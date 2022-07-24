 Skip to content
(CalMatters)   Bad: You're in the foster care system. Worse: Because your parent died. Fark: The state steals your SS benefits   (calmatters.org)
    Foster care, Child protection, foster families, California county child welfare agencies, foster care providers, monthly survivor benefits, Kristina Tanner, foster youth  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
I figured this was Oregon.

/the state stole child support benefits from a friend whose son lived in another state
 
Fano
50 minutes ago  
Well, I guess someone else needed the money more than some orphan
 
Ragin' Asian
48 minutes ago  
Are there no work houses?!

/deranged sarcasm
 
Daedalus27
47 minutes ago  
The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.
 
Snort
46 minutes ago  
That seems like an issue that needs a scrappy young lawyer to just take and hammer the state over and over until they lose in court and/or the court of public opinion.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.


Yeah, growing up around a couple foster kids, you should refer to it as "doing them the business".
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
Err, "giving them the business."
 
Al Tsheimers
43 minutes ago  
I expected better from California. As if being an orphan, or in foster care, isn't bad enough. I suppose they could be homeless orphans living on the street, but in a first-world country that shouldn't be an option.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
42 minutes ago  

puffy999: I figured this was Oregon.

/the state stole child support benefits from a friend whose son lived in another state


I figured Florida.
 
Another Government Employee
39 minutes ago  
I know Georgia used to do this and I assume it is still current practice when available. The benefit offsets the payments made to the foster parent and any remaining is applied to the Medicaid Benefits available. In most cases, all the benefit is used but I have heard of the occasional overage.
 
skinink [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
35 minutes ago  

skinink: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1133]


Guardianship: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube nG2pEffLEJo
 
Daedalus27
35 minutes ago  

puffy999: Daedalus27: The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.

Yeah, growing up around a couple foster kids, you should refer to it as "doing them the business".


I am not saying the system is right, does well by the kids, or sets them up for success.  The system is horrific and many foster placements are in it for the money and continue the abuse.  I am merely commenting on the reason why the counties will take the payments.
 
Bigdogdaddy
35 minutes ago  
Welcome to adulthood kiddo.  It sucks, but nothing is free.  It's gas, grass or ass in the real world.  Not being mean, just the way it is.  My wife is on Medicare and had to go to rehab for joint issues.  Medicare will pay 100% for 20 days, and 80% for 100 days.  After that it's bye bye, even though she can't come home.  After the 20 days I have to pay $198 a day, so there goes the savings that I saved up all these years.  If I hadn't done that, she might be able to get state medicide to pay her costs.  I'm going to be broke when it's all over.  Oh well, it's about her welfare and not mine.
 
MythDragon
35 minutes ago  
That money goes a long way to buying some bootstraps for those kids.
 
ctighe2353
34 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.


Exactly it was never her money, it was money for her care.  If she had no money she would be cared for.  The amount they pay allows for others to get care.

It's like medicaide.  If you have $ your cared for, when you run low they pay, you contribute what you have and your cared for.  You have nothing they foot the whole bill.
It's not wrong, it's not unfair, it is what it is so everyone can get the care they need.

This is coming from a guy who managed is 77 year old moms finances while she was in a nursing home and paying 16k a month for it while the next person over payed 0.  It's a saftey net, if mom lived another 2 years she would have been broke and still had the exact same.care in the same place by the same people.
 
ctighe2353
32 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: I expected better from California. As if being an orphan, or in foster care, isn't bad enough. I suppose they could be homeless orphans living on the street, but in a first-world country that shouldn't be an option.


They would be cared for anyway, the benefits were for their care.
Let's say they had an aunt that took them in. The aunt would be getting that $ to support, feed and care for them.  This is no different.
 
buravirgil
31 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: puffy999: Daedalus27: The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.

Yeah, growing up around a couple foster kids, you should refer to it as "doing them the business".

I am not saying the system is right, does well by the kids, or sets them up for success.  The system is horrific and many foster placements are in it for the money and continue the abuse.  I am merely commenting on the reason why the counties will take the payments.


