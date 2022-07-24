 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Toe-may-toe, Tu-mah-toe, it doesn't really matter, don't steal them from a 86-year-old disabled man's garden   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The police won't do anything. It is just irritating. We spend a lot of time and effort to grow our fruit and veg and people think they can just help themselves."

Well they are in the UK so that is to be expected.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that look like the body of a fruit and vegetable thief?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the fruit and veg is the woman stealing it, if you steal from a disabled person you're kind of a lazy useless. Vegetable yourself
( coming from a disabled person
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gluttony dashes off with its spoils!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Don't Mess Around with Jim
Youtube hickVDiW8k0


You don't tug on superman's cape
You don't spit into the wind
You don't pull the mask off that old lone ranger
And you don't mess around with Jim steal from a disabled old man you dense motherfarker!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a nice little box garden.
This is a handy book if you want a small, decent yield garden
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is just sad. She is probably is also just trying to get buy, but she really shouldn't mess with his tomatoes.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: That is just sad. She is probably is also just trying to get buy, but she really shouldn't mess with his tomatoes.


And she picked them green as can be.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know someone near me losing tomatoes right and left.
It hasn't rained here in any decent amount for well over a month.
Squirrels are taking their tomatoes for the moisture.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That picture makes no sense. WTF am I looking at?
 
