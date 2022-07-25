 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   $5 bet becomes $1M win at The Venetian casino in Las Vegas, plot for new 'Oceans' movie   (8newsnow.com) divider line
46
    More: Silly, Poker, LAS VEGAS, Three Card Poker, guest, side bet, KLAS, Hotel, Venetian Resort  
•       •       •

1469 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can this person singlehandedly save crypto? Is this the person to win the powerball fortune? With luck like this, they need to schedule a rain dance for Lake Mead.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this means my $5 13 leg MLB parlay will hit tonight, right?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enriched at the Palazzo. Nice!
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's ol "long-shot louie!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone explain how this worked to me?  I don't get it.
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Can someone explain how this worked to me?  I don't get it.


You make a bet that something will happen, and it does.  You win.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Can someone explain how this worked to me?  I don't get it.


This is the first time anyone has ever won money a 3-card poker, ever.

It's kind of a big deal.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Can this person singlehandedly save crypto? Is this the person to win the powerball fortune? With luck like this, they need to schedule a rain dance for Lake Mead.


Have him buy the Toronto Maple Leafs.
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Can someone explain how this worked to me?  I don't get it.


I'm assuming after the player was dealt his three cards face down, the dealer asked if anyone wanted to place a $5 side bet (on top of their ante) that they had the spade Ace, King, Queen before they looked at their cards.  This player forked over the $5 and when it came time to look at his cards probably pissed his pants.
 
RichPoorBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfGirl69: Rapmaster2000: Can someone explain how this worked to me?  I don't get it.

You make a bet that something will happen, and it does.  You win.


I think poorly written article makes it sound like he made the side bet after being dealt the cards needed to win said side bet, which does not seem to make sense.
 
stuffy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
After Taxes he'll be able to afford Taco Bell.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've played around 250000 hands of online Texas Hold Em and never been 'dealt' (i.e. my two cards plus the three card flop) a royal. I made a royal on the turn (4th community card) once and on the river (fifth community card) once.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is this about the Mike Tyson / Carol Channing bout?  Should have put a fiver on CC
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Can someone explain how this worked to me?  I don't get it.


They're playing a game and betting normally on that -- e.g. that they'll win the hand.  In addition, they make an additional bet on a low-probability event (that a specific hand will be dealt to them).  The side bet isn't affected by  the normal betting they're doing.  It's either 'yes', you were dealt the cards matching the win condition or you weren't.  It's like playing the lottery while playing another game at the same time.  They're only linked because the numbers are being drawn from the same pool. and used for both bets at the same time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EKU Colonel: Rapmaster2000: Can someone explain how this worked to me?  I don't get it.

I'm assuming after the player was dealt his three cards face down, the dealer asked if anyone wanted to place a $5 side bet (on top of their ante) that they had the spade Ace, King, Queen before they looked at their cards.  This player forked over the $5 and when it came time to look at his cards probably pissed his pants.


Thank you.  It wasn't clear to me in the article what the side bet specifically was.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just hope this isn't Mark Cuban again
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Rapmaster2000: Can someone explain how this worked to me?  I don't get it.

This is the first time anyone has ever won money a 3-card poker, ever.

It's kind of a big deal.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Thank you.  It wasn't clear to me in the article what the side bet specifically was.


The article sounds like it had to be a spade royal flush, which would make sense how $5 could become over $1 million.

A spade royal flush means you have to catch triple perfect. Only the three spade cards to make your royal flush would work, which means it's even harder to hit than just any royal flush.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I've played around 250000 hands of online Texas Hold Em and never been 'dealt' (i.e. my two cards plus the three card flop) a royal. I made a royal on the turn (4th community card) once and on the river (fifth community card) once.


Jesus. If you get deep enough into any activity, the jargon becomes farking stupid.

"I made a royal on the river!"

Sounds like a moron taking a shiat off a boat.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A guy who worked in the card mixing room just relocated to a shallow hole in the desert.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stuffy: After Taxes he'll be able to afford Taco Bell.


Paying taxes on gambling is so odd.

Is USA the only country that does this?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh man better book my flight to Vegas today if winning is that easy!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess The Venetian just un-comp'd everything and forget to tell him.

