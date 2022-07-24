 Skip to content
We might get to check 'Godzilla awakens' off the 2022 bingo card
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
antifilmschoolsite.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


//Rodan came from a volcano, Gojira came from the sea
///oh god, why do I know this?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, Subby, a volcano along one of the most tectonically-active regions of the world, and that last erupted in the ancient days of 2019 is harbinger of the end of days...
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

phalamir: Yes, Subby, a volcano along one of the most tectonically-active regions of the world, and that last erupted in the ancient days of 2019 is harbinger of the end of days...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of man.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it wrong to wish that lots of small extras get stomped by the man in the lizard suit?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
giphygifs.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up from the depths , 30 stories high , breathing fire his head in the sky.....
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [antifilmschoolsite.files.wordpress.com image 640x480]

//Rodan came from a volcano, Gojira came from the sea
///oh god, why do I know this?


Because you've seen more Toho movies than Subby has? You're not alone. The headline bugged me too.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sakurajima spits stuff up all the time.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: Up from the depths , 30 stories high , breathing fire his head in the sky.....


User name checks out.

Also, bring it on.  Getting atomic firebreathed by Godzilla>>>> living in Republican Jesusland
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Air" from HAIR (Kasady Kwiatkowska)
Youtube ZYQNZ_2bv1o
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: phalamir: Yes, Subby, a volcano along one of the most tectonically-active regions of the world, and that last erupted in the ancient days of 2019 is harbinger of the end of days...

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


C3PO isn't wrong but I don't think this volcano is involved.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: [giphygifs.s3.amazonaws.com image 365x154] [View Full Size image _x_]


I must've missed this episode of the Power Rangers
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?  It gets worse every time they remake it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: Up from the depths , 30 stories high , breathing fire his head in the sky.....


Don't remind me of the  line soon after that, the line they wrote after they decided to shiate the bed....

/fine, I  will do it
//"GODZILLA! GODZILLA!"
"....And GodZookie........."
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: grimlock1972: Up from the depths , 30 stories high , breathing fire his head in the sky.....

Don't remind me of the  line soon after that, the line they wrote after they decided to shiate the bed....

/fine, I  will do it
//"GODZILLA! GODZILLA!"
"....And GodZookie........."


The networks  hacks forced Godzooki on them along with a bunch of other stupid restrictions, same way as they did with the Superfriends cartoon.
 
Chaghatai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: ObscureNameHere: grimlock1972: Up from the depths , 30 stories high , breathing fire his head in the sky.....

Don't remind me of the  line soon after that, the line they wrote after they decided to shiate the bed....

/fine, I  will do it
//"GODZILLA! GODZILLA!"
"....And GodZookie........."

The networks  hacks forced Godzooki on them along with a bunch of other stupid restrictions, same way as they did with the Superfriends cartoon.


Yeah the junior super friends like Marvin and Wendy, and their farking dog, as well as the Wonder Twins were added as viewer identification characters for the young audience under the theory that you need someone in the show as a stand in for the viewer or they won't identify with the show - what they didn't understand is that the kids were identifying with the superheros and went interested in ordinary kids or superpowered teens drawn like Vulcans
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Godzilla Attacks Haiti
Youtube lvyFhvtUTCk
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chaghatai: grimlock1972: ObscureNameHere: grimlock1972: Up from the depths , 30 stories high , breathing fire his head in the sky.....

Don't remind me of the  line soon after that, the line they wrote after they decided to shiate the bed....

/fine, I  will do it
//"GODZILLA! GODZILLA!"
"....And GodZookie........."

The networks  hacks forced Godzooki on them along with a bunch of other stupid restrictions, same way as they did with the Superfriends cartoon.

Yeah the junior super friends like Marvin and Wendy, and their farking dog, as well as the Wonder Twins were added as viewer identification characters for the young audience under the theory that you need someone in the show as a stand in for the viewer or they won't identify with the show - what they didn't understand is that the kids were identifying with the superheros and went interested in ordinary kids or superpowered teens drawn like Vulcans


It is worse than just comic relief characters, in super friends they were not allowed to hit anyone.   Farking nuts similar rules applied for the Godzilla cartoon.   No humans could get hurt or killed minimal collateral damage, basically nonsense.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: cretinbob: [antifilmschoolsite.files.wordpress.com image 640x480]

//Rodan came from a volcano, Gojira came from the sea
///oh god, why do I know this?

Because you've seen more Toho movies than Subby has? You're not alone. The headline bugged me too.


I wouldn't say it bugged me, I just say an opportunity to educate.

Japanese films really are the best films, all of them, not just tokusatsu
 
