 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Hospitals are facing dark days as covid funds run out   (politico.com) divider line
43
    More: Scary, Medicine, Hospital, Health care, Pathology, Patient, potential Covid-19 surge, Medical laboratory, Medical University of South Carolina  
•       •       •

992 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Jul 2022 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both the US and England are having the same problems. Both banned immigration.

Anyone see a correlation? Buehler?
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we can't have civilization any more.  Maybe this society we have built is a machine too complicated for humans to operate.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that conservatives seem to want to crash the country back to desktop isn't helping either.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: Maybe we can't have civilization any more.  Maybe this society we have built is a machine too complicated for humans to operate.


Too complicated for humans to be bothered to operate, anyway.

We could do it, we just don't wanna.
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame capitalism.  They own the politicians. They insist the labor force get back to work (to extract its surplus value).

Before just giving up on humanity, consider executing the rich and installing a communist utopia.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have hospitals considered cutting back on buying new gadgets ever year?

/s, because this is the Main Tab
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pathetic stuff by the Republicans who prefer avoidable deaths to not repurposing the funds provided for public health and avoiding this disease.

For farks sake just stop screwing over your own citizens, your own voters, who let's face it are over-represented in antivaxxing and hospital admissions for the very obvious reason.

But nah, promise not to gouge those funds for your own pet projects? Too tough, we'd rather not have the money at all.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've had a huge influx of new meatbags to siphon money from, but we don't want to spend that extra revenue on staff and supplies.  Help us, GovGoFundMe, you're our only hope!"
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism demands we pretend that COVID is over, and our political leaders only listen to capitalist extremists.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My office just went back to masking. I'm sure everything is fine.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Have hospitals considered cutting back on buying new gadgets ever year?

/s, because this is the Main Tab


Coincidentally, the doctors' lounge at a local hospital recently started stocking these in the fridge:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Biden administration will be right in it.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Both the US and England are having the same problems. Both banned immigration.

Anyone see a correlation? Buehler?


Not sure we have the same problem.
In the USA the semi-private health care system is based on balancing profit for investors and employing the maximum number of Americans, mainly in health care "administration".  So the pressure on hospitals is threefold.  First, the hospital relies on government subsidies for the majority of their customers to be able to pay.  Second, the major hospitals are now owned by private equity and run by contractors so their budgets can be squeezed to the last penny of profit and minimize wages.  Third is dealing with the records and billing, which can involve as many as six or more different companies for even the most basic service, which now includes a network of debt collections firms and attorneys to bankrupt their customers.  Now that the covid relief money is gone, the majority of their patients in a covid wave won't be able to pay and they will simply fire everyone and sell the building.
The UK has the NHS which has the government funding but not the absurd levels of paperwork the US side has.
And yeah, even if we had an instant visa program in the USA for health care workers, the majority of these jobs are minimum wage or less (home health aides) paying orderlies, cooks, and RNs.  That won't save rural hospitals from bankruptcy.  The problem is the system itself.
But don't worry, their GQP officials will bail the share holders out and accuse Biden of communism.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't spell Covid funds without "fun"!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: UNC_Samurai: Have hospitals considered cutting back on buying new gadgets ever year?

/s, because this is the Main Tab

Coincidentally, the doctors' lounge at a local hospital recently started stocking these in the fridge:

[us-east-1.linodeobjects.com image 425x425]


Hold up. People can't even cut an avocado and toast bread themselves? They need it pre-packaged?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Northern: NewportBarGuy: Both the US and England are having the same problems. Both banned immigration.

Anyone see a correlation? Buehler?

Not sure we have the same problem.
In the USA the semi-private health care system is based on balancing profit for investors and employing the maximum number of Americans, mainly in health care "administration".  So the pressure on hospitals is threefold.  First, the hospital relies on government subsidies for the majority of their customers to be able to pay.  Second, the major hospitals are now owned by private equity and run by contractors so their budgets can be squeezed to the last penny of profit and minimize wages.  Third is dealing with the records and billing, which can involve as many as six or more different companies for even the most basic service, which now includes a network of debt collections firms and attorneys to bankrupt their customers.  Now that the covid relief money is gone, the majority of their patients in a covid wave won't be able to pay and they will simply fire everyone and sell the building.
The UK has the NHS which has the government funding but not the absurd levels of paperwork the US side has.
And yeah, even if we had an instant visa program in the USA for health care workers, the majority of these jobs are minimum wage or less (home health aides) paying orderlies, cooks, and RNs.  That won't save rural hospitals from bankruptcy.  The problem is the system itself.
But don't worry, their GQP officials will bail the share holders out and accuse Biden of communism.


You hit a lot of the real points, I was touching on one point. Only because I can see that a lot of our staff at the hospital used to have a lot of foreign students and such and I'm seeing that less and less.

But we have a ton more problems as you point out.

The biggest problem is our total fealty to the drug companies. At the VA I buy insulin for $10 a vial for most stuff. U500 is much more expensive because Eli Lilly are assholes.