We're inventorying the honor bar, sir.  Should have your bill in a moment.  Here' your bill.
"Meh.  Jut take it out of my winnings."
We already subtracted your winnings, sir.  See?  Up there by the "Shampoo the hotel room carpets to get Champaign stains out" and "Replace shampooer because it's jammed with Champaign stains."
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Jesus. If you get deep enough into any activity, the jargon becomes farking stupid.

"I made a royal on the river!"

Sounds like a moron taking a shiat off a boat.


It makes perfect sense to anyone who has played Hold Em.


"I flopped four to the flush with a gutshot, we got it in on the turn and I hit on the river. Ship it".
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: stuffy: After Taxes he'll be able to afford Taco Bell.

Paying taxes on gambling is so odd.

Is USA the only country that does this?


Casinos would be blatant money laundering operations without taxes on winnings.

I mean, more blatant than they are now.
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Rapmaster2000: Thank you.  It wasn't clear to me in the article what the side bet specifically was.

The article sounds like it had to be a spade royal flush, which would make sense how $5 could become over $1 million.

A spade royal flush means you have to catch triple perfect. Only the three spade cards to make your royal flush would work, which means it's even harder to hit than just any royal flush.


From the article the pot started at $1 million from the casino and the played out like a progressive slot machine, except the player had the option to buy in or not. So on top of getting a royal flush and it being a spade royal flush you had to actually make the side bet; you weren't automatically entered to win the jackpot.

Lucky farker, that guy.
 
Cathedralmaster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In the meantime, 200,001 side bets were losers.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Chances of a natural spade royal flush: 649,739 : 1

Assuming all $5 side bet goes into the progressive, 200,000+ spade royal flushes had to hit to get it up to $1M.

This progressive must have been going on for years.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Garza and the Supermutants: I've played around 250000 hands of online Texas Hold Em and never been 'dealt' (i.e. my two cards plus the three card flop) a royal. I made a royal on the turn (4th community card) once and on the river (fifth community card) once.

Jesus. If you get deep enough into any activity, the jargon becomes farking stupid.

"I made a royal on the river!"

Sounds like a moron taking a shiat off a boat.


A lot of the jargon is sexual innuendo.

We had big stacks and were playing deep. I had big slick and a backdoor flush. He bet, splashing the pot. I thought he was on the come so I popped it up.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I've played around 250000 hands of online Texas Hold Em and never been 'dealt' (i.e. my two cards plus the three card flop) a royal. I made a royal on the turn (4th community card) once and on the river (fifth community card) once.


Only 400,000 hands to go and you'll hit one!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Bandito King: Jesus. If you get deep enough into any activity, the jargon becomes farking stupid.

"I made a royal on the river!"

Sounds like a moron taking a shiat off a boat.

It makes perfect sense to anyone who has played Hold Em.


Yep, I've played my share of Hold Em and didn't think twice about the post. Sure didn't expect anyone to freak out about it.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Can someone explain how this worked to me?  I don't get it.


He probably had 4 bets running. His ante, his call, pair-plus and then the progressive.

It's just regular three-card with an option to feed the jackpot pool. Odds are something like 1:22,000 for the spade royal.

He probably got paid 4:1 on his main bets, maybe 50:1 on his pair-plus and then the jackpot.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Casino to announce the table and the cards weren't regulation in 3....2....
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I've played around 250000 hands of online Texas Hold Em and never been 'dealt' (i.e. my two cards plus the three card flop) a royal. I made a royal on the turn (4th community card) once and on the river (fifth community card) once.


You are due.

The odds of being dealt a spade royal flush are about one in 2.6 million
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Casino to announce the table and the cards weren't regulation in 3....2....


MALFUNCTION VOIDS PLAY
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Venetian?

Was he big blind or little blind?
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

madgonad: The odds of being dealt a spade royal flush are about one in 2.6 million


Wat? It's a single deck needing only three cards. There are only 22,100 combinations.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'm gonna guess The Venetian just un-comp'd everything and forget to tell him.

We're inventorying the honor bar, sir.  Should have your bill in a moment.  Here' your bill.
"Meh.  Jut take it out of my winnings."
We already subtracted your winnings, sir.  See?  Up there by the "Shampoo the hotel room carpets to get Champaign stains out" and "Replace shampooer because it's jammed with Champaign stains."


