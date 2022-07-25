 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose)   Unexploded ordinance from WW1 turning a Slovenian wildfire into WW3   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dayum, that's some scary shiat.

War is hell.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone should tell the bombs that the war ended 100 years ago and that it's time to come home.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*even generations later

/always true
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That really is an explosive wild fire.

/ A term used all too often here in California.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The problem is that because of the unexploded ordnance firefighting units cannot penetrate into the fire but can only act on its edges," Slovenian Defense Minister Marjan Šarec told the Slovenian Press Agency.

This is probably just written weirdly but if there's fire and it hasn't made anything blow up then there's probably no ordinance there or it's unlikely to blow up so the big manly firemen can get their hoses and penetrate until they're drained.
 
huma474
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Iron Rain never stopped, it only sleeps until something wakes it up again.
 
