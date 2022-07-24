 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Sometimes houses that have trees growing within them can demonstrate the harmonious convergence of man and nature. This is not one of those times
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My cat would enjoy that.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More money than sense created this. I have the opposite condition.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That area must get absolutely no wind or the tree would have ripped that house apart by now.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No.......
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I dig it. Not their decor.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ghastly: That area must get absolutely no wind or the tree would have ripped that house apart by now.


Or lightning.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very cool idea.

But the house itself - it looks like a shiatty rental house from Methville Ohio. That kitchen smells like Kraft Mac and cheese, Libby's Potted Meat Food Product,  and sadness.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
slideplayer.comView Full Size


No, see, it's a test Penelope gives Odysseus to make sure he is who he says he is.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.8M for 6.7 acres near Pismo Beach is a pretty good deal, no matter how wacky the house.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hobbit hole/sex dungeon picture at the end presented a bunch of menace.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I win the Mega Millions I will not be buying this place.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who always wanted an Ent watching them shower, this house is for you!

Welcome To Woodtown
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: The hobbit hole/sex dungeon picture at the end presented a bunch of menace.


That's the Flintstone house.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the people who can afford to decorate multi-million dollar homes always so bad at it?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Why are the people who can afford to decorate multi-million dollar homes always so bad at it?


No kidding. This one could use some class. How about gold leaf everywhere?
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how you get ants.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have read something other than Jack and the Bean Stalk growing up ..
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like 5 separate cabins - I like it - I could move all my friends to California near the beach.

And remodel them all.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about you but I get a boner every time I see a tree trunk. Living there would be really hard for me
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: It's like 5 separate cabins - I like it - I could move all my friends to California near the beach.

And remodel them all.


It seems cheap for 3.8M, but what do I know, I was aiming for Pismo Beach and I wound up in the Sahara.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Good Old Days" place is clearly misused. It should be a saloon with a dance floor.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting homeowners' insurance on that structure.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One phrase you never want to hear from a Realtor: "non-conforming property."  Translation: "The city will let you tear this monstrosity down, but nothing is ever being constructed on this parcel ever again."
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: It's like 5 separate cabins - I like it - I could move all my friends to California near the beach.

And remodel them all.


But according to the notes, any changes require zoning approval as the property was grandfathered in..
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty cool since if the tree's no longer growing. I'm reposting a pic from above because I wonder how one would open this door since it swings inward.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honey did you remember to water the living room?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: neongoats: It's like 5 separate cabins - I like it - I could move all my friends to California near the beach.

And remodel them all.

It seems cheap for 3.8M, but what do I know, I was aiming for Pismo Beach and I wound up in the Sahara.


Shouldn't have taken that left turn at Albuquerque.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Why isn't there the tree tapped with a constant flow of maple syrup running out of it?' Said the glib Canuckian.
/yes, I know maple syrup doesn't work like that
//yes, I also know that isn't a sugar maple tree
///yes, I know Fark has a squadron of nit-picking That Guys on call to disassemble quips like this
////GEESH!!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

♫ Flintstones. Meet the Flintstones.
They're a modern stone-age family... ♫
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the modern materials in a home to place next to a tree, I was not expecting cheapo builders grade beige carpet.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: That's pretty cool since if the tree's no longer growing. I'm reposting a pic from above because I wonder how one would open this door since it swings inward.

[Fark user image 425x318]


I noticed that too.  I'm guessing the forced perspective of the picture makes it look like the tree is closer to the door than it really is, but it sure looks it would block the door from opening more than halfway.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: neongoats: It's like 5 separate cabins - I like it - I could move all my friends to California near the beach.

And remodel them all.

But according to the notes, any changes require zoning approval as the property was grandfathered in..


Yeah outside. You can still change the carpet and decorating, replace appliances and fixtures inside, etc.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image image 425x318]
♫ Flintstones. Meet the Flintstones.
They're a modern stone-age family... ♫


We have a patio set almost exactly like that. It's very uncomfortable, which is why it's stuck in a flowerbed and is just for decoration.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.8 for that?  I'm stumped.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: Of all the modern materials in a home to place next to a tree, I was not expecting cheapo builders grade beige carpet.


when refurbishing a house for a quick flip/sale you expect quality material choices?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm local to this place. What they don't tell you it's that price canyon always smells like petroleum because of the wells. That's why it's only 3.8m. Pismo heights? 5+ easily.
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: 3.8 for that?  I'm stumped.


Location, location, location.

It would come as no surprise if a buyer parcels-out the land into lots for home development or some other living-space purposes, given that Pismo Beach is popular for tourism.
 
wxboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's like 5 separate cabins - I like it - I could move all my friends to California near the beach.

And remodel them all.


You would remodel your friends?

I suppose it IS California...
 
Spego
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now that is a Pismo Beach Disaster.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man, somebody pissed off Poison Ivy.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The best part is you have to grease a bunch of palms to get it rezoned to a single residence so you could tear all of that awful down.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: neongoats: It's like 5 separate cabins - I like it - I could move all my friends to California near the beach.

And remodel them all.

But according to the notes, any changes require zoning approval as the property was grandfathered in..


That's what I was looking for. Grandfathered in. First tree looks like a big old oak tree. My norcal city is protective af about our old oaks. Wouldn't be surprised if there are state laws protecting old oaks. They're awesome trees when they get old and natives, so I'm ok with protecting them. Now if we could just get rid of all the useless eucalyptus trees.

Also, that place needs more wood.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: Harry Freakstorm: 3.8 for that?  I'm stumped.

Location, location, location.

It would come as no surprise if a buyer parcels-out the land into lots for home development or some other living-space purposes, given that Pismo Beach is popular for tourism.


Not going to happen. There's a no more building allowed in price canyon. This placed is screwed if the tree comes down.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wxboy: neongoats: It's like 5 separate cabins - I like it - I could move all my friends to California near the beach.

And remodel them all.

You would remodel your friends?

I suppose it IS California...


Living in a refugia from the impending fascist state would take years of stress off of my and my friends shoulders. So I guess you could think of it that way. A remodeling of lives.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: 3.8 for that?  I'm stumped.


Subby did a real hatchet job on that headline. Leaves me pining for a better one.
 
Katwang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I knew I should've made that left turn at Albuquerque.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Why are the people who can afford to decorate multi-million dollar homes always so bad at it?


They're not always bad at it, it's just that only those that are bad at it get featured on Fark.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


