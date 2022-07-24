 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Suddenly ... whale   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Humpback whale, Whale surfacing behaviour, Whale, breaching whale, Photographer Brooke Perry, Plymouth Harbormaster boat, Whale watching, Harbormaster Chad Hunter  
785 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 5:26 AM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's one way to get rid of the food competition.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Nice boat you've got here. Be a shame if something were to happen to it... remember when the guy from Greenpeace came to your door and you turned him away?  Well, I do."
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Gentlemen, there's a solution here you're not seeing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is an astonishing photograph
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My fishies!"
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Hunter said that while there have been concerns about boaters getting too close to the whales in recent weeks, it appears everyone, in this case, was "doing the right thing" and simply fishing when the whale breached.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Near, far, wheeeeeeeeerrrrrever you aaaarrrrrreee..."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: That is an astonishing photograph


assets1.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size


"O hai!  Wat's going on in this boat?"
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Too bad the whale didn't sink the boat.

"Just fishing" my ass. Look at them crowding it, entirely capable of moving away at will.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope the boat didn't damage the whale.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is the whale ok? I imagine making contact with a boat would hurt.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.