 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   How true. Buttigieg on GOP who oppose codifying marriage equality: "Our marriage deserves to be treated equally"   (axios.com) divider line
28
    More: Cool, big picture, House Republicans, United States Senate, United States House of Representatives, Bill Clinton, Republican Party, Democratic Party, Alaska  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Jul 2022 at 12:05 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They disagree, that's why we Need laws for things that can be corrupted and overturned
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hours after I was in a room with a lot of them talking about transportation policy ... only for them to go around the corner and say that my marriage doesn't deserve to continue

OK, Pete.  Let me explain something to you.

Republicans - and I mean all of them, every last f*cking one, down to the local lawyer who says he "just believes in smaller government" or the business owner who "votes with his wallet", or Cletus who doesn't know what the f*ck he votes for, but it's Republican whatever it is - Republicans, all of them, hate you. Because you are different.  Yes, even the gay ones, they're riddled with self-loathing.  And Republican politicians hate you because you're different, and because not hating you would lose them the Evangelical base.

Some of them are smart enough to pretend not to hate you when they're talking to you.  They're happy to lie to you, cheat you, use you, take advantage of you...  If they're putting their arms around you, it's because they're looking for a place to stick a knife.  They enjoy it even more when you don't see it coming.

And they will never, ever think of you as fully human.

Never.

So stop f*cking around trying to treat them like reasonable people and treat them like the goddamn Nazis they are.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans only approve of one form of sexuality.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd possibly go for gay marriage to keep Peter Thiel happy, but since lesbian marriage might make some women happy, they have to scrap the whole idea.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Until it affects them personally, the GOP ain't gonna care.  It's the only reason Thomas is okay taking away everyone else's rights but his own (Loving v. Virginia).
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

koder: They'd possibly go for gay marriage to keep Peter Thiel happy, but since lesbian marriage might make some women happy, they have to scrap the whole idea.


He's not interested in marriage; the only intimate relationship he's interested in would be a harem of young virgins to keep him supplied with fresh blood.
 
red230
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes it does, however the main GOP policy these days is being hurtful and vindictive against anyone that isn't a white male evangelical so good luck getting through to them with that message.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: They disagree, that's why we Need laws for things that can be corrupted and overturned


We have laws. We just need people willing to enforce those laws even when it might "look bad" politically.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Until it affects them personally, the GOP ain't gonna care.  It's the only reason Thomas is okay taking away everyone else's rights but his own (Loving v. Virginia).


GOP voters don't care if it effects them personally if it means someone liberal also had a sad.

Not even selfishness matters. Just hurting someone.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: hours after I was in a room with a lot of them talking about transportation policy ... only for them to go around the corner and say that my marriage doesn't deserve to continue

OK, Pete.  Let me explain something to you.

Republicans - and I mean all of them, every last f*cking one, down to the local lawyer who says he "just believes in smaller government" or the business owner who "votes with his wallet", or Cletus who doesn't know what the f*ck he votes for, but it's Republican whatever it is - Republicans, all of them, hate you. Because you are different.  Yes, even the gay ones, they're riddled with self-loathing.  And Republican politicians hate you because you're different, and because not hating you would lose them the Evangelical base.

Some of them are smart enough to pretend not to hate you when they're talking to you.  They're happy to lie to you, cheat you, use you, take advantage of you...  If they're putting their arms around you, it's because they're looking for a place to stick a knife.  They enjoy it even more when you don't see it coming.

And they will never, ever think of you as fully human.

Never.

So stop f*cking around trying to treat them like reasonable people and treat them like the goddamn Nazis they are.


Why do so many democrats in power seem to think that republicans are reasonable people? They're intelligent, they must see at least some news and they work with these people every day yet still seem completely damn clueless.

Just because they're nice to your face Pete doesn't mean they're not plotting to take your rights away. Look at what they do, not what they say.

