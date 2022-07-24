 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   A "Rainbow Bridge" in a North Carolina town that MAGA types might not hate   (wral.com) divider line
27
    More: Sappy, Pet, Rainbow Bridge, Pets, misty-eyed pet owners, Animal loss, beautiful place, Dog, North Carolina  
•       •       •

1202 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2022 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They hate everything, that's why they are MAGA types.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that this is out there, I fully expect them show up en masse to paint it over, if not burn it down.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MAGAts only know how to hate.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything that is good and pure triggers the MAGAts.  Bigots will burn it down before the end of the summer.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they got the idea from the bridge in vegas with all the locks on it.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nice little feel-good pet loss memorial. And yet subby needed to be clever by awkwardly working TFG and MAGAts into the headline.
/feh
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im surprised that MAGAts and incels aren't burning their copies of Mario Kart because of Rainbow Roas
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
Do you have a memorial on the Rainbow Bridge?
If you've left a memorial on North Carolina's Rainbow Bridge, we would love to hear about your pet's story. Please email hlea­h­[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­arw­*com.

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they'll still hate it no say that you're trying to sexualize pets.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: I wonder if they got the idea from the bridge in vegas with all the locks on it.


RealRapunzels | The Bridge (preview)
Youtube efvdid0poXQ


???
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

serfdood: No, they'll still hate it no say that you're trying to sexualize pets.


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Qnuts will go ape-shiat over that......It's some weird, demonic Georgia Guidestone gotta blow it up devil worshiping or something.  Thanks a lot, subby.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No, they'll hate it, because they're so shiatty that that's what they are now. Their kids aren't allowed to see or color rainbows and shiat now. farking terrible people.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

serfdood: No, they'll still hate it no say that you're trying to sexualize pets.


Grooming your pet?? Well I guess that could have two connotations under certain conditions...

/ If you need me...
//I'll be in my lab....
/// pervs
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A double rainbow bridge would bring me to tears.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You fark with it at your own peril, Magats...


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Spectrum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would not take my puppy over that bridge.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

serfdood: No, they'll still hate it no say that you're trying to sexualize pets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: MAGAts only know how to hate.


They're pretty damn good at lying, too.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maga arent even human.  They are transmogrified by trump and his orange power.  They are at best skinjobs that look human so they can infiltrate and destroy.  The nonhuman appearing are bioreactors that trump and putin use to make new covid and monkey pox variants.  They only like pets as a source of new and novel viruses so they may innoculate the bioreactors and produce even more plagues.

Unless you know a person is true blue, dont trust them.  Set up codes and handshakes with your blue friends and family so that you can know each other are still humxns.  The transmogrification process wont all a maga to remember the codes and passwords.  Only total vigilance will save us.  And elimination of the maga.  By Biden of course.  Only federal action should be taken.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Your dog is burning in Hell because he didn't belong to my tiny little snake-handling church in Corn Liquor Town.
 
Jayseauxfocci
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Given the horrific state of animal welfare/control funding in many red states, I suspect they'll still hate it. Also, the Orange Menace's comments on not having a dog and how silly he'd look cleaning up its mess speaks of his priorities.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yellowjester: You fark with it at your own peril, Magats...


[i.kym-cdn.com image 720x411]


Oh, my poor sweet Lover.  You were everything I ever wanted in bed.

I will see you again someday at the rainbow bridge, I just know it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aungen: yellowjester: You fark with it at your own peril, Magats...


[i.kym-cdn.com image 720x411]

Oh, my poor sweet Lover.  You were everything I ever wanted in bed.

I will see you again someday at the rainbow bridge, I just know it.


Was that aimed at Yellowjester or at Gritty?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's all we need. It's bad enough you LGBTQWTFBBQs are indoctrinating our kids at school, now you're after our pets? Ain't no way I'm letting my dog cross the rainbow bridge. I didn't raise no gay dog.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Two problems:
1. Dogs can't see rainbows
2. I hate that course. Can we do Chocco Mountain again?
 
ryant123
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ayreon - Across The Rainbow Bridge (Into The Electric Castle) 1998
Youtube 9PuAWo_aPfE
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.