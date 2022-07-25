 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   "It's my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase if I work hard for it" says evangelist robbed of $400k in jewels during a livestreamed service. Thieves work hard, too   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Lord moves in mysterious ways, frequently bypassing the alarms and timing His escape to avoid police response.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A lot of people are going to say, 'Why are you so flashy?'

Isaiah 61:10
I will rejoice greatly in the Lord,
My soul will exult in my God;
For He has clothed me with garments of salvation,
He has wrapped me with a robe of righteousness,
As a bridegroom decks himself with a garland,
And as a bride adorns herself with her jewels.

Peter 5:5-6
Yea, all of you be subject one to another, and be clothed with humility: for God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble.

Samuel 16:7
But the LORD said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the LORD seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the LORD looketh on the heart.

mmm yeah, I agree you have some questions to answer.

he was wearing $400k in jewellery?  in church while preaching?  well obviously there's no god cos that's hella smitey.
I can't decide if he's one of the most venal men alive, or it's an insurance scam.  the answer's yes, I shouldn't wonder.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If I work hard for it"

Conning vulnerable people out of their money while providing absolutely nothing but nonsensical platitudes doesn't really qualify as "working hard".
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God.

-Matthew 19:24
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God.

-Matthew 19:24


well sure if you're gonna go for the obvious one
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MrBallou: "If I work hard for it"

Conning vulnerable people out of their money while providing absolutely nothing but nonsensical platitudes doesn't really qualify as "working hard".


 Have you ever tried it? If it was easy everyone would be doing it.

The degree of difficulty isn't the issue.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like Bishop Lamor Whitehead got SQUEEZED!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The pastor livestreams himself robbing people at least once a week and no one does a thing about it.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Have you ever tried it? If it was easy everyone would be doing it.


False. Of course it's easy. The thing that stops people from doing it is the belief that it's wrong. It's not hard to murder someone, but most of us do it because we believe it's wrong. Reading from the bible and telling people why god hates them is easy.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: EvilEgg: Have you ever tried it? If it was easy everyone would be doing it.

False. Of course it's easy. The thing that stops people from doing it is the belief that it's wrong. It's not hard to murder someone, but most of us do it because we believe it's wrong. Reading from the bible and telling people why god hates them is easy.


You try keeping a straight face doing that. Not as easy as you think.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Why would Religions Lie?
Youtube vn_BHq0M1KQ
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: EvilEgg: Have you ever tried it? If it was easy everyone would be doing it.

False. Of course it's easy. The thing that stops people from doing it is the belief that it's wrong. It's not hard to murder someone, but most of us do it because we believe it's wrong. Reading from the bible and telling people why god hates them is easy.


? Wrong?  You sound like a silly meat is murder dope.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lady J: Rage Against the Thorazine: Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God.

-Matthew 19:24

well sure if you're gonna go for the obvious one


I bring nothing to the table.
 
Eravior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: EvilEgg: Have you ever tried it? If it was easy everyone would be doing it.

False. Of course it's easy. The thing that stops people from doing it is the belief that it's wrong. It's not hard to murder someone, but most of us do it because we believe it's wrong. Reading from the bible and telling people why god hates them is easy.


I think your Fark handles should be switched.
 
dryknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lamor, you big dummy.
 
wademh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Lady J: Rage Against the Thorazine: Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God.

-Matthew 19:24

well sure if you're gonna go for the obvious one

I bring nothing to the table.


I bring less, unless you also visited '25 bible verses about modesty' on bible.knowing-jesus.com  ?
 
