?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: *Runs through the door, puts two cartons of coffee and a dozen donuts on the counter.* Sorry, day job was distracting me.


<grabs apple fritter, stares hard at PCB>

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will take about 10 years to restore the Luhansk region, including demining,says Serhiy Gaidai, head of the Luhansk OVA.

In settlements where heavy hostilities continued, critical infrastructure was completely destroyed.

90% of residential buildings are shelled, 70% of them will have to be demolished.

Despite this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defends the Luhansk region and successfully destroys warehouses, barracks, command posts of the Rashists. The enemy has significantly deteriorated the logistics of bringing ammunition to the front, and mercenaries of private military companies are thrown into the attack.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, here's an interesting turn
Henry Kissinger advises Ukraine not to cede any territory to Russia
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Index of daily Ukraine threads

Let me know of additions or corrections, please.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian Army Cut In Kherson | Bridges are Damaged
Youtube qdKu2FrQzLw
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube yBHnqgeKCFA
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fasahd: Poland has already handed over PT-91 Twardy

tanks to Ukraine This was announced by the spokesman of the Polish Ministry of Defense Krzysztof Platek.

He does not name the exact number of tanks for Ukraine. However, he notes that after the transfer, Poland has a "shortage of more than 200 tanks", which they plan to close with supplies from South Korea.

The PT-91 tank is the main battle tank of the Polish Armed Forces, based on a variant of the Soviet T-72M1. The main feature of the PT-91 is the protection of the Twardy using active armor of erawa's own design.

Nice paint job, I'm not sure where this camo works though:

[Fark user image image 568x370]


These tanks are heading towards Kherson.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Strike on Odesa will not affect grain shipments says Russia
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Moldova 'very worried' about Russia invasion: 'nobody is safe'
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
Wessoman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Nobody made coffee?

The shiat we put up with in these threads,I swear...

_no coffee??_


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Father_Jack: fasahd: Nobody made coffee?

The shiat we put up with in these threads,I swear...

_no coffee??_

*Runs through the door, puts two cartons of coffee and a dozen donuts on the counter.* Sorry, day job was distracting me.

/Canadian


Oh thank goodness.

*Ashamedly hides his Aldi instant coffee*
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for July 16 to July 22. Biggest highlights this week are the continued terror bombing of Ukraine and other war crimes by Russia (including trashing the grain deal in record time!) while the Ukrainian offensive in the Kherson region slowly rolls forward and maybe has some Russians trapped in a real hot pocket.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's thread which should be mostly fresh until he is. Summary for July 9 to July 15 can be found here if you need to catch up on that.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fasahd: Poland has already handed over PT-91 Twardy

tanks to Ukraine This was announced by the spokesman of the Polish Ministry of Defense Krzysztof Platek.

He does not name the exact number of tanks for Ukraine. However, he notes that after the transfer, Poland has a "shortage of more than 200 tanks", which they plan to close with supplies from South Korea.

The PT-91 tank is the main battle tank of the Polish Armed Forces, based on a variant of the Soviet T-72M1. The main feature of the PT-91 is the protection of the Twardy using active armor of erawa's own design.

Nice paint job, I'm not sure where this camo works though:

[Fark user image image 568x370]


I guess if you have a lot of orc guts splattered around, this would make for an effective camo scheme. Either that or Poland is secretly trying to invade some place with red soil, like Hawaii.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fasahd: Strike on Odesa will not affect grain shipments says Russia


How do you know a Russian official is lying?

They're talking.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Father_Jack: fasahd: Nobody made coffee?

The shiat we put up with in these threads,I swear...

_no coffee??_

[us-east-1.linodeobjects.com image 425x413]


I'm a tea person, so I got some of that brewing.  That and it's best to be prepared in case Wellington shows up.

Prince Blackadder - Blackadder - BBC
Youtube clM1i88s-7Q
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Morning Jack. What's the update?

welp, back in the hospital. wrote a bit in yesterday's thread. for some reason they wanted me here today even tho nothing's gonna happen till weds... took over an hr to even get a bed this morning now its 13:15 and i havent even seen a dr. so like...why did i need to be here again? christ.

looks like i hang with you guys  till its 5pm and the doctors are all gone, then i'll sneak out to the gas station on the corner and get some booze.


That sucks that you'll be in the joint longer than necessary.  At least you'll have beer in a couple hours.  If you get tired of looking at the 4 walls of your room, I can post some pictures of the outside world if you'd like.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The attack on Odessa shows you can't trust a damn thing the Russians say they'll do, if you still haven't figured it out yet.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fasahd: Well, here's an interesting turn
Henry Kissinger advises Ukraine not to cede any territory to Russia


They shouldn't, but fark that war criminal.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Isn't Plan B illegal in red states now?
 
Vincentvangoghfarkurself
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Morning Jack. What's the update?

welp, back in the hospital. wrote a bit in yesterday's thread. for some reason they wanted me here today even tho nothing's gonna happen till weds... took over an hr to even get a bed this morning now its 13:15 and i havent even seen a dr. so like...why did i need to be here again? christ.

looks like i hang with you guys  till its 5pm and the doctors are all gone, then i'll sneak out to the gas station on the corner and get some booze.


Stories of European/Korean/Japanese hospitals never fail to utterly amaze me. When I had symptoms of a stroke and went to an American ER, it took 6 hours of waiting before anyone did an examination.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fasahd: Well, here's an interesting turn
Henry Kissinger advises Ukraine not to cede any territory to Russia


Translation: Idiot known for a lifetime of terrible advice gives good advice for once.

