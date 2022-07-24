 Skip to content
(MSN)   Well, it is summer, first off   (msn.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2022 at 2:53 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Buster Poindexter - Hot Hot Hot
Youtube EhZba-P7R18
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...not in the southern hemisphere.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You guys are getting heat waves?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We've angered the gods so we need to sacrifice three fatted calves, a lamb, and a virgin.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
1. Summer.
2. Deforestation.
3. Increased green house gases in the atmosphere from human activity.
4. Lack of sustainable living and only profit living at the cost of the world around us.
5. Natural factors like the sun aging, etc.
6. Population increase making resource usage skyrocket.
7. Release of green houses gases in places like Siberia as temps rise and cause the trapped gases to escape as things melt more from the above six items.

I mean it's not rocket science it's climate science when you get right to it. Natural factors may play a big role in how the climate changes but humans certainly aren't helping any and bury their heads in the sand thanks to companies that don't want to take ownership of the damage they have done over the years in the name of profit.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
climate.nasa.govView Full Size
 
carkiller
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That is a puzzlement 🤔
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's China.   China is stealing all our mild air and polluting it and heating it up then sending it back to us.
 
Cache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, it's not global warming.  Some Republican Senator holding up a snowball proved that.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: We've angered the gods so we need to sacrifice three fatted calves, a lamb, and a virgin.


It would be easier to find the fatted virgins and a calf to go along with the lamb
 
DVD
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

carkiller: That is a puzzlement 🤔
[Fark user image 425x425]


_______________________

I would think that large boats would be a good target for solar/wind-backed battery electrification?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why weren't we warned about this?!?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thank God we don't have to shovel snow in this heat.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought Martha and The Vandellas were behind it

Martha & the Vandellas - Heatwave
Youtube XE2fnYpwrng
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trump's and cow farts. Mostly Trump.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: We've angered the gods so we need to sacrifice three fatted calves, a lamb, and a virgin.


Where am I going to find a virigin, & thee?
 
carkiller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DVD: carkiller: That is a puzzlement 🤔
[Fark user image 425x425]

_______________________

I would think that large boats would be a good target for solar/wind-backed battery electrification?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: We've angered the gods so we need to sacrifice three fatted calves, a lamb, and a virgin.


Well, the planet is losing its albedo so of course the Gods need a virgin.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Friday: It will be warmer next week.
Saturday: Heat advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday
Sunday morning: Excess Heat Watch - Monday through Thursday
Sunday noon: About Friday ...

/Twelve grand for a new super-efficient heat pump last Fall
//Not priceless
///Worth it
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Thank God we don't have to shovel snow in this heat.


with a teeny tiny spoon,
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Learn to swim sweat.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Obviously the Weather Dominator at work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nimbull: 1. Summer.
2. Deforestation.
3. Increased green house gases in the atmosphere from human activity.
4. Lack of sustainable living and only profit living at the cost of the world around us.
5. Natural factors like the sun aging, etc.
6. Population increase making resource usage skyrocket.
7. Release of green houses gases in places like Siberia as temps rise and cause the trapped gases to escape as things melt more from the above six items.

I mean it's not rocket science it's climate science when you get right to it. Natural factors may play a big role in how the climate changes but humans certainly aren't helping any and bury their heads in the sand thanks to companies that don't want to take ownership of the damage they have done over the years in the name of profit.


"But it was cold that one week last winter, so global warming is totally 100% a fake news Chinese conspiracy to trick the US power off our industry to fight a non-existent problem!"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I thought Martha and The Vandellas were behind it

[YouTube video: Martha & the Vandellas - Heatwave]


We'll be melting in the street...
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Yankees played the Orioles at Camden yards last night at 7 pm. Granted one hot day is just weather but it was 97.
Maybe it's just me but 104 in London and 116 in the pacific northwest last year, perhaps people who make their living studying this may  know what they are talking about.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: [climate.nasa.gov image 850x696]


CO2 is secondary to other gasses in damage to climate. Do they have a graph for methane, etc?
 