But everyone in this country should get the VA prices, not just Veterans and the Bureau of Prisons. Is just. Negotiated rate like every other country does. The infrastructure to do the co tracts are already in place, the cost to do it would be minimal.

But... those sweet political donations would dry up. The stupid ads on tv would be cut back or stop. Oh the horror.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Both the US and England are having the same problems. Both banned immigration.

Anyone see a correlation? Buehler?


You don't need to ban immigration to have that problem, the numbnut running my province capped nurses raises at 1% per year right before COVID kicked off and has no plans to change it despite inflation and other states and provinces offering huge amounts of money to work there.
 
Koodz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: My office just went back to masking. I'm sure everything is fine.


Sounds like a nice place to work.

I've watched outbreaks empty entire floors of my office for weeks at a time and still only my boss and I wore masks. They're never coming back here.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I'm sure the Biden administration will be right in it.


What do you suggest they do at this point since you're obviously logistics and resource allocation ninja?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We're on another upturn in cases and hospitalizations.   We have to run out of fresh patients sometime, right?   Right?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: NewportBarGuy: Both the US and England are having the same problems. Both banned immigration.

Anyone see a correlation? Buehler?

You don't need to ban immigration to have that problem, the numbnut running my province capped nurses raises at 1% per year right before COVID kicked off and has no plans to change it despite inflation and other states and provinces offering huge amounts of money to work there.


Yeah... I was absolutely stunned to learn about what nursing assistants and all the other NECESSARY staff is health care were actually making. Didn't learn that until we found it out during the pandemic.

I mean... why deal with that really hard job when you can make more working a register at CVS?

It's nuts.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can believe they're having trouble keeping people. I'm trying to get help from the local aging office for my mother and they are so short staffed there's hardly anyone ever coming. Between funding cuts, COVID, and idiots who refused to vaccinate and created a stink about it I'd find a new job as well and leave healthcare if I had to go through that. Privatized healthcare is as much BS as privatized prisons are. Neither one of them are doing a decent enough job because the shareholders come first in both cases. Those places aren't there to service shareholders first by their very existence. Same goes for education when you think about that as well.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
High gas prices?
Low pay?
Climate change?
Failing power grids?
Collapsing roads?
Lack of baby formula?
Chip shortage?
Rapacious health care?
Hospitals closing?

Failures of capitalism as our owners have decided to practise it.
 
wademh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In some places, those covid funds had to go to tuition rebates for parents at privates schools where the schools refused to enforce mask mandates so there isn't money left over to pay for hospitalization costs of people who get sick. It's a matter of priorities.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buster_v: Maybe this society we have built is a machine too complicated for humans to operate.


For conservatives to run.
Places like New Zeeland are doing just fine. Enough so, they wisely banned our Billionaires from using it as a bug out roost.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are the unborn ok? Good.
The End.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: High gas prices?
Low pay?
Climate change?
Failing power grids?
Collapsing roads?
Lack of baby formula?
Chip shortage?
Rapacious health care?
Hospitals closing?

Failures of capitalism as our owners have decided to practise it.


https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/7-health-systems-reported-profits-over-1b-in-2021.html

Or they are just greedy and don't want to pay people for the work being done and have made working in a hospital just as crappy as working in an Amazon warehouse. It's almost as if running something like healthcare as a profit industry makes it infinitely worse, and that costs for the consumer get blown up thanks to insurance and hospital profit margins.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Are the unborn ok? Good.
The End.


Defund the Hospitals!!!11!
 
oldfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What do you do when extinction is the plan
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow, so every medical person funs from their shiiat state?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/I mean they will have Dr. Oz
 
Joxertheflighty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: NewportBarGuy: Both the US and England are having the same problems. Both banned immigration.

Anyone see a correlation? Buehler?

You don't need to ban immigration to have that problem, the numbnut running my province capped nurses raises at 1% per year right before COVID kicked off and has no plans to change it despite inflation and other states and provinces offering huge amounts of money to work there.


What really gets me is that provinces are capping raises for workers and then emptying their pockets for travel nurses and other health care workers.
Also, I should mention that boomers retiring from health care is a not insignificant portion of the staffing crisis.
I was talking to my manager a couple of weeks ago and he said even if our health authority hired all of the graduating students from the nearest school for our line of work, we would still be short.  Our health authority is like the 4th biggest out of 5 in the province.  We're in trouble.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Joxertheflighty: Also, I should mention that boomers retiring from health care is a not insignificant portion of the staffing crisis.


That's in every single sector and I am honestly dumbfounded how it gets almost zero coverage.

all of the people with experience who could handle the job of 2-3 people are leaving. Yeah, that's not a problem at all. Everything is fine.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

oldfool: What do you do when extinction is the plan


No one in charge is that smart.

