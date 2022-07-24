 Skip to content
(Guardian)   In Russian chess robot takes you   (theguardian.com) divider line
31
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Philadelphia was right to murder Hitch-Bot and send a message immediately.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nuclear mega torpedoes for peace.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worked with industrial robots at the start of my career. There was always a fence with a tripwire or optical sensor that would emergency-stop the robot if crossed. Everyone inside the workcell was holding a Deadman switch and if anyone let go, the robot would e-stop. There were hydraulic and software interlocks that would e-stop the robot if something weird or unexpected happened.

If work was being done on the robot itself, each person had their own padlock locking down the power supply so the robot could not be activated until all the locks were removed by the person who attached it. Once a guy had a heart attack while working on a robot and got rushed to the hospital. Took two days and multiple consultations with legal before that padlock could be cut off.

Or, apparently, you can just do whatever and hope nothing bad happens?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. I'm going to hell.  The headline made me laugh 😆 🤣 😂 😄 😀 💀
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, that's creepy

The dystopia is very real. Russian chess robots are gonna murder us all

*goes to write screenplay*
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robot built in Ukraine?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the article segues into industrial robot deaths in the US. Factories are dangerous. I've worked in a few and you really gotta respect the robots pathways.

Now I didn't sit down with em for a nice game of chess though...
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he cheating? Seven year olds are born cheaters.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jump the queen!
Youtube 81R16gj37Zc
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He broke the rules so I broke his finger"
giantbomb.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: Worked with industrial robots at the start of my career. There was always a fence with a tripwire or optical sensor that would emergency-stop the robot if crossed. Everyone inside the workcell was holding a Deadman switch and if anyone let go, the robot would e-stop. There were hydraulic and software interlocks that would e-stop the robot if something weird or unexpected happened.

If work was being done on the robot itself, each person had their own padlock locking down the power supply so the robot could not be activated until all the locks were removed by the person who attached it. Once a guy had a heart attack while working on a robot and got rushed to the hospital. Took two days and multiple consultations with legal before that padlock could be cut off.

Or, apparently, you can just do whatever and hope nothing bad happens?


It was a chess tournament in Moscow.

So, ya know, it went like typical for them lately. They're like the Alabama of the globe.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Social Justice Warlock: [Fark user image image 425x656]

[Fark user image image 425x239]


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really there should be signage at the tournament table

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in the under 400 ELO division, they'll make you eat your own bishop
 
Don Gato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew Bender played chess?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

STOP LIKING WHAT I DON'T LIKE!!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Russia? Robot? Are we sure it was not some guy in a robot costume?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sergey Smagin, vice-president of the Russian Chess Federation, told Baza the robot appeared to pounce after it took one of the boy's pieces. Rather than waiting for the machine to complete its move, the boy opted for a quick riposte, he said.

"There are certain safety rules and the child, apparently, violated them. When he made his move, he did not realise he first had to wait," Smagin said. "This is an extremely rare case, the first I can recall," he added.

Lazarev had a different account, saying the child had "made a move, and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried and the robot grabbed him". Either way, he said, the robot's suppliers were "going to have to think again".

So, not malevolence on the robot's part: the child moved out of turn, and the robot mistook his fingers for a misplaced piece that needed to be reset.

This is still how the robot uprising happens, though.  Not by the machines breaking the rules we set for them, but by ruthlessly following them despite the unintended consequences.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the robots cheat in Russia.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to try my guy, Russian robot?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mouser: This is still how the robot uprising happens, though.  Not by the machines breaking the rules we set for them, but by ruthlessly following them despite the unintended consequences.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Was he cheating? Seven year olds are born cheaters.


Moscow incident occurred because child 'violated' safety rules

There you have it. Break Violate the rules and the robot breaks violates you.

Voila!
 
benelane
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ahhhh, the age old phalange phalanx.
 
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
why do I hear boss music? (original)
Youtube c7BVtGnlxT8
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sam Waterston was right:
Old Glory Insurance - SNL
Youtube g4Gh_IcK8UM
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First Law
A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
Second Law
A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
Third Law
A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mouser: Sergey Smagin, vice-president of the Russian Chess Federation, told Baza the robot appeared to pounce after it took one of the boy's pieces. Rather than waiting for the machine to complete its move, the boy opted for a quick riposte, he said.

"There are certain safety rules and the child, apparently, violated them. When he made his move, he did not realise he first had to wait," Smagin said. "This is an extremely rare case, the first I can recall," he added.

Lazarev had a different account, saying the child had "made a move, and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried and the robot grabbed him". Either way, he said, the robot's suppliers were "going to have to think again".

So, not malevolence on the robot's part: the child moved out of turn, and the robot mistook his fingers for a misplaced piece that needed to be reset.

This is still how the robot uprising happens, though.  Not by the machines breaking the rules we set for them, but by ruthlessly following them despite the unintended consequences.


You're absolutely right. Malicious compliance and the failure of the Three Laws will doom us all. Looking forward to it
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russian safety culture.

Again.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: First Law
A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
Second Law
A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
Third Law
A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.


But... the robot was not harming a human being, it was picking up a chess piece which inexplicably resisted
 
