(The Daily Beast)   Secret Service agents, who supposedly were anxious to testify under oath, have refused to testify under oath to the January 6 Committee   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
55
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Have department of homeland security fire their asses then.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't the executive order them to comply? He's commander and chief, isn't he? If they refuse, fired and prosecuted for contempt.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just so I understand; Law enforcement officers who are suspected of criminal acts can refuse to testify under oath -and- remain employed?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And again I ask: what part of "secret" is unclear?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sub Human: Can't the executive order them to comply? He's commander and chief, isn't he? If they refuse, fired and prosecuted for contempt.


No, that judge in texass performed a judicial coup of the executive's power. They're not allowed to run their departments any more.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gee. Police don't want to lie under oath

That's actually new
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: And again I ask: what part of "secret" is unclear?


The Coup planning part.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Notabunny: Just so I understand; Law enforcement officers who are suspected of criminal acts can refuse to testify under oath -and- remain employed?


That's what happens when the DOJ won't enforce subpoenas.
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Notabunny: Just so I understand; Law enforcement officers who are suspected of criminal acts can refuse to testify under oath -and- remain employed?


You sound surprised. Where have you been the last 30 years? Not that it was any good before, it's just way worse now.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Notabunny: Just so I understand; Law enforcement officers who are suspected of criminal acts can refuse to testify under oath -and- remain employed?


Normally they just showed up to court and flat out lied.

But it's kind of a new dynamic, sometimes, and they are still figuring it all out
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He tried to tell us.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Just so I understand; Law enforcement officers who are suspected of criminal acts can refuse to testify under oath -and- remain employed?


They would probably 'plead the Fifth'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
exEcUTivE pRivAleDgE!

/not yours, civil servants
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my shocked face

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they even have a choice in the matter? they are government employees. "Other duties as assigned."

Drag their asses in front of the committee, and if they refuse fire them for insubordination and have them share a cell with Bannon until they do cooperate.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: commander and chief


It's "commander-in-chief."

I wouldn't normally bother with the correction but MTG made that mistake (possibly as part of a well-rehearsed strategy of making typos to go viral, but it's hard to tell which are deliberate & which are just being dumb) & I assume you don't want to be associated with her.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Notabunny: Just so I understand; Law enforcement officers who are suspected of criminal acts can refuse to testify under oath -and- remain employed?

They would probably 'plead the Fifth'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FIRE THEM ALL.
There are serious, god bless em Americans that would die for that opportunity.
And by the rule of law
By due process.

Fark these dishonorable farks
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incoming mental gymnastics from the Supreme Court on qualified immunity for Secret Service agents.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I keep saying this, but ...

THEY. ARE. ALL. IN. ON. IT.

On every level. In every department. In every office. Our government is actively working to protect those who run it at the expense of everyone they fool into running the system for them.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should be a 2 year Bannon.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: That should be a 2 year Bannon.


How many Scaramuccis is that?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to clear the entire agency.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can plead the Fifth. They can't ignore a subpoena.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Have department of homeland security fire their asses then.


I was going to dispute this... but am just now discovering that they folded the Secret Service out of Treasury and into DHS.

Well... that explains a lot.  Too bad.  These guys used to have such a badass rep, not just for competence, but for integrity.  Guess that's out the window, now.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Trumpers are protecting Biden and Harris?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EJ25T: yakmans_dad: That should be a 2 year Bannon.

How many Scaramuccis is that?


74 or 75?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: That should be a 2 year Bannon.


Given that Bannon's sentencing will signal to other potential subpoenaed individuals just how serious the government takes ignoring a Congressional subpoena. Seeing as how there are now even more people attempting to ignore Congress' orders, it might make sense to go especially tough on Bannon to show how important the government takes this issue.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Notabunny: Just so I understand; Law enforcement officers who are suspected of criminal acts can refuse to testify under oath -and- remain employed?

That's what happens when the DOJ won't enforce subpoenas.


You mean when the DOJ won't enforce subpoenas against republicans?
I guarantee you a democrat would already be in jail if the roles were somehow reversed between the parties..
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: I know I keep saying this, but ...

THEY. ARE. ALL. IN. ON. IT.

On every level. In every department. In every office. Our government is actively working to protect those who run it at the expense of everyone they fool into running the system for them.


I'm not sure if I've said this before but if your hermetic conspiracy requires the involvement of the entire US government, it is no longer a hermetic conspiracy.