Like pull your head out of the damn sand ffs. The only ones that seem to actually understand this are 'the squad' and they're hated by their fellow democrats for actually saying it out loud.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only "equality" the GOP wants for gay people:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Summoner101: Until it affects them personally, the GOP ain't gonna care.  It's the only reason Thomas is okay taking away everyone else's rights but his own (Loving v. Virginia).

GOP voters don't care if it effects them personally if it means someone liberal also had a sad.

Not even selfishness matters. Just hurting someone.


Some do care that it effects them that's why that woman a few years back was quoted as saying Trump is hurting the wrong people.

She'll will keep voting for him anyway though.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Liz Cheney regrets initial opposition

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) urged Republicans in the Senate to support the marriage equality legislation during her appearance Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Freedom means freedom for everybody," Cheney said. "My initial opposition 10 years ago to same-sex marriage was wrong."

The GOP lawmaker was referring to a position she took nearly a decade ago, which led to a public falling out with her sister, Mary, who is gay and married with children.

"Given the decision that we saw from the Supreme Court and the suggestion that the additional rulings could be at risk ... means that we have got to step up and make sure that we're providing protections," Cheney added on Sunday.

Maybe you should've thought about all that before saying "WOO, STATES' RIGHTS!" when Roe v. Wade was overturned.

https://www.insider.com/planned-parenthood-president-slams-liz-cheney-roe-v-wade-tweet-2022-6

Typical neocon, they're not worried about anything till they're *personally* inconvenienced.
 
Kazan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But equality makes insecure white men cry, and we can't have that
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Benevolent Misanthrope: hours after I was in a room with a lot of them talking about transportation policy ... only for them to go around the corner and say that my marriage doesn't deserve to continue

OK, Pete.  Let me explain something to you.

Republicans - and I mean all of them, every last f*cking one, down to the local lawyer who says he "just believes in smaller government" or the business owner who "votes with his wallet", or Cletus who doesn't know what the f*ck he votes for, but it's Republican whatever it is - Republicans, all of them, hate you. Because you are different.  Yes, even the gay ones, they're riddled with self-loathing.  And Republican politicians hate you because you're different, and because not hating you would lose them the Evangelical base.

Some of them are smart enough to pretend not to hate you when they're talking to you.  They're happy to lie to you, cheat you, use you, take advantage of you...  If they're putting their arms around you, it's because they're looking for a place to stick a knife.  They enjoy it even more when you don't see it coming.

And they will never, ever think of you as fully human.

Never.

So stop f*cking around trying to treat them like reasonable people and treat them like the goddamn Nazis they are.

Why do so many democrats in power seem to think that republicans are reasonable people? They're intelligent, they must see at least some news and they work with these people every day yet still seem completely damn clueless.

Just because they're nice to your face Pete doesn't mean they're not plotting to take your rights away. Look at what they do, not what they say.

Like pull your head out of the damn sand ffs. The only ones that seem to actually understand this are 'the squad' and they're hated by their fellow democrats for actually saying it out loud.


This. If I could address the Democrats, including Biden, id tell them to stop. The republicans aren't acting in good faith. Full farking stop.

They are enemies of the state, and they should be treated as such.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Benevolent Misanthrope: hours after I was in a room with a lot of them talking about transportation policy ... only for them to go around the corner and say that my marriage doesn't deserve to continue

OK, Pete.  Let me explain something to you.

Republicans - and I mean all of them, every last f*cking one, down to the local lawyer who says he "just believes in smaller government" or the business owner who "votes with his wallet", or Cletus who doesn't know what the f*ck he votes for, but it's Republican whatever it is - Republicans, all of them, hate you. Because you are different.  Yes, even the gay ones, they're riddled with self-loathing.  And Republican politicians hate you because you're different, and because not hating you would lose them the Evangelical base.

Some of them are smart enough to pretend not to hate you when they're talking to you.  They're happy to lie to you, cheat you, use you, take advantage of you...  If they're putting their arms around you, it's because they're looking for a place to stick a knife.  They enjoy it even more when you don't see it coming.

And they will never, ever think of you as fully human.

Never.

