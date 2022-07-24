 Skip to content
(Common Dreams) Today marks 13 years since Congress last increased the minimum wage
79
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're doing just fine

/Sedition pays well
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
income inequality will eventually kill America if something else doesn't get it first.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Increasing minimum wage increases inflation namely through the price increase of labor intensive things like food. Economics 101.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A lot of people like to make "If minimum wage had kept up with inflation/productivity" arguments, but let's flip that:

$7.25 in 2009 is worth $5.25 today.

That is a decrease in purchasing power of over 27%.

Put another way, I worked minimum wage in 2000. I made $5.15 an hour. That wage is worth $8.86 today, $1.61 more than the current minimum wage.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But I'm sure the Democrats will get right on fixing that.

/wait, eight Democrats did WHAT
//shut up, we all know the Republicans aren't going to help. But there is literally no good reason for any Democrat to oppose raising the minimum wage. None.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They are considering lowering minimum wage to fight inflation.

Probably
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Should be simple maths, yeah? Minimum wage goes up whatever the percentage Congress pay went up over 13 years. That's seems about fair.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Strong unions could fight wage stagnation.

Unions are the free market solution for negotiating wages (allocation of revenues) between labor and capital. Which tells you everything you need to know about the GOP commitment to free markets.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 425x238]


austerity101: But I'm sure the Democrats will get right on fixing that.

/wait, eight Democrats did WHAT
//shut up, we all know the Republicans aren't going to help. But there is literally no good reason for any Democrat to oppose raising the minimum wage. None.


At this point, America needs a $30/hour minimum wage and a maximum wage which wouldn't exceed 100x the minimum wage (so a $30/hour minimum wage would mean a $3000/hour maximum wage). And these should be tied to productivity.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Do Democrats even have a bill passed in the House?

Last I checked, they killed the bill to put the minimum wage in the COVID relief bill, then killed the minimum wage in the COVID relief bill and promptly did absolutely nothing to pass a higher minimum wage in the house.
 
Kuta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Clearly the minimum wage is causing inflation.
 
Watubi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Increasing minimum wage increases inflation namely through the price increase of labor intensive things like food. Economics 101.


So, the answer is to increase executive pay, huge golden parachutes, unaudited expense accounts, unlimited corp political donations, contract workers, etc
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Increasing minimum wage increases inflation namely through the price increase of labor intensive things like food. Economics 101.


That's why we've seen inflation rising without a minimum wage hike.

Wait, what?!
 
RatBomb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
keep in mind many states have higher minimum wages, and it is something that makes sense to be adjusted on a regional basis.

In my state its 13 an hour, but even at that, the local fast food places, etc, all are offering 15-20 an hour.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: [Fark user image image 425x342]


Ah sorry dnrtfa thought it was congress saying pay us more.

Everywhere around here is paying 15 starting.

Even we are hiring people to come in as first year apprentices at like 18 and I know a couple making 20
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are we just going to ignore that the whole point of the fed raising interest rates was an attempt to maintain low wages by decreased employment? If they are willing to drive us to recession to keep supply and demand from raising wages, what makes you think they would let the government do it?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Strong unions could fight wage stagnation.

Unions are the free market solution for negotiating wages (allocation of revenues) between labor and capital. Which tells you everything you need to know about the GOP commitment to free markets.


The six "yea" votes:

Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)
Cory Booker (D-NJ)
Ed Markey (D-MA)
Jeff Merkley (D-OR)
Bernie Sanders (I-VT)
Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Obscene_CNN: Increasing minimum wage increases inflation namely through the price increase of labor intensive things like food. Economics 101.

That's why we've seen inflation rising without a minimum wage hike.

Wait, what?!


They got healthcare under Obamacare paid by for employers. In effect with rising healthcare costs the got a continual wage increase,
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Seems like it's 13 years since Congress did anything, other than confirm religious zealots for judges.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Obscene_CNN: Increasing minimum wage increases inflation namely through the price increase of labor intensive things like food. Economics 101.

