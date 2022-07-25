 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Were it not for the f*cks and penis jokes, this could easily weasel its way into public school curricula. Come check out one of the things Obama has been doing in retirement   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Teaching kids about how government works?

Jesus farking Christ. Light your tiki torches, boys.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More liberal indoctrination from fake news big tech media burning toast.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: More liberal indoctrination from fake news big tech media burning toast.


Preferable to the Nazis of Gilead indoctrination.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whatever he's been doing, I want a hit.

iruntheinternet.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
President Goofus leaves office and puts out constant press releases and social media posts complaining that the election was stolen by his opponent.

President Gallant leaves office and produces a 6 part comedic documentary exploring different aspects of the Federal government.
 
