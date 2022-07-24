 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   San Jose named #1 city for avocado toast, participation trophies   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, San Jose, California, Silicon Valley, new survey, San Jose, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Area, real estate blog CommercialCafe, high prices  
13 Comments     (+0 »)
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's near the top for vehicle vs. pedestrian deaths too.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You're just butthurt you can't get it up anymore X or Boomer subby
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dionne would be so proud

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnzTgUc5ycc
 
shinji3i
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Millennials and GEN Z | Christopher Titus | Zero Side Effects
Youtube 9qh9lH3NOkA
 
ISO15693
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I went to highschool in San Jose, lived there for decades. It was a great place to live. Im not going to be that guy who says "It was great before (insert some change here)" but it is different now that it was in the 80s/90s/00s.

But even those in SJ will tell you, the gold standard there is to live over the hill in (Santa Cruz/Capitola/Aptos/etc or even Scotts Valley) and have a high tech job over there, on THAT side of the hill so you dont have to drive over it to commute, but still have all the benefits of SJ reach.

Not many tech jobs on that side, but the ones that are there are golden.

And of course there is the turd statue.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why don't they move to West Palookaville, North Dakota so they can all have seven-bedroom houses on five-acre lots and stop their entitled whining about rent?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The idea of "participation trophies" dates back to 1922, 60 years before millennials were even born.

https://slate.com/culture/2019/04/participation-trophy-history-world-war-i.html
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Azz: You're just butthurt you can't get it up anymore X or Boomer subby


Nope, just disappointed one of us didn't use a condom the night you were conceived.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh and I left SJ in 2013 to move to new zealand, so I dont really know what additional changes have transpired in the last 8 years.
 
Mikey Bob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Santa Barbara is the California town that represents avocado toast.  That area is where they are all grown in CA.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Azz: You're just butthurt you can't get it up anymore X or Boomer subby

Nope, just disappointed one of us didn't use a condom the night you were conceived.


Well you know if she wanted to abort me she would have. Nothing you can do about it.

Also, dad???
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From the survey methodology, it looks like they have multiple categories that are proxies for "rich", and one category that is a proxy for "cost of living".  The cost of living category got cities a maximum of 13.8 points out of 100.

No wonder the Bay Area came out on top.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Born and raised in the South Bay, it's a great place to live, but if you didn't buy a house like 20 years ago, forget about 'owning' anything. The traffic sucks. Most of the cool, unique places are gone. Even finding a bowling alley is difficult. The weather, and it's proximity to ocean and mountains is pretty awesome though.
 