That's why we've seen inflation rising without a minimum wage hike.

Wait, what?!


Just because the federal rate hasn't changed, doesn't mean many states haven't boosted it.

And generally raising it lifts all incomes. Lets say you are working in a mcdonalds. You make 10 bucks an hour, your manager makes 15. Well minimum wage goes up to 15, your manager is now going to want, and deserves more. His boss is going to now want more, his boss will want more, etc. So now everyone's income has increased, which is going to cause inflation on its own. At the same time, your cost of doing business has increased, so you are going to naturally raise prices.

At the end of the day, all you accomplished was raising prices. The person at the bottom is still at the bottom, sure, with a few more bucks, but the services they need have now all increased a few bucks, and they are right back to where they started. Well, except, those market forces may cause companies to rethink their labor pool, might drive them out of business, etc, and its now harder for that unskilled person to find a job.
 
clborgia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think a good indicator of how minimum wage needs to be adjusted is the cost of college. Considering it has outpaced inflation by about 5 times. Minimum wage should be much higher.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: TofuTheAlmighty: Strong unions could fight wage stagnation.

Unions are the free market solution for negotiating wages (allocation of revenues) between labor and capital. Which tells you everything you need to know about the GOP commitment to free markets.

[Fark user image image 535x767]

The six "yea" votes:

Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)
Cory Booker (D-NJ)
Ed Markey (D-MA)
Jeff Merkley (D-OR)
Bernie Sanders (I-VT)
Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)


And now those bills are pretty much on hold anyway and funding most likely won't happen. A bunch of jobs that have good benefits and great wages dead because fark the good for the perfect.
 
Lexx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How was minimum wage not indexed to inflation in the first place?
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't worry, they'll increase the minimum wage to $15/hour... just as soon as $15 is worth less than $7.25 was in 2009.

So, maybe in 2027?
 
Thingster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
With the way the market is today, if you're making minimum wage it's a reflection on you.

Local grocery is paying $15 for day shift, and $16.50 for overnight stockers.  Gas station is advertising $17 for clerks and $19.50 for supervisors (it's right there on the help wanted signs as you walk in the door).

Even my first job paid more than minimum wage, and that was retail 20+ years ago.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: misanthropicsob: Obscene_CNN: Increasing minimum wage increases inflation namely through the price increase of labor intensive things like food. Economics 101.

That's why we've seen inflation rising without a minimum wage hike.

Wait, what?!

Just because the federal rate hasn't changed, doesn't mean many states haven't boosted it.

And generally raising it lifts all incomes. Lets say you are working in a mcdonalds. You make 10 bucks an hour, your manager makes 15. Well minimum wage goes up to 15, your manager is now going to want, and deserves more. His boss is going to now want more, his boss will want more, etc. So now everyone's income has increased, which is going to cause inflation on its own. At the same time, your cost of doing business has increased, so you are going to naturally raise prices.

At the end of the day, all you accomplished was raising prices. The person at the bottom is still at the bottom, sure, with a few more bucks, but the services they need have now all increased a few bucks, and they are right back to where they started. Well, except, those market forces may cause companies to rethink their labor pool, might drive them out of business, etc, and its now harder for that unskilled person to find a job.


I've heard this same line of bullshiat for 30 years, but we never talk about legally tying CEO total compensation to the compensation of the lowest paid contractors. The ceo compensation should be directly tied to the compensation of the janitor working for the company they hired.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thingster: With the way the market is today, if you're making minimum wage it's a reflection on you.

Local grocery is paying $15 for day shift, and $16.50 for overnight stockers.  Gas station is advertising $17 for clerks and $19.50 for supervisors (it's right there on the help wanted signs as you walk in the door).

Even my first job paid more than minimum wage, and that was retail 20+ years ago.


So, raising the minimum wage should be an easy sell, right? If nobody is paying it, then what's the harm in raising it?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lexx: How was minimum wage not indexed to inflation in the first place?


because its a shiatty thing to link it too.

