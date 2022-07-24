 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   Who throws a shoe? Honestly?   (boston.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Crimes, Victim, Winthrop, Massachusetts, Tyler Grace, English-language films, Logan International Airport, Tilda Swinton, Crime  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2022 at 10:41 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are places where that is a massive insult.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This guy got a monument to him for throwing a shoe
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-shoe-odd-idUSTRE50T54M20090130
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who throws a shoe? Honestly?


Really, Subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tyler Grace, 40, was later found to be a level-3 sex offender

If you can't handle a level 3 enemy throwing a shoe then the rest of this game is unthinkably difficult for you.  Go play Minecraft or something.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People who don't like war criminals?
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His name is Muntazer al-Zaidi, show some respect, Subby.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Who throws a shoe? Honestly?


Really, Subby?

[Fark user image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


This will never not be funny. Not so much because the guy threw a shoe at Bush but how good Bush was at dodging a 1-2 throw and looking pleased with himself for a pretty great dodge.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Eddie Murphy - Shoe-Throwing Mother
Youtube f6S79fvc0oI
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The George W Bush luck, the luck never extended beyond
 
electricjebus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Who throws a shoe? Honestly?


Really, Subby?

[Fark user image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came here for this.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Who throws a shoe? Honestly?


Really, Subby?

[Fark user image image 640x358]


Gotta hand it to Bush, he ducked good. Twice.  😆 Trump would have gotten nailed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shastacola: Badmoodman: Who throws a shoe? Honestly?


Really, Subby?

[Fark user image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]

This will never not be funny. Not so much because the guy threw a shoe at Bush but how good Bush was at dodging a 1-2 throw and looking pleased with himself for a pretty great dodge.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Who throws a shoe? Honestly?


Really, Subby?

[Fark user image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


yup. lights out.
 
squidloe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Muntadhar al-Zaidi, that's who.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Who throws a shoe? Honestly?


Really, Subby?

[Fark user image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


Naido: Tyler Grace, 40, was later found to be a level-3 sex offender

If you can't handle a level 3 enemy throwing a shoe then the rest of this game is unthinkably difficult for you.  Go play Minecraft or something.



If he's 40 and still only Level 3..He must be a really crappy character or  really unlucky on dice rolls..
His DM could be a real a-hole and/or stingy with the XP on encounters..
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"He must also register as a sex offender."


Doesn't he need an address for that? If he's homeless then that's going to be hard to do.

Address: 129½ Millburg Rd. -- look for the Kenmore refrigerator box in the alley
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Badmoodman: Who throws a shoe? Honestly?


Really, Subby?

[Fark user image image 640x358]

Gotta hand it to Bush, he ducked good. Twice.  😆 Trump would have gotten nailed.


The fat orange asshole would soil his diapers ... again.
images.indianexpress.comView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Badmoodman: Who throws a shoe? Honestly?


Really, Subby?

[Fark user image image 640x358]

Gotta hand it to Bush, he ducked good. Twice.  😆 Trump would have gotten nailed.


I want a clip of that.  Just square in the forehead. I'd even settle for Biden... Obama probably would have smacked the shoe right out of the air and mean mugged the guy who threw it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

shastacola: This will never not be funny. Not so much because the guy threw a shoe at Bush but how good Bush was at dodging a 1-2 throw and looking pleased with himself for a pretty great dodge.


W never struck me as particularly bright, but he sure dodged those duds like a champ!
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Obama probably would have smacked the shoe right out of the air and mean mugged the guy who threw it.


Remember this?
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
this guy...really it IS this guy.
photo stolen outright from another site...

bostonherald.comView Full Size
r

rob reiner/sam kinison
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Couldn't they have held him until he was put in the sex offender registry at least? Ta-ta, Scum.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: electricjebus: Obama probably would have smacked the shoe right out of the air and mean mugged the guy who threw it.

Remember this?
[i.gifer.com image 203x198] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, he was basically a terminator.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/f6S79fvc0oI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The headline is a direct quote from the 1997 spy spoof movie Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. The scene is a parody of the 1964 007 film Goldfinger, where the Goldfinger's Asian henchman Oddjob throws a razor-edged hat like a frisbee in a couple of scenes. Of course while Sean Connery ducked the deadly article of clothing, Mike Myers got smacked in the face with his.

Meanwhile the Korean-born actor who played shoe-throwing guy Random Task in the Austin Powers movie is now serving his real life in prison for rape, torture, and murder.

Who Throws a Shoe? Honestly!!
Youtube an0bVaTjF_Y
 
knbwhite
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

electricjebus: waxbeans: Badmoodman: Who throws a shoe? Honestly?


Really, Subby?

[Fark user image image 640x358]

Gotta hand it to Bush, he ducked good. Twice.  😆 Trump would have gotten nailed.

I want a clip of that.  Just square in the forehead. I'd even settle for Biden... Obama probably would have smacked the shoe right out of the air and mean mugged the guy who threw it.


And gotten another Nobel Peace prize for it.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tyler Grace, 40, was arraigned Friday on four charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and failure to register as a sex offender,

A sneaker is a dangerous weapon? Damn, that dude must have one helluva toxic foot odor problem.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.