(The Morning Call)   Hello, FBI? Yeah I just wanna clear my name over this J6 thing. Yeah, I was there. But it's not as bad as you guys are making it out to be   (mcall.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to send this guy some flowers:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supporters today are willing to lie to themself to justify the belief in a given candidate.
Imagine the mental hoops someone has to jump through for a person named Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez to vote for Trump.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the FBI wants to talk to you, you ask for a contact number, and tell them your lawyer will be getting in touch with them shortly to schedule an appoint for the lawyer and yourself to come talk to them - and then you shut the fark up.

But you most certainly don't call them up and just start blabbing.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Supporters today are willing to lie to themself to justify the belief in a given candidate.
Imagine the mental hoops someone has to jump through for a person named Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez to vote for Trump.


Yeah but he thinks he's one of the good ones.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the meantime, Wheeler is left wondering what "touched the man off" and hopes Walmart will take action."

Oh just a wild guess, but ... Christianity?
If I were to judge that religion by the actions of its members I would think it a hate and rage filled death cult that condones the rape and murder of everyone they disagree with. Lovely people really
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: sinner4ever: Supporters today are willing to lie to themself to justify the belief in a given candidate.
Imagine the mental hoops someone has to jump through for a person named Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez to vote for Trump.

Yeah but he thinks he's one of the good ones.


Remember, TFG said he "loves the poorly educated".  So do the rest of us, but for different reasons.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: If the FBI wants to talk to you, you ask for a contact number, and tell them your lawyer will be getting in touch with them shortly to schedule an appoint for the lawyer and yourself to come talk to them - and then you shut the fark up.

But you most certainly don't call them up and just start blabbing.


Sure... but don't tell these conservative dipshiats that. It's amusing watching their arrogance compel them to seek out consequences like moths to a flame.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on you, sir. Step inside and get your fashionable orange jumpsuit, three squares and a cot.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow a criminally stupid trumper.  Quel surprise
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people in prison talk their way in.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the court documents, the FBI said it found text messages on Fontanez Rodriguez's cell phone to Kostolsky. The messages included photos of the two men posing on the Capitol steps and standing before a Black Lives Matter poster with Fontanez Rodriguez's knee on Kostolsky's neck,

Yeah, fark this guy and all his scumbag defenders.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "In the meantime, Wheeler is left wondering what "touched the man off" and hopes Walmart will take action."

Oh just a wild guess, but ... Christianity?
If I were to judge that religion by the actions of its members I would think it a hate and rage filled death cult that condones the rape and murder of everyone they disagree with. Lovely people really


Is it post in wrong thread day?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dmacaroon: Good on you, sir. Step inside and get your fashionable orange jumpsuit, three squares and a cot.


You lawyer could negotiate an air conditioned cell.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If these people actually felt they was correct; why did they leave that day?
But, they again, why wasn't people arrested; that day after the shooting?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: phalamir: If the FBI wants to talk to you, you ask for a contact number, and tell them your lawyer will be getting in touch with them shortly to schedule an appoint for the lawyer and yourself to come talk to them - and then you shut the fark up.

But you most certainly don't call them up and just start blabbing.

Sure... but don't tell these conservative dipshiats that. It's amusing watching their arrogance compel them to seek out consequences like moths to a flame.


Oh, I've seen enough stories of lawyers directly telling their clients to do exactly what I said and getting back "Too late!  I just got back from a 6-hour session where I brought every scrap of paper I could find on the issue at hand and turned it over to them before answering every question they asked, and then told them all the things they didn't know to ask about just to be thorough" that I wouldn't worry too much about that.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Huh. I haven't travelled extensively in PA, but Emmaus is one of the few places outside of Pittsburgh, Philly and Harrisburg.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Huh. I haven't travelled extensively in PA, but Emmaus is one of the few places outside of Pittsburgh, Philly and Harrisburg.


...that I've visited.
 
Northern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Supporters today are willing to lie to themself to justify the belief in a given candidate.
Imagine the mental hoops someone has to jump through for a person named Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez to vote for Trump.


He's a true Trump Achiever.  Maybe an illegitimate child of Reudi Giulliani?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: a_room_with_a_moose: Huh. I haven't travelled extensively in PA, but Emmaus is one of the few places outside of Pittsburgh, Philly and Harrisburg.

...that I've visited.


Northeast Pa. is pure Trump country. I was listening in on a school board meeting when a parent said that it wasn't her job to protect the children of other people. It was only her job to do what she thought was best for her kids in a discussion about Covid. They all ate it up.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fontanez Rodriguez told the FBI that he was at the Capitol building that day and he was exposed to tear gas and smoke bombs.

If you're inside a building and you're exposed to tear gas and smoke bombs, this is generally a sign that you're not supposed to be there.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
File image of the MAGAT in question:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hissatsu: If you're inside a building and you're exposed to tear gas and smoke bombs, this is generally a sign that you're not supposed to be there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
J6? Are we playing Battleship here?
 