For instance, WHAT inflation metric do you link it to? The broad one makes no sense, because those costs aren't felt equally by all, particularly the lower class. I don't think a guy working at McD's is particulary concerned with how much more it cost me to gas up the boat on our last vacation.

It also, in periods of rapid high inflation, like now, is one more thing that can crush a business, when their payroll costs change overnight by 10%, while they are dealing with high supply costs, labor shortages etc.

NOW, i'm not saying that i t shouldn't be reviewed, and states shouldn't be raising it, nor am i saying 7.25 an hour isn't criminally low, but i'm not dumb enough to live in alabama so have no idea how far that will get you there.

But i do think its something that is best managed on a local level, and is something that you adjust using a scalpel and not a sledge hammer.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: income inequality will eventually kill America if something else doesn't get it first.


It already has. Right now the country is just going through the motions until it collapses.
 
fzumrk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LineNoise: misanthropicsob: Obscene_CNN: Increasing minimum wage increases inflation namely through the price increase of labor intensive things like food. Economics 101.

That's why we've seen inflation rising without a minimum wage hike.

Wait, what?!

Just because the federal rate hasn't changed, doesn't mean many states haven't boosted it.

And generally raising it lifts all incomes. Lets say you are working in a mcdonalds. You make 10 bucks an hour, your manager makes 15. Well minimum wage goes up to 15, your manager is now going to want, and deserves more. His boss is going to now want more, his boss will want more, etc. So now everyone's income has increased, which is going to cause inflation on its own. At the same time, your cost of doing business has increased, so you are going to naturally raise prices.

At the end of the day, all you accomplished was raising prices. The person at the bottom is still at the bottom, sure, with a few more bucks, but the services they need have now all increased a few bucks, and they are right back to where they started. Well, except, those market forces may cause companies to rethink their labor pool, might drive them out of business, etc, and its now harder for that unskilled person to find a job.


Yes, because the cost of services is 100% about wages and no other factors.  This also explains the crippling inflation we have suffered in the past every time minimum wage has been raised.
/s
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LineNoise: It also, in periods of rapid high inflation, like now, is one more thing that can crush a business, when their payroll costs change overnight by 10%, while they are dealing with high supply costs, labor shortages etc.


But, nobody is paying minimum wage anymore according to Thingster, so that argument is invalid.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lexx: How was minimum wage not indexed to inflation in the first place?


Because Congress doesn't want to.

Yes, that means both parties. Unless someone wants to argue that Democrats have been banging the drum for raising minimum wage for years and, gosh darn it, those Republicans thwart them at every turn.

/and if they argue that, they're f*cking liars.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Republicans have a solution for that: ban talking about the past, you woke commie.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not to make this, "what about MEEEEEEEE!?" But I do have an honest question based on a possibly flawed observation.

I can't help but notice that as minimum wage rises, there's no real additional gains in the middle income earners. So my kid is making more NOW in his first job than I did on my first job after my first college degree. He's 16.

When combined with the highest student loan debt and highest housing unaffordability in history, I legitimately think the difference between me and the minimum wage is getting much, much narrower and upward mobility financially is becoming increasingly impossible.

So seriously, what the hell can any of us do?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: I've heard this same line of bullshiat for 30 years, but we never talk about legally tying CEO total compensation to the compensation of the lowest paid contractors. The ceo compensation should be directly tied to the compensation of the janitor working for the company they hired.


Because its a stupid farking idea. I know, CEO's have infinite pots of money that they can solve all our worldly problems if we could just take it right?

Amazon has 1.1 million employees in the US alone.

Besos is worth 150 billion dollars.


Now, thats 130k each you could give those employees, assuming you could magically liquidate him (which you can't). But you can only do that once, and you now have a million people running around flush with cash, which is going to....guess what, increase inflation. Plus, unless you work for amazon, that doesn't really help you.

So what we should really do is divide it among everyone.

Which means you will get a cool check for about 500 bucks.