So stop f*cking around trying to treat them like reasonable people and treat them like the goddamn Nazis they are.

Why do so many democrats in power seem to think that republicans are reasonable people? They're intelligent, they must see at least some news and they work with these people every day yet still seem completely damn clueless.

Just because they're nice to your face Pete doesn't mean they're not plotting to take your rights away. Look at what they do, not what they say.

Like pull your head out of the damn sand ffs. The only ones that seem to actually understand this are 'the squad' and they're hated by their fellow democrats for actually saying it out loud.


QFT.

https://www.cracked.com/article_28509_the-west-wing-was-useless-fairy-tale.html
 
ukexpat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Until it affects them personally, the GOP ain't gonna care.  It's the only reason Thomas is okay taking away everyone else's rights but his own (Loving v. Virginia).


Oh, he's already said that the basis on which Loving was decided was wrong.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wireless Joe: koder: They'd possibly go for gay marriage to keep Peter Thiel happy, but since lesbian marriage might make some women happy, they have to scrap the whole idea.

He's not interested in marriage; the only intimate relationship he's interested in would be a harem of young virgins to keep him supplied with fresh blood.


Nothing intimate about it. If he can legally lock down one 18 year old stud--or younger, as Republicans are clearly wont to do--as the husband of an "unexpectedly comatose" person, he's set for several years, before discarding him like a used husk.

Gotta really get inside the heads of the people the archetype of vampires is based on.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Didn't you guys have like 53 years to codify Roe v Wade, I mean surely this came up every year since 1973 and you're demorat buddies tried to push it through right right? This matter has rightly returned to the states where it belongs Roe v Wade was bad law and isn't anywhere to be seen in the constitution. Either change your state or move to another problem solved.

Your party elected Dementia Joe as a result we have high gas, high inflation, high crime as just a few issues him and his administration has ignored, you're going to get thrown out on your ear in November and it's richly deserved, next time maybe try running the country correctly to stay in power.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Didn't you guys have like 53 years to codify Roe v Wade, I mean surely this came up every year since 1973 and you're demorat buddies tried to push it through right right? This matter has rightly returned to the states where it belongs Roe v Wade was bad law and isn't anywhere to be seen in the constitution. Either change your state or move to another problem solved.

Your party elected Dementia Joe as a result we have high gas, high inflation, high crime as just a few issues him and his administration has ignored, you're going to get thrown out on your ear in November and it's richly deserved, next time maybe try running the country correctly to stay in power.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Zombie account spewing fascist nonsense. Quelle surprise.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm picturing Pete as Captain Kirk explaining to Cloud William what the Eee Pleb Neesta really says.

/ "The Omega Glory" was a documentary
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Didn't you guys have like 53 years to codify Roe v Wade, I mean surely this came up every year since 1973 and you're demorat buddies tried to push it through right right? This matter has rightly returned to the states where it belongs Roe v Wade was bad law and isn't anywhere to be seen in the constitution. Either change your state or move to another problem solved.


Ninth amendment, farkstick. And precedent used to mean something, too, instead of being something to be thrown out purely because it didn't fit Nazi dogma.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile there will be undermining of all due process in the process.  This isn't about gay marriage, this is about kicking all spouses off employeer-provided insurance coverage.
 
powhound
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Didn't you guys have like 53 years to codify Roe v Wade, I mean surely this came up every year since 1973 and you're demorat buddies tried to push it through right right? This matter has rightly returned to the states where it belongs Roe v Wade was bad law and isn't anywhere to be seen in the constitution. Either change your state or move to another problem solved.

Your party elected Dementia Joe as a result we have high gas, high inflation, high crime as just a few issues him and his administration has ignored, you're going to get thrown out on your ear in November and it's richly deserved, next time maybe try running the country correctly to stay in power.


ART

Another
Russian
Troll
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
no it doesnt how many kids are you and hubbys tas wait what
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
taxes*
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Be polite walk on the right: no it doesnt how many kids are you and hubbys tas wait what


Go home. You're drunk. Lol.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.