See also: Stopped clock.
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Nobody made coffee?

The shiat we put up with in these threads,I swear...

_no coffee??_


Hey folks

hope everything's going as well as possible Father Jack

here's the thing i did for Madaynun fixed for typo and correct titling

that's a limited capacity air cylinder, the cleaning system isn't even connected to the T-72'S pneumatic system lol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Father_Jack: fasahd: Nobody made coffee?

The shiat we put up with in these threads,I swear...

_no coffee??_

*Runs through the door, puts two cartons of coffee and a dozen donuts on the counter.* Sorry, day job was distracting me.

/Canadian


Our non-Canadian friends might not understand what you mean by Cartons of coffee.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Father_Jack: fasahd: Morning Jack. What's the update?

welp, back in the hospital. wrote a bit in yesterday's thread. for some reason they wanted me here today even tho nothing's gonna happen till weds... took over an hr to even get a bed this morning now its 13:15 and i havent even seen a dr. so like...why did i need to be here again? christ.

looks like i hang with you guys  till its 5pm and the doctors are all gone, then i'll sneak out to the gas station on the corner and get some booze.

That sucks that you'll be in the joint longer than necessary.  At least you'll have beer in a couple hours.  If you get tired of looking at the 4 walls of your room, I can post some pictures of the outside world if you'd like.


Sounds like the standard hospital situation.  Bored shiatless waiting for something to happen, then extreme terror when something finally does.  Followed by more boredom.

Almost like the poor grunts on the ground.

/said almost in jest, but your situation definition qualifies FJ...

May they get the sticks out of their arses, and get you processed sir, so you can finally engage the last battle.

//Good Luck!  And I'll have one (several) for you :)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a coincidence, I have also used Plan B to get one of my exports out.


/but not anymore I suppose...
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fasahd: Well, here's an interesting turn
Henry Kissinger advises Ukraine not to cede any territory to Russia


Did he finally change his mind?  Or it's simply the incoherent ramblings of an elderly man?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fasahd: [YouTube video: Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit • FRANCE 24 English]


I don't know why but I hate that droopy dog faced mothafacka more than pooty.

There's a german word "Backpfeiffengesicht", ie, "a face that needs to be punched" and he's got one.

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Backpfeifengesicht
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Father_Jack: fasahd: Nobody made coffee?

The shiat we put up with in these threads,I swear...

_no coffee??_

[us-east-1.linodeobjects.com image 425x413]


Starblazers or Robotech?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Zelenskii's alive!
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flab: fasahd: Well, here's an interesting turn
Henry Kissinger advises Ukraine not to cede any territory to Russia

Did he finally change his mind?  Or it's simply the incoherent ramblings of an elderly man?


Yes.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vincentvangoghfarkurself: Father_Jack: fasahd: Morning Jack. What's the update?

welp, back in the hospital. wrote a bit in yesterday's thread. for some reason they wanted me here today even tho nothing's gonna happen till weds... took over an hr to even get a bed this morning now its 13:15 and i havent even seen a dr. so like...why did i need to be here again? christ.

looks like i hang with you guys  till its 5pm and the doctors are all gone, then i'll sneak out to the gas station on the corner and get some booze.

Stories of European/Korean/Japanese hospitals never fail to utterly amaze me. When I had symptoms of a stroke and went to an American ER, it took 6 hours of waiting before anyone did an examination.


It's not all that good over there.  At the end of the last thread, he said he saw a burn victim smoking outside.  I mean, they hadn't even put the guy out yet!
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wessoman: fasahd: Poland has already handed over PT-91 Twardy

tanks to Ukraine This was announced by the spokesman of the Polish Ministry of Defense Krzysztof Platek.

He does not name the exact number of tanks for Ukraine. However, he notes that after the transfer, Poland has a "shortage of more than 200 tanks", which they plan to close with supplies from South Korea.

The PT-91 tank is the main battle tank of the Polish Armed Forces, based on a variant of the Soviet T-72M1. The main feature of the PT-91 is the protection of the Twardy using active armor of erawa's own design.

Nice paint job, I'm not sure where this camo works though:

[Fark user image image 568x370]

I guess if you have a lot of orc guts splattered around, this would make for an effective camo scheme. Either that or Poland is secretly trying to invade some place with red soil, like Hawaii.


Ever seen the old Swiss camo?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The New Voice of Ukraine
@NewVoiceUkraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the help of American guns, destroyed a Russian military headquarters, as well as several armored personnel carriers and air defense systems.

booms
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wessoman: fasahd: Poland has already handed over PT-91 Twardy

tanks to Ukraine This was announced by the spokesman of the Polish Ministry of Defense Krzysztof Platek.

He does not name the exact number of tanks for Ukraine. However, he notes that after the transfer, Poland has a "shortage of more than 200 tanks", which they plan to close with supplies from South Korea.

The PT-91 tank is the main battle tank of the Polish Armed Forces, based on a variant of the Soviet T-72M1. The main feature of the PT-91 is the protection of the Twardy using active armor of erawa's own design.

Nice paint job, I'm not sure where this camo works though:

[Fark user image image 568x370]

I guess if you have a lot of orc guts splattered around, this would make for an effective camo scheme. Either that or Poland is secretly trying to invade some place with red soil, like Hawaii.


That actually reminds me of a camo pattern the Germans commonly used on their vehicles during World War II (47:53):

WORKSHOP WEDNESDAY - Tiger I Restoration Supercut
Youtube MnZ2VBO7vao
 
