(WCAX Vermont)   That's a long walk home for some folks. Good thing it is down hill all the way   (wcax.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Car fires on Mount Washington?  Even the cars have guns now!
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can take the train too
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The annual vehicle inspection is clearly insufficient to verify the vehicle is in good enough condition to last another year

Is what I would have said if this weren't a Dodge Durango. Those things are liable to break down driving off the lot.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope that sweet VW golf survived.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Car fires on Mount Washington?  Even the cars have guns now!


Guns. Car guns.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