Here's a nuance FTA:
When money was tight in her foster homes, she remembers asking the county for funds to pay to play basketball or enroll in other activities at school and was told to apply for grants from nonprofits.

That merely commenting on because reasons...

You didn't fully read the article did you? You figured, this is Fark, and subby and mods are no match for your worldly acumen.
 
deadsanta
31 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: Welcome to adulthood kiddo.  It sucks, but nothing is free.  It's gas, grass or ass in the real world.  Not being mean, just the way it is.  My wife is on Medicare and had to go to rehab for joint issues.  Medicare will pay 100% for 20 days, and 80% for 100 days.  After that it's bye bye, even though she can't come home.  After the 20 days I have to pay $198 a day, so there goes the savings that I saved up all these years.  If I hadn't done that, she might be able to get state medicide to pay her costs.  I'm going to be broke when it's all over.  Oh well, it's about her welfare and not mine.


It's about a shiat system that we all know is broken but no one will work to fix.  We have a superabundance of resources here, maybe not enough to take care of the world, but more than enough to provide basic assistance to every American.  Why we don't is becoming an impossible position to defend every year we advance technologically and materially.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: puffy999: Daedalus27: The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.

Yeah, growing up around a couple foster kids, you should refer to it as "doing them the business".

I am not saying the system is right, does well by the kids, or sets them up for success.  The system is horrific and many foster placements are in it for the money and continue the abuse.  I am merely commenting on the reason why the counties will take the payments.


Article talks about extended help for foster kids, from 18-21. Wonder what that involves. I get the argument, but I wonder if handing an 18 year old kid tens of thousands of dollars and their freedom at the same time is a good idea.
 
buravirgil
29 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: Welcome to adulthood kiddo.  It sucks, but nothing is free.  It's gas, grass or ass in the real world.  Not being mean, just the way it is.  My wife is on Medicare and had to go to rehab for joint issues.  Medicare will pay 100% for 20 days, and 80% for 100 days.  After that it's bye bye, even though she can't come home.  After the 20 days I have to pay $198 a day, so there goes the savings that I saved up all these years.  If I hadn't done that, she might be able to get state medicide to pay her costs.  I'm going to be broke when it's all over.  Oh well, it's about her welfare and not mine.


Seinfeld: Jerry Loves Saying "My Wife"
Youtube 2RubvPkuC6E
 
Oneiros
29 minutes ago  
There was a state that recently ended this practice.  They banked the money so the kid got it when they aged out of the system

(I think it was the whole thing, might've just been a fraction... but I remember seeing the list of the states that still did it and thought WTF)

I wish I could remember what state it was.
 
WTP 2
28 minutes ago  
the one who takes care of the child, gets the money..thems the rules.


/really, i went through a divorce and had to split disability checks with the ex, as we had 'split' the kids.
//she passed and then i got both checks.
///when they turned 18, they got the checks.
 
buravirgil
28 minutes ago  

phishrace: Article talks about extended help for foster kids, from 18-21. Wonder what that involves. I get the argument, but I wonder if handing an 18 year old kid tens of thousands of dollars and their freedom at the same time is a good idea.


Versus...
FTA: One long-term study in California found in 2020 that a quarter of former foster care youth reported sleeping in shelters or being temporarily unhoused since exiting foster care.
 
kt-atl
27 minutes ago  

blondambition: puffy999: I figured this was Oregon.

/the state stole child support benefits from a friend whose son lived in another state

I figured Florida.


Exactly. This sure sounds like red state behavior.
Maybe Nancy Pelosi should be asked to provide an explanation.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
26 minutes ago  
Clearly the solution is to hand all 18 year olds a $50000 cheque and tell them to have fun.
 
buravirgil
25 minutes ago  

WTP 2: the one who takes care of the child, gets the money..thems the rules.


/really, i went through a divorce and had to split disability checks with the ex, as we had 'split' the kids.
//she passed and then i got both checks.
///when they turned 18, they got the checks.