Unless you mean all of DHS. That I would believe.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Sub Human: Can't the executive order them to comply? He's commander and chief, isn't he? If they refuse, fired and prosecuted for contempt.

No, that judge in texass performed a judicial coup of the executive's power. They're not allowed to run their departments any more.


It really does feel like no one's in charge of the country right now. Or like a hostage situation that the hostages haven't caught on to.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheOtherGuy: aleister_greynight: Have department of homeland security fire their asses then.

I was going to dispute this... but am just now discovering that they folded the Secret Service out of Treasury and into DHS.

Well... that explains a lot.  Too bad.  These guys used to have such a badass rep, not just for competence, but for integrity.  Guess that's out the window, now.


Yeah I thought that was kind of a shady thing when I found out about it.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subpoena their ass. They can either testify under oath or say goodbye to their career, pension, ect. No way they don't have leverage over a government employee refusing to testify to congress regarding an attempted coup, I'm not buying that crazy talk.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: How many Trumpers are protecting Biden and Harris?


None. Plenty are probably collecting checks to stand around and dodge bullets if it comes to that.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That didn't work out so well for Bannon, refer them to the DOJ for contempt, fire them.

They are a liability and probably breaking oaths and don't care
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Flushing It All Away: I know I keep saying this, but ...

THEY. ARE. ALL. IN. ON. IT.

On every level. In every department. In every office. Our government is actively working to protect those who run it at the expense of everyone they fool into running the system for them.

I'm not sure if I've said this before but if your hermetic conspiracy requires the involvement of the entire US government, it is no longer a hermetic conspiracy.

Unless you mean all of DHS. That I would believe.


There's no conspiracy. We actively watching it happen in real time.

The clock has run out on what? 5 out of the 7 crimes Trump is probably guilty of?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every single one who refuses to testify should be fired immediately.  Then dragged into the courtroom, with force if necessary, and forced to testify.  Then slapped with contempt of court when they refuse.

Their right to remain silent only protects their own actions, not crimes committed by others.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just more political drama, I'm tired of my tax dollars going to political advertising.
 
pheelix
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Just so I understand; Law enforcement officers who are suspected of criminal acts can refuse to testify under oath -and- remain employed?


In the case of the Secret Service detail assigned to protect the President, one would think there's all manner of Executive Privilege protecting them from other branches of the government. President Biden could solve that little problem with the stroke of a pen, however.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They don't want to talk about which members of congress were going to all have a stroke from the "Russian Sonic Weapon" that day, simultaneously?

Charge them with the murders of the DC cop and Ashli Babbitt that were murdered that day?

Anyone there, that day, attacking America, should be charged with two counts of murder.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, it is the "Secret" Service. Duh.

Kidding. Contempt and dereliction of both duty and oath.
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cool.
Arrest them for contempt.
 
starsrift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know what? Good. Good. These hearings are just political theatre. Something to make Trump and the GOP look bad. They're not going to actually do anything about the things they find out. Nothing's going to happen. So it's all fine to parade politicians and their aides before the committee. But maybe leave people with actual jobs alone.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this means Merrick Garland is gonna walk into their house wearing bunny ears and a goalie mask and he's gonna purge them so hard.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: He tried to tell us.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 517x517]


What did he try to tell us?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

starsrift: But maybe leave people with actual jobs alone.


No.  Whether those people were complacent, at best, or actively involved in treason, we need to take a hard look at the people we expect to uphold our nation's laws.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Flushing It All Away: I know I keep saying this, but ...

THEY. ARE. ALL. IN. ON. IT.

On every level. In every department. In every office. Our government is actively working to protect those who run it at the expense of everyone they fool into running the system for them.

I'm not sure if I've said this before but if your hermetic conspiracy requires the involvement of the entire US government, it is no longer a hermetic conspiracy.

Unless you mean all of DHS. That I would believe.


You are aware the USCG falls under DHS right?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Issue subpoenas to compel their testimony. If they refuse, terminate their employment and hold them in contempt.

Might want to clean house while you're at it since the SS have been compromised.
 
cefm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just kinda wondering where the President is on all this. They work for him. He can instruct the agency to cooperate fully. Not doing so is insubordination and termination. What's so hard about this?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cause now they scared that someone's gonna ask them under oath what happened to those texts.
 
