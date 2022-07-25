 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Alex Jones to face jury of his peers for first time on Monday. This article brought to you by Yahoo Sports so betting lines can be set on whether he appears or not   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
    News, Defamation, Default judgment, Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Judgment, Default, beginning of Jones, Sandy Hook Elementary, parents of a child  
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Alex Jones is so unhinged he has no peers.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
it shouldn't have taken this long... indeed shouldn't have happened at all, but excepting that I must say I'm most deeply gratified that alex jones is getting ripped a new one.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jones has done everything possible to avoid having to show up in court.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just change the "sports" in the URL to "news" or "finance".

You can do this with any article on Yahoo.

Also, it's a HuffPost article. Yahoo hosts content from all sorts of providers.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's time to pray.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents lost their children in a school massacre, and Alex Jones made millions by repeatedly calling them actors, liars, and worse. His years of attacks caused the already grieving families untold anguish, and made them the target of harassment and threats by Jone's unhinged followers.
Alex Jones is garbage, and I hope by the time the lawyers are through with him, his next show is performed live from the top of a soap box on a street corner.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A jury of his peers.  Does that mean 12 conspiratorial nutjobs?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Alex Jones is so unhinged he has no peers.


No, it's cool, I found some:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Jones attempts to supply generous proportions of malarkey to a judge that allows little to none in their courtroom
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully those parents are able to pick every penny out of his pockets for the rest of his life.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he doesn't show up, issue a summary judgement against him.

Done and done.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Parents lost their children in a school massacre, and Alex Jones made millions by repeatedly calling them actors, liars, and worse. His years of attacks caused the already grieving families untold anguish, and made them the target of harassment and threats by Jone's unhinged followers.
Alex Jones is garbage, and I hope by the time the lawyers are through with him, his next show is performed live from the top of a soap box on a street corner.


And Trump and Rogan lined up to suck his cock.

Never.
Fucking.
Forget.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Alex Jones is so unhinged he has no peers.


Sadly there are some. Putting them all together in one room at the same time might be a good thing.
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Slaxl: Alex Jones is so unhinged he has no peers.

No, it's cool, I found some:
[us-east-1.linodeobjects.com image 259x194]


Leeches can be useful, not fair.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: A jury of his peers.  Does that mean 12 conspiratorial nutjobs?


Are lizard people peers or enemies to him?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His peers are middle-age lunatic fats?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imaging what that disgusting, sweaty pig smells like?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: If he doesn't show up, issue a summary judgement against him.

Done and done.


Now let's not forget the bench warrant, if one can be issued in this case. I want pictures of Jones being cuffed and perp walked into jail.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Can you imaging what that disgusting, sweaty pig smells like?


Beefcake?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something could happen to this guy.
He's expendable.
 
huma474
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is nice for yahoo's ad budget and all - have they breached the corporate shield yet? Otherwise this is still Jones delaying things even though he can just declare bankruptcy at any time and nullify all awards from a trial or otherwise. Deposing him is a nuisance more than anything else and will only result in him making money into some secondary or tertiary company.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Jones has done everything possible to avoid having to show up in court.


The best part of that is that he doesn't need to now! He's been found guilty by default due to how badly he, his team and his lawyers messed up. The plaintiffs have dozens of hours of depositions on tape, some of which are very damning. There's no need to cross-examine him or get anything from him on the record that's not been covered by what he's already said under oath.The purpose is not to ascertain guilt, just for a jury to decide how severely he needs to be punished.

Listening to this morning's Knowledge Fight podcast, it seems that the main thing he'd achieve by turning up would be to rant about how unfair everything is outside the courtroom, while plugging the new "documentary" and "book" that are being rushed to release. Which means he'll probably be there. Maybe not for the whole thing, but I'm very sure he'll be there to try and profit from the attention.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had one superpower it would be to dispense curses, and I'd curse him to never have anyone believe a word that came out of his mouth for the rest of his life.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Alex Jones is so unhinged he has no peers.


No.

All that "Dracula and Francis Bacon are secretly controlling the world using gay frogs" crap? It's an act. He's making his declarations in between stochastic terrorist orders to kill "others" more and more batshiat insane as part of his ploy to be declared either "an entertainer" who is using "parody", or to establish an insanity defense.

All of that crap is filler that protects him while he spreads the rest of his message, which has ALWAYS been "We should just kill those people who aren't like us."

But he can't just say that. Saying that by itself would make him responsible for his words on the air. He has to pepper it with crazy-talk, made-up bullshiat, and outright, obvious untruths and ridiculous statements. By doing that he builds up a way to deflect serious criticism of his message. "He's not really telling people to go kill the "others" or supporting white supremacy or any of that! Nooo... He's just being funny, or if you don't buy that, he's just insane and doesn't know what he's talking about, your honor!"

I bet he has "doctor" friends/sycophants at the ready to declare him legally insane if he ever gets accused of a serious crime. I've no doubt. He's been laying the framework for years, but he knows his audience is listening between-the-lines. That's the whole shtick of the white nationalist movement-- Do it in front of everyone, but make it look like you're joking, or crazy, or being "ironic." They do the same shiat with the OK sign-- "It's not really a White Power signal to our allies! You were just trolled into thinking it was, so we're using it ironically!"

