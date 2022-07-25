 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Police have released a photo of the murder suspect. So, if you see this man with what appears to be a slightly faded white iStock tattoo across his face, you are asked to contact police immediately   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
headslacker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dad!?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The one on the right looks like a 1950s bank robber.
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The one on the right looks like a 1950s bank robber.


I was thinking German electronic music pioneers.

From E.Germany.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The one on the right looks like a 1950s bank robber.


Pretty sure those are the only two guys to ever escape Alcatraz. Lock your doors tonight, Canadians.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, it was a photo of SOMEONE, how much more precise do you expect them to be?!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrparks: Ragin' Asian: The one on the right looks like a 1950s bank robber.

I was thinking German electronic music pioneers.

From E.Germany.


She's not German, but now that you mention it, he does resemble Wendy Carlos a bit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