I did wonder why nearly every country decided to just let the impending death sweep over all at the same time.  Conversations with actuaries indicate that it was a very good decision for the balance sheet.  Pension categories are closing out, the number of people falling off the rolls has never been better and a bit of inflation means great things for the executive class which are the only ones still adding to pension rolls.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Parthenogenetic: UNC_Samurai: Have hospitals considered cutting back on buying new gadgets ever year?

/s, because this is the Main Tab

Coincidentally, the doctors' lounge at a local hospital recently started stocking these in the fridge:

[us-east-1.linodeobjects.com image 425x425]

Hold up. People can't even cut an avocado and toast bread themselves? They need it pre-packaged?


Physicians can't be troubled to deal with actually making avocado toast, silly.  Plus, making avocado toast would interfere with the morning knob polishing sessions the hospital provides in Doctor's Lounges everywhere.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Billions and billions in profit but they can't afford orderlies and nurses?

I call farking bullshiat. Maybe "they can't afford orderlies and nurses on a farking kroger cashier salary"

Burn the oligarchs at the stake.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

buster_v: Maybe we can't have civilization any more.  Maybe this society we have built is a machine too complicated for humans to operate.


Too many people for other people to see as real.  Civilization, as a set of rules, is pretty simple.  Empathy for all the other people within that set of rules is pretty damn hard, and having empathy for future people who have to operate the same structure gets extremely hard.  See global starvation, warming, warfare, etc.  We are, after all, somewhat more complicated chimps or bonobos, depending on how merciful you are feeling towards our better natures.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: NewportBarGuy: Both the US and England are having the same problems. Both banned immigration.

Anyone see a correlation? Buehler?

You don't need to ban immigration to have that problem, the numbnut running my province capped nurses raises at 1% per year right before COVID kicked off and has no plans to change it despite inflation and other states and provinces offering huge amounts of money to work there.


Hard to separate cause from effect.
When badly rub societies start to go pear-shaped, they generally blame immigrants as one of the usual go-tos.
Then, nothing that matters gets fixed, and things get worse, and the spiral continues.
Right now, America is broken, and flailing - inevitably, immigration will be one of many non-causes blamed.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe they can borrow some from the trump kids and their shell companies.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: buster_v: Maybe we can't have civilization any more.  Maybe this society we have built is a machine too complicated for humans to operate.

Too many people for other people to see as real.  Civilization, as a set of rules, is pretty simple.  Empathy for all the other people within that set of rules is pretty damn hard, and having empathy for future people who have to operate the same structure gets extremely hard.  See global starvation, warming, warfare, etc.  We are, after all, somewhat more complicated chimps or bonobos, depending on how merciful you are feeling towards our better natures.


Actually we are closer to carnivorous baboons.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fu Manchu: Blame capitalism.  They own the politicians. They insist the labor force get back to work (to extract its surplus value).

Before just giving up on humanity, consider executing the rich and installing a communist utopia.


Unfortunately, that never works.  Not that communist utopia couldn't, per se.  Maybe it could, maybe it couldn't.

But we have lots of examples to show how, once things get so bad that the only recourse is executions and revolt, you never actually get your communist utopia.  You only ever get autocracy.  Once the pigs kill the farmers and start wearing their clothes, you can't tell them from the original farmers anymore.
 
Suflig
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Insert Drake meme here:

The rich: capitalism ... nah
The rich: accelerationism ... yes!
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: oldfool: What do you do when extinction is the plan

No one in charge is that smart.

I did wonder why nearly every country decided to just let the impending death sweep over all at the same time.  Conversations with actuaries indicate that it was a very good decision for the balance sheet.  Pension categories are closing out, the number of people falling off the rolls has never been better and a bit of inflation means great things for the executive class which are the only ones still adding to pension rolls.


Say what you want about the healthy parents orphaning their kids or whole families wiped out by COVID pre-vaccine, the truth is that the horrific mortality was still concentrated among the disabled and elderly.  While there's a certain amount of Medicaid-type funding lost to certain entities when patients pass on, overall those are people the Capitalist class doesn't want.  They cost more in medical care than they bring in via insurance & benefits payments.  They don't contribute labor as much.  And they keep their family caregivers away from working that 3rd Gig Economy side-hustle that would bring in a few more pennies a month because granny needs her changing and spongebath.

It was absolutely a scheme to rid the population of "useless eaters".  Any serious efforts to actually save lives on a large scale early on would've been ruinously expensive... to the oligarch class that could afford it.  Can't have that, now can we?
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: Fu Manchu: Blame capitalism.  They own the politicians. They insist the labor force get back to work (to extract its surplus value).

Before just giving up on humanity, consider executing the rich and installing a communist utopia.

Unfortunately, that never works.  Not that communist utopia couldn't, per se.  Maybe it could, maybe it couldn't.

But we have lots of examples to show how, once things get so bad that the only recourse is executions and revolt, you never actually get your communist utopia.  You only ever get autocracy.  Once the pigs kill the farmers and start wearing their clothes, you can't tell them from the original farmers anymore.


Well, long run it doesn't work, but the apple cart is upset...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.