If you read the article, you would have learned "the rules" are changing across many states after years of no accounting or audits.
 
buravirgil
24 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Clearly the solution is to hand all 18 year olds a $50000 cheque and tell them to have fun.


You've learned to troll from Ambassador Booze.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
23 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.


I agree, but children aging out of foster care are facing some uphill odds. My last post was - hopefully obviously - tounge-in-cheek, but there does need to be a better system of support in place to help them transition into adulthood.
 
Bigdogdaddy
22 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Bigdogdaddy: Welcome to adulthood kiddo.  It sucks, but nothing is free.  It's gas, grass or ass in the real world.  Not being mean, just the way it is.  My wife is on Medicare and had to go to rehab for joint issues.  Medicare will pay 100% for 20 days, and 80% for 100 days.  After that it's bye bye, even though she can't come home.  After the 20 days I have to pay $198 a day, so there goes the savings that I saved up all these years.  If I hadn't done that, she might be able to get state medicide to pay her costs.  I'm going to be broke when it's all over.  Oh well, it's about her welfare and not mine.

It's about a shiat system that we all know is broken but no one will work to fix.  We have a superabundance of resources here, maybe not enough to take care of the world, but more than enough to provide basic assistance to every American.  Why we don't is becoming an impossible position to defend every year we advance technologically and materially.


An even sadder part, is I pay $1400 a month Cobra (BCBS of South Carolina) from my former employer.  Guess how much they cover?  Nada.  Zilch.  Zero.  I'd drop them but I have to pay for my medications which run about 2k a month without insurance. I just hope her nursing care is tax deductible.  Peace.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  

phishrace: Daedalus27: puffy999: Daedalus27: The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.

Yeah, growing up around a couple foster kids, you should refer to it as "doing them the business".

I am not saying the system is right, does well by the kids, or sets them up for success.  The system is horrific and many foster placements are in it for the money and continue the abuse.  I am merely commenting on the reason why the counties will take the payments.

Article talks about extended help for foster kids, from 18-21. Wonder what that involves. I get the argument, but I wonder if handing an 18 year old kid tens of thousands of dollars and their freedom at the same time is a good idea.


It wouldn't be a necessity to just hand them the whole bank account. A stipend, or allowance, would work, with some leeway for things like provable cost of living expenses.

Then at 21, whatever's left over is theirs.
 
waxbeans
18 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.


Wow.  You really deserve your fark
 
AmbassadorBooze
18 minutes ago  
Have Biden give CA 24 hours to make things right.  If CA fails the task, have Biden nuke CA.  Drop a nuke right on newsom.  Make him responsible.  I bet he could solve the problem in 24 hours if a nuke was aimed at him.

Problem solved.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
17 minutes ago  

buravirgil: StatelyGreekAutomaton: Clearly the solution is to hand all 18 year olds a $50000 cheque and tell them to have fun.

You've learned to troll from Ambassador Booze.

You've learned to troll from Ambassador Booze.


I don't know what you're talking about, there's no such thing as trolling on Fark.

It'd be the solution of you're looking at jacking up the chaos in the system and hoping it works itself out in some manner. Which, in fairness, seems to be a popular way to solve things.
 
0z79
17 minutes ago  

WTP 2: the one who takes care of the child, gets the money..thems the rules.


/really, i went through a divorce and had to split disability checks with the ex, as we had 'split' the kids.
//she passed and then i got both checks.
///when they turned 18, they got the checks.


When I turned 18, child support was still trying to hit my mom up for $10,000 and my father for $15,000... we were on  conference call over it. Asked them to leave both of my parents alone, was told to "shut up" (direct quote) and was excused from the call.

Both parents worked it out with asshole, eventually, that I really WAS their child, I really WAS 18 years old and none of us CARED about the money... the guy wanted to take $25,000 from us and give it to... well, themselves.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
17 minutes ago  
I've been told many times here on Fark that California is well run because they have a budget surplus every year.
 
waxbeans
15 minutes ago  

phishrace: Daedalus27: puffy999: Daedalus27: The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.

Yeah, growing up around a couple foster kids, you should refer to it as "doing them the business".

