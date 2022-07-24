 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Hero farmer draws battle lines with raging wildfire to save neighbors house during heatwave. He barley gave it a second thought with his crop   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait he might be on to something.  Some make a forest plower!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad pun is bad.

Keep up the good work, subby.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's the neighbor he likes.  The assholes across the street, however...

Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
City-folk just don't get it...
 
Karne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Combustion: City-folk just don't get it...


...how sexy sheep can be?
 
Alebak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this is old footage from something a couple of years ago.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was thinking about forest/grass fires..And I wonder if it would be plausible to protect areas using
(probably borrowing) piviot point watering systems and feeding them from fire hydrants in towns or
pumping water using fire trucks..

Those systems don't HAVE to move.. Just make big watering lines of them along the road and let
their sprayers water down  a line so they don't have to put firefighters at risk..
Circle them around some of these small Western Towns that are threatened.  using the towns water system to  keep a constant flow pressure and protect the town, even if it's evacuated..It's better than the town
being turned to cinders because you just can't put people at risk trying to make a stand..