And they do it with other stuff. Odal Runes on CPAC stages. Laura Ingraham's "wave" at the RNC. Slipping "88" or "14" into everything. It's all dog whistles, "ironic" placement of known symbols and slogans, and rubbing it in our faces because they know nobody wants to believe Nazis are in our midst and will give these chucklef#cks the benefit of the doubt.

He's going to go to court and sing a song of madness or parody.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: If I had one superpower it would be to dispense curses, and I'd curse him to never have anyone believe a word that came out of his mouth for the rest of his life.


Not me.  I would give him a really high pitched squeaky voice.  That would be the end of him.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huma474: Well this is nice for yahoo's ad budget and all - have they breached the corporate shield yet? Otherwise this is still Jones delaying things even though he can just declare bankruptcy at any time and nullify all awards from a trial or otherwise. Deposing him is a nuisance more than anything else and will only result in him making money into some secondary or tertiary company.


He's already been deposed several times, and he already tried bankruptcy claims. IIRC, this has generated new lawsuits against him (though I'm not sure if those were dropped now the new trial is starting) and the way in which the shell companies involved in it were set up are hilariously transparent, to the point where I'm sure that they'll be part of the hearings and not able to be used as a future excuse.

He will absolutely try to shill new stuff on the back of this, and he keeps getting random "donations" from wealthy supporters, but this is the trial where damages are to be considered after he's already been found guilty. They already have everything they need from Jones, other Infowars employees and other people associated with them from prior depositions.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: GanjSmokr: If he doesn't show up, issue a summary judgement against him.

Done and done.

Now let's not forget the bench warrant, if one can be issued in this case. I want pictures of Jones being cuffed and perp walked into jail.


Crying like a baby.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Irresponsible Captain: If I had one superpower it would be to dispense curses, and I'd curse him to never have anyone believe a word that came out of his mouth for the rest of his life.

Not me.  I would give him a really high pitched squeaky voice.  That would be the end of him.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope we are sentenced to never hearing about this knob again.
 
PocketfullaSass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Knowledge Fight podcast guys are down in Austin for the trial. Can't wait to hear their reports.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Where did they find 12 fat, bloviating Nazis?
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Irresponsible Captain: If I had one superpower it would be to dispense curses, and I'd curse him to never have anyone believe a word that came out of his mouth for the rest of his life.

Not me.  I would give him a really high pitched squeaky voice.  That would be the end of him.


Take his voice away so he can't speak and his hands so he can't type or use sign language.  Let him be trapped in his own head.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Can you imaging what that disgusting, sweaty pig smells like?


A combination of sour milk and rotting meat.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shysters and drug-addled entertainers.
 
Slappy_McSack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who are his peers? Joe Rogan? Roger Stone? Diet Dr. Powell? That Mike Pillow guy?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Irresponsible Captain: If I had one superpower it would be to dispense curses, and I'd curse him to never have anyone believe a word that came out of his mouth for the rest of his life.

Not me.  I would give him a really high pitched squeaky voice.  That would be the end of him.


I'd do it a little differently
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't think he's a flight risk since nothing that large can actually take flight.

/ Okay - maybe the Spruce Goose did
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Alex Jones is so unhinged he has no peers.


He's got you fooled. Just like he's hoping everyone else believes.
 
Trik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I still wish the parents and that FBI agent would win a lifetime of beating him half to death, waiting for him to heal so they can do it again, into infinity.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hoping Alex Jones is bankrupt, unemployable, and dead.
Any order is fine with me.
Much like Rush, the world will be a better place when he's gone.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Where did they find 12 fat, bloviating Nazis?


Are you kidding me? The entire country is half-full of them.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Tyrone Slothrop: Where did they find 12 fat, bloviating Nazis?

Are you kidding me? The entire country is half-full of them.


Heck - 6 are on the Supreme Court.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Where did they find 12 fat, bloviating Nazis?


The nearest Republican campaign office
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I will repeat myself:


Alex Jones says, "the (verb) had begun, we are now being (verb, past tense)." He says the (modern nation) is a "2nd (ancient nation)" founded by (historical figure) and controlled by (type of person) who are descendants of (breakfast cereal) aligned with the (political organization) to put (noun) in (noun) to (verb) out (number between 0 and 100) % of the (noun).


Have fun at parties!  Try Mad Alex Jones Libs!
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Where did they find 12 fat, bloviating Nazis?


Sadly, there's no shortage of them these days.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Where did they find 12 fat, bloviating Nazis?


In this day and age, it wasn't hard.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Can you imaging what that disgusting, sweaty pig smells like?


Probably an overbearing amount of Axe body spray, whatever truck stop boner pills have been sweat out recently, creating a musky slime layer much like the prehistoric primordial ooze must've smelled like, and some of that grifter "alpha male pheremone" spray from eBay which is probably just $45 worth of water and Chihuahua dog gonads extract.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Couldn't resist!

mememaker.netView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Slaxl: Alex Jones is so unhinged he has no peers.

No, it's cool, I found some:
[us-east-1.linodeobjects.com image 259x194]


I gave you a smunny.

Ackually, tho', leeches have uses, particularly in the medical field, unlike Jones, who has no redeeming qualities,
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.