(The Daily Beast) Weeners Elon farked Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife. Brin retaliates by dumping his holdings in Elon's companies   (thedailybeast.com)
29
    More: Weeners, Tesla Motors, Sergey Brin, Google, billionaire buddies Elon Musk, last year, Marriage, Wall Street Journal, Naturalized citizens of the United States  
527 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2022 at 9:30 PM (15 minutes ago)



29 Comments
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If someone gets down on one knee to apologize for banging your wife

You kick them in the teeth
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh dear. The poor billionaires. Whatever will they do
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She will probably never not smell like Cheetos
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

baka-san: If someone gets down on one knee to apologize for banging your wife

You kick them in the teeth


No, no , no.  The correct response:

"while you're down there . . . " *zip*
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aliens alwaystry to impregnate Earth women

/It's what they do
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article coins the phrase "tsunami of turmoil".  Great band name.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Article coins the phrase "tsunami of turmoil".  Great band name.


Corrosion of Conformity tribute band?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farked when they were married?
I don't care enough to read the article.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These are not good people.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Naido: baka-san: If someone gets down on one knee to apologize for banging your wife

You kick them in the teeth

No, no , no.  The correct response:

"while you're down there . . . " *zip*


I wouldn't let Elon musk within 100 miles of my dick. I choose the teeth blasting option.
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Aliens alwaystry to impregnate Earth women

/It's what they do


Well, Earth girls ARE easy...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Silicon Valley Soap Opera"

nestflix.funView Full Size
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The correct play here, Sergey, is to gather all your other billionaire buddies and execute a hostile takeover of Elon's companies on the open market. It's not like y'all don't have the trillions.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is there anyone in Silicon Valley this guy hasn't farked in one way or the other?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"while he was on a break from his relationship with singer Grimes and she was separated from but still living under the same roof as Brin."

Show me her butthole and just maybe I might care.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Marcus Aurelius: Article coins the phrase "tsunami of turmoil".  Great band name.

Corrosion of Conformity tribute band?


Love that band. Southern metal late 80's style. Ride on.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lady J: farked when they were married?
I don't care enough to read the article.


It's why she divorced him.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 648x812]


What the fark.  I don't get it. Is he like secretly charismatic in private or something?  It's not like the woman in this story was chasing money.  Like...aim a little higher than butter wrapped in leather?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why is the headline about Elon?

If your wife cheats on you it is THE WIFE that is at fault.  Blaming the man takes away her agency. She is an adult. She *wanted" to bang Elon, but it could've been (and probably is) any other random guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1061]


Jonas Venture Jr?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1061]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Somehow,I just don't care.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Why is the headline about Elon?

If your wife cheats on you it is THE WIFE that is at fault.  Blaming the man takes away her agency. She is an adult. She *wanted" to bang Elon, but it could've been (and probably is) any other random guy.

[Fark user image image 300x300]


Blame both of them.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Elon has a very strangely shaped body, I really don't care about the story
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did she get the horse?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: duppy: [Fark user image 648x812]

What the fark.  I don't get it. Is he like secretly charismatic in private or something?  It's not like the woman in this story was chasing money.  Like...aim a little higher than butter wrapped in leather?


My friend, the weirdest thing happened to me in high school. I knocked up the mother of my kids and when the word got out EVERY high school girl wanted to have sex with me. It scared me! My dick got me in trouble and here was more trouble!

Later I learned that women want experienced men and women can smell if you are having sex. That's why when a guy is in a slump they can't get a women to even pee on them if they are on fire. A dusty dick can't get wet, but when it's raining pussy, it's pouring pussy. They can smell the desperation on you when you really need/want to get laid. That's why "slump busters" aka fat girls have so many guys.  We need a slump buster so the other women will be attracted to us.
 