Casinos love paying these bets -- they make a huge profit on them because they have a higher house edge than most conventional bets and when someone wins they get a Fark thread about it.  Also, they now have a known gambler with a $1 million bankroll. They probably upgraded the guy to a suite, bought him dinner at Delmonico, and raided the gift shop for every Venetian-themed swag ever made.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Ketchuponsteak: stuffy: After Taxes he'll be able to afford Taco Bell.

Paying taxes on gambling is so odd.

Is USA the only country that does this?

Casinos would be blatant money laundering operations without taxes on winnings.

I mean, more blatant than they are now.


Casinos aren't unique to USA. So, that doesn't answer the why.

From what I read, casinos in USA allow you to bring in cash, no questions asked, and then give you a reciept when you cash out. That would be so easy to change.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EKU Colonel: Rapmaster2000: Can someone explain how this worked to me?  I don't get it.

I'm assuming after the player was dealt his three cards face down, the dealer asked if anyone wanted to place a $5 side bet (on top of their ante) that they had the spade Ace, King, Queen before they looked at their cards.  This player forked over the $5 and when it came time to look at his cards probably pissed his pants.


He can afford the drycleaning now so that's nice for him.
 
dletter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Can this person singlehandedly save crypto? Is this the person to win the powerball fortune? With luck like this, they need to schedule a rain dance for Lake Mead.


I mean, it is just the same "luck" as someone winning the powerball, or anything else like that.

Assuming the odds of it are the same as getting dealt any 5-card poker hand, the odds of a Spade Royal Flush are 1 in 2,598,960 (number of different 5-card poker hands possible).

Giving $1m as a prize for that is better than lottery odds... you can't get nearly those odds for a $1m+ from any lottery for sure.... the $1m "match five white balls but not the red" for $1m+ prize is 1 in 11.6million... I guess since we are talking about $5, if you buy 3 $2 tickets to get to $6, your odds are now 1 in 3.8million, which is closer to the royal flush odds, but still decidedly worse.

With a sports book and you bet on a bunch of -110 moneyline's into a parlay... to get to a $1m on a $5 bet, you'd have to do a 19 bet parlay... assuming each bet is 50/50 odds of winning, that is 1 in 524,287.

So, in summary, you have $5ish bucks to spend on the chance to win $1m+ (ie, multiplying your money by 200k)....
* 19-team -110's parlay:  1 in 524,287
* Spade Royal Flush bonus at casino: 1 in 2.59m
* Powerball: ~1 in 3.5m
 
dletter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Chances of a natural spade royal flush: 649,739 : 1

Assuming all $5 side bet goes into the progressive, 200,000+ spade royal flushes had to hit to get it up to $1M.

This progressive must have been going on for years.


Wrong... that is odds of ANY royal flush (4 of them).

Odds of a SPADE royal flush (or any specific suited royal flush) is the same as the odds to hit ANY hand combination, as I said above... 1 in 2.59m
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A guest at The Venetian Resort became a millionaire Thursday night after making a $5 side bet.

Aaaaaaand then they were presented with a W-2G form by the casino and they were no longer a millionaire.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: madgonad: The odds of being dealt a spade royal flush are about one in 2.6 million

Wat? It's a single deck needing only three cards. There are only 22,100 combinations.


SPADE royal flush. Your odds are for any suit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dletter: cowsaregoodeating: Chances of a natural spade royal flush: 649,739 : 1

Assuming all $5 side bet goes into the progressive, 200,000+ spade royal flushes had to hit to get it up to $1M.

This progressive must have been going on for years.

Wrong... that is odds of ANY royal flush (4 of them).

Odds of a SPADE royal flush (or any specific suited royal flush) is the same as the odds to hit ANY hand combination, as I said above... 1 in 2.59m


At the Venetian playing three-card poker you have six cards to make the five-card spade royal flush.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I've played around 250000 hands of online Texas Hold Em and never been 'dealt' (i.e. my two cards plus the three card flop) a royal. I made a royal on the turn (4th community card) once and on the river (fifth community card) once.


A year ago or so in a neighborhood game I got dealt a 7-card straight flush.  "Only" to the queen though.

Probably used up a lifetime's worth of luck on that.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.