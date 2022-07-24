 Skip to content
(Honolulu Star Advertiser)   Seal of Disapproval   (staradvertiser.com)
    Hawaiian Islands, Hawaiian Monk Seal, Hawaii, Hawaiian monk seal, Earless seal, Mediterranean Monk Seal, Caribbean Monk Seal, Laysan  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wildlife doesn't give a shiat about your misplaced sense of entitlement.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Wildlife doesn't give a shiat about your misplaced sense of entitlement.


FAFO, Mutual of Omaha edition.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 500x159]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She apparently never saw such documentaries as Man vs. Nature: The Path to Victory.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Look da dummy. You know da kine."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Wildlife doesn't give a shiat about your misplaced sense of entitlement.


To be fair. That goes for everything on this planet. Humans don't have a monopoly of going places and finding out their judgment was wrong. Other apes, elephants, and dolphins and whales have shown to have revenge like behavior.

No entitled behavior though. But not much gets in the way of elephants, either.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She hopped over the ropes. She knew they were hungry, angry seals protecting their pups.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wessoman: She hopped over the ropes. She knew they were hungry, angry seals protecting their pups.

[Fark user image 240x138] [View Full Size image _x_]


I hope they charge her with a felony.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This same lady probably posts how she's gone "full mama bear" on people. You know who else goes full mama bear? Pretty much ever other animal with a cub.
 
