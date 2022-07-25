 Skip to content
(Mashable)   Because you expect Fark to keep you up to date with current cultural phenomena: the viral meme of the month   (mashable.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Roger Hargreaves, Adam Hargreaves, Usain Bolt, Memetics, children's book series, Meme  
posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 8:05 AM



kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby, if you never read the Mr Men/Little Miss series as a kid, you're childhood probably kinda sucked
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby, if you depend on fark to keep you up to date on current cultural phenomena, your adulthood kinda sucks.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Subby, if you never read the Mr Men/Little Miss series as a kid, you're childhood probably kinda sucked


Caliou has been around for a decade, but really only meme'd up in the last year. Same for Arthour memes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
First paragraph: "This time last year we were singing sea shanties and being constantly reminded just how important the value of family is to Vin Diesel. Now in the year of our lord 2022, the trend taking over our Instagram feed and TikTok FYP is Little Miss and Mr. Men?"

The internet is the problem.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Up next, Sweet Pickles memes.
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: kermit the forg: Subby, if you never read the Mr Men/Little Miss series as a kid, you're childhood probably kinda sucked

Caliou has been around for a decade, but really only meme'd up in the last year. Same for Arthour memes.

[us-east-1.linodeobjects.com image 235x221]


I saw that frame with a different caption. I guess they can both work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because I'm old now, I have up trying to stay on top of meme culture. I deleted all my social media (except for Fark obviously) and couldn't be happier. It's impossible to stay on trend online nowadays.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because the best memes and jokes are the ones that you have to explain.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This has to be the most self explanatory meme in internet history.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Subby, if you depend on fark to keep you up to date on current cultural phenomena, your adulthood kinda sucks.


I depend on Fark to let me know when it's time to get blackout drunk. Namely whenever the servers are down.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: kermit the forg: Subby, if you never read the Mr Men/Little Miss series as a kid, you're childhood probably kinda sucked

Caliou has been around for a decade, but really only meme'd up in the last year. Same for Arthour memes.

[us-east-1.linodeobjects.com image 235x221]


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size

memesmonkey.comView Full Size

quotesbae.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That would require me to click links and read the articles.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Subby, if you depend on fark to keep you up to date on current cultural phenomena, your adulthood kinda sucks.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fano: AppleOptionEsc: kermit the forg: Subby, if you never read the Mr Men/Little Miss series as a kid, you're childhood probably kinda sucked

Caliou has been around for a decade, but really only meme'd up in the last year. Same for Arthour memes.

[us-east-1.linodeobjects.com image 235x221]

[i.chzbgr.com image 800x774]
[memesmonkey.com image 566x418]
[quotesbae.com image 513x397]
[i.pinimg.com image 236x222]


I'd go with "So this does actually happen to most guys?"

Is there an inoculation for viral memes?  I wouldn't take it cause freedoms. But I'd probably take few days off work to protest it so everyone knows my opinion on the subject.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Like most meme templates, they can be used as a tabula rasa for something clever or they can be used as a lazy crutch.
 
