(Twitter)   Roses are red, Violets are blue, There are new cards coming, To a Hallmark near you   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know it's only a matter of time before someone shoots it up.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You know it's only a matter of time before someone shoots it up.


They should have added one:  "I'm sorry you were shot while reading this display."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

labman: Marcus Aurelius: You know it's only a matter of time before someone shoots it up.

They should have added one:  "I'm sorry you were shot while reading this display."


Family Guy - snipers are here
Youtube U77n0qjijlg
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
School shootings are rough
I know they hurt you,
But at least you can try,
With kid number two.

We need volunteers for this year's PTA and you are invited.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A different kind of hall mark.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks at the price on the back, puts it back on the stand.
 
comrade
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I understand the sad tag, but I lol'd when they finally showed the card.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No tots and pears card?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But were the guns ok?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone should add these cards to the displays in deep southern Walmarts.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

davenewworld_2: This is a very powerful way to use urban art https://t.co/XkIob40zpG


Spoiler Allerton, it's not
 