I am not saying the system is right, does well by the kids, or sets them up for success.  The system is horrific and many foster placements are in it for the money and continue the abuse.  I am merely commenting on the reason why the counties will take the payments.

Article talks about extended help for foster kids, from 18-21. Wonder what that involves. I get the argument, but I wonder if handing an 18 year old kid tens of thousands of dollars and their freedom at the same time is a good idea.


But let them barrow 20K 😆

You're the problem
 
AmbassadorBooze
14 minutes ago  

buravirgil: StatelyGreekAutomaton: Clearly the solution is to hand all 18 year olds a $50000 cheque and tell them to have fun.

You've learned to troll from Ambassador Booze.

You've learned to troll from Ambassador Booze.


50k?  And no nukes?  And no cannibalism?  And no jizz tanks?  And A10S. And no having Biden wrap a chain around a head?


Please.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
Though now that it's been mentioned this also harkens back to my comment of initiation of the thread (take that, filter!) The kid who was supposed to be getting the child support money? Well, he was disabled (blind, partially deaf, had difficulty walking) so he wasn't actually going to get the money, even after he was put in foster care after his mom locked him out of her house at night (a blind, partially deaf teenager who couldn't walk for help), the state was going to keep the money to reimburse his disability payments.

Of course, they got mad when Oregon didn't send the payments, so they put a warrant out on the guy who was *making payments the whole time*
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
13 minutes ago  

Oneiros: There was a state that recently ended this practice.  They banked the money so the kid got it when they aged out of the system

(I think it was the whole thing, might've just been a fraction... but I remember seeing the list of the states that still did it and thought WTF)

I wish I could remember what state it was.


According to the article, Maryland has and several other states such as Minnesota and Texas are considering it.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: phishrace: Daedalus27: puffy999: Daedalus27: The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.

Yeah, growing up around a couple foster kids, you should refer to it as "doing them the business".

I am not saying the system is right, does well by the kids, or sets them up for success.  The system is horrific and many foster placements are in it for the money and continue the abuse.  I am merely commenting on the reason why the counties will take the payments.

Article talks about extended help for foster kids, from 18-21. Wonder what that involves. I get the argument, but I wonder if handing an 18 year old kid tens of thousands of dollars and their freedom at the same time is a good idea.

But let them barrow 20K 😆

You're the problem


As I said, I get the argument. My dad died not long after I turned 18. I got a few thousand from SS and did not spend it wisely. Did you get any large cash payments when you were around 18? Were you good with money at 18?
 
TrashcanMan
4 minutes ago  
so there goes the savings that I saved up all

And why were saving money if not for this?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phishrace: waxbeans: phishrace: Daedalus27: puffy999: Daedalus27: The SSID benefits are for the care and maintenance of the child, the county is doing the work, the county gets paid.

Yeah, growing up around a couple foster kids, you should refer to it as "doing them the business".

I am not saying the system is right, does well by the kids, or sets them up for success.  The system is horrific and many foster placements are in it for the money and continue the abuse.  I am merely commenting on the reason why the counties will take the payments.

Article talks about extended help for foster kids, from 18-21. Wonder what that involves. I get the argument, but I wonder if handing an 18 year old kid tens of thousands of dollars and their freedom at the same time is a good idea.

But let them barrow 20K 😆

You're the problem

As I said, I get the argument. My dad died not long after I turned 18. I got a few thousand from SS and did not spend it wisely. Did you get any large cash payments when you were around 18? Were you good with money at 18?


All 18 year olds should get a cash stipend of 50 a week.  All pay they get should be applied towards housing all 18 year olds.  All 18 year olds should be housed in government dormitories and made to grind resources for the boomers to live the life they were promised and always dreamt of.  All people should grind for boomers.  The best humans that ever were and ever could be.  The pinnacle of humanity.  The pinnacle of animate matter.  The best in every way.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snort: That seems like an issue that needs a scrappy young lawyer to just take and hammer the state over and over until they lose in court and/or the court of public opinion.


Ally McBeal od taking care of an elderly person at the moment.
 
