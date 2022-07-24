 Skip to content
(Twitter)   🎶Ba-da-ba-ba-baaaah🎶   (twitter.com) divider line
81
    More: Awkward, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Targets for lightning under an approaching thunderstorm.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am pretty sure Jesus didn't have that convenient platform to stand on.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just a reminder to always look on the bright side of life.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dildo tontine: I am pretty sure Jesus didn't have that convenient platform to stand on.


Or the hand holds.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would play this at full volume at them:

Monty Python - Always Look on the Bright Side of Life
Youtube jHPOzQzk9Qo
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I say we make it authentic.  Beat them bloody, make them drag those crosses through town while wearing crowns of thorns, nails through the wrists, and either 1 or 2 nails through the feet, depending on their belief, so we can take away the platforms.  It's the only true way to demonstrate their faith, no?  None of these half measures, you weak-ass motherf*ckers.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


WE CALL UPON THY GOLDEN ARCHES TO McRAPTURE US NOW!!1
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The guy and the right helped himself to an extra last happy meal or two.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pro tip: wear a helmet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So eventually one of them will have to sneak into McD to drop a deuce, and the next guy walking into the shiatter will yell JESUS, DID YOU FARKING DIE IN THERE??
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That Big Mac was good enough for Jehovah!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nailed it.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A little bit later, they poke him in the McRibs with the pickle spear of destiny.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that...

Fark user imageView Full Size

... the Judean People's Front Suicide Squad?

/I think he's a little short for a freedom fighter
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Standing on little platforms?

Use a nail-gun like a man, for Christ's sake.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


lol I died.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Missed opportunity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, what are they... Protesting? Advocating for? Advertising? Bringing awareness toward?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So, what are they... Protesting? Advocating for? Advertising? Bringing awareness toward?


Mental Health.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it IS Waco after all.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So, what are they... Protesting? Advocating for? Advertising? Bringing awareness toward?


The persecution of Christians.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Nailed it.


I groaned so loud my kids thought something was wrong
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to know if he's going full sacrilege, or if he's got his own name on the placard.

"Devin." (shakes hand.) "Devin Christ. Sales and Marketing."
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this song

Kid Rock - Bawitdaba [Official Enhanced Music Video]
Youtube 1OrNS2zbTZg
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw Jesus at McDonald's - Mojo Nixon
Jesus at Mcdonalds
Youtube RmO0RGtQdx4
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: The guy and the right helped himself to an extra last happy meal or two.


The one fat one balances out the two skinny ones!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♪  That's me in the corner ♪
♪  That's me on a big cross ♪
♪ Wishing for some szechuan sauce ♪
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I say we make it authentic.  Beat them bloody, make them drag those crosses through town while wearing crowns of thorns, nails through the wrists, and either 1 or 2 nails through the feet, depending on their belief, so we can take away the platforms.  It's the only true way to demonstrate their faith, no?  None of these half measures, you weak-ass motherf*ckers.


Don't forget the Spear of Destiny
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
♫ Always look on the fries side of life ♫
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wtf?

Fark user imageView Full Size


now stop standing on your platforms and die as intended before the golden arches of beetus and gluttony.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
makeandtakes.comView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh, Gorgoroth did it better.
God Seed (Gorgoroth) - Teethgrinding Live At Wacken 2008 DVD HD 1080p
Youtube Ji8RGi4cmrI
 
dennysgod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



People in the Philippines actually nail themselves to the cross before being hoisted up.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-religion-easter-philippines-crucifixi/no-more-pain-for-philippine-devotee-nailed-to-cross-for-32nd-time-idUSKBN1H610Q
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
AND SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN WTF
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Where is their God now?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Hey, your Huggies are falling down!"
 
Spectrum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well I, for one, am lovin' it.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skinink: Where is their God now?


Burger King, if I recall correctly.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: AND SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN WTF


No shirt, no shoes, no service; protesting the new policy at McDonald's?
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm loving it.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: A little bit later, they poke him in the McRibs with the pickle spear of destiny.


Longinus unavailable for shanking.
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I was born a snake handler, I'm gonna die a snake handler."
 
minorshan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 542x236]


Ok. Now this is farking magic.
Fark user imageView Full Size

You're either Bo, Fark admin, or a wizard.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look under the tent. One Jesus is on break.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: Look under the tent. One Jesus is on break.


I thought he was working the drive thru window.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I say we make it authentic.  Beat them bloody, make them drag those crosses through town while wearing crowns of thorns, nails through the wrists, and either 1 or 2 nails through the feet, depending on their belief, so we can take away the platforms.  It's the only true way to demonstrate their faith, no?  None of these half measures, you weak-ass motherf*ckers.


Back when I lived in Olympia, WA, we had a group of Christian nutters who would protest downtown near where I worked. One of them dressed as Jesus and had a big crucifix on wheels he would roll around.

One night, I was pretty drunk and totally sick of their shiat. I ran back home, grabbed a hammer and the largest nails I had in the shop, and went back downtown to fark with them. Sadly, I just missed them, but did manage to provide some entertainment to pedestrians as I ran around waving a hammer and yelling "WHERE'S JESUS?!"
 
goodncold
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought these were the human sacrifices to the rain gods.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Christ, what assholes.
 