And you know, that still isn't fair, because its only US citizens who will get it. The whole world needs to be in on this.

So everyone gets a 20 spot.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ajgeek: So my kid is making more NOW in his first job than I did on my first job after my first college degree. He's 16.


So, your kid is making more in his first job than you did 30+ years ago?

What's the problem with that?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mock26: PineappleOnPizza: income inequality will eventually kill America if something else doesn't get it first.

It already has. Right now the country is just going through the motions until it collapses.

The pandemic made many people see how screwed up the US truly is.

https://defector.com/back-to-normal-isnt-enough/
 
Thingster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: LineNoise: It also, in periods of rapid high inflation, like now, is one more thing that can crush a business, when their payroll costs change overnight by 10%, while they are dealing with high supply costs, labor shortages etc.

But, nobody is paying minimum wage anymore according to Thingster, so that argument is invalid.


Never said no one is trying to paying it, I'm saying only stupid people would take a job paying federal minimum wage right now.

And if minimum wage is all the ambition you have, then that's on you.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LineNoise: misanthropicsob: I've heard this same line of bullshiat for 30 years, but we never talk about legally tying CEO total compensation to the compensation of the lowest paid contractors. The ceo compensation should be directly tied to the compensation of the janitor working for the company they hired.

Because its a stupid farking idea. I know, CEO's have infinite pots of money that they can solve all our worldly problems if we could just take it right?

Amazon has 1.1 million employees in the US alone.

Besos is worth 150 billion dollars.


Now, thats 130k each you could give those employees, assuming you could magically liquidate him (which you can't). But you can only do that once, and you now have a million people running around flush with cash, which is going to....guess what, increase inflation. Plus, unless you work for amazon, that doesn't really help you.

So what we should really do is divide it among everyone.

Which means you will get a cool check for about 500 bucks.

And you know, that still isn't fair, because its only US citizens who will get it. The whole world needs to be in on this.

So everyone gets a 20 spot.


Nothing in that argument says why it's a stupid idea. You're just making the argument that it would inconvenience rich people without being much of a gain for the working class. To which I say...so what?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: ajgeek: So my kid is making more NOW in his first job than I did on my first job after my first college degree. He's 16.

So, your kid is making more in his first job than you did 30+ years ago?

What's the problem with that?


"In my Inaugural I laid down the simple proposition that nobody is going to starve in this country. It seems to me to be equally plain that no business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country. By 'business' I mean the whole of commerce as well as the whole of industry; by workers I mean all workers, the white collar class as well as the men in overalls; and by living wages I mean more than a bare subsistence level -- I mean the wages of decent living." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933)

The minimum wage was always supposed to be a living wage.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Should be simple maths, yeah? Minimum wage goes up whatever the percentage Congress pay went up over 13 years. That's seems about fair.


Yeah index link the motherfarkers to minimum wage, that will make them reconsider.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thingster: misanthropicsob: LineNoise: It also, in periods of rapid high inflation, like now, is one more thing that can crush a business, when their payroll costs change overnight by 10%, while they are dealing with high supply costs, labor shortages etc.

But, nobody is paying minimum wage anymore according to Thingster, so that argument is invalid.

Never said no one is trying to paying it, I'm saying only stupid people would take a job paying federal minimum wage right now.

And if minimum wage is all the ambition you have, then that's on you.


So...you think some people don't deserve a higher minimum wage for their labor?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: income inequality will eventually kill America if something else doesn't get it first.


farking idiots who think fatty tsarkunckle is jeebus are well ahead of that.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Nothing in that argument says why it's a stupid idea


What? The whole comment illustrates why its a stupid idea, not to mention impossible.

Should the ultra wealthy pay higher taxes? Yes, i agree there. But drawing a correlation between someone in the C suite and someone stocking shelves is stupid.

And certainly i don't support slave wages, but i also don't think you should be able to raise a family on the most basic job possible, have a house in the burbs, etc for it. And the nonsense spewed that that was what minimum wage was supposed to do, is BS.
